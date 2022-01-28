Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Investors

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Bumble Inc. ("Bumble" or the "Company") BMBL common stock directly in Bumble's secondary public stock offering which took place on or about September 10, 2021 (the "SPO"). Investors have until March 25, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Bumble is an operator of online dating platforms. In September 2021, Bumble conducted a Secondary Public Offering ("SPO") in September 2021. 20.7 million shares of Class A common stock were sold in the SPO at $54 per share.

On November 10, 2021 after-market hours, Bumble announced its third quarter of 2021 ("3Q21") financial results, disclosing that, rather than growing paying users, Bumble's total paying user count had actually declined to 2.86 million, well below Bumble's 2.9 million reported paying users as of June 30, 2021 as highlighted in the registration statement. On this news, the Company's stock price declined by $9.19 per share, or approximately 19.25%, from $47.75 per share to close at $38.56 per share on November 11, 2021.

By January 24, 2022, Bumble Class A common stock traded below $27 per share, a decline of more than 50% from the SPO price.

The lawsuit alleges that the SPO's registration statement contained inaccurate statements of material fact because they failed to disclose that: (1) Bumble's paying user growth trends had abruptly reversed in 3Q21 and Bumble had actually lost tens of thousands of paying users during the quarter; (2) paying users had been more reluctant to sign up for the Bumble app during 3Q21 because of the recent price hike for paid services on the app; (3) a material number of paying users were leaving the Badoo app and/or could not make payments through the Badoo app due, in substantial part, to problems arising from Bumble's transition of its payment platform; and (4) as a result, Bumble's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the registration statement had represented.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Bumble securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com , or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

