Whitestone REIT Announces Tax Characteristics of 2021 Distributions

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT WSR ("Whitestone" or the "Company") released the federal income tax treatment of 2021 cash distributions to holders of common shares (CUSIP 966084204). The final classifications of the distributions for 2021, which will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows:
|Ex-Dividend
Date
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Total
Distribution
Per Share
|Ordinary
Dividends
|Total Capital
Gain
Distribution
|Unrecaptured
Sec 1250 Gain (1)
|Return of
Capital
(Nontaxable
Distribution)
|Section 199A
Dividends (2)
|1/4/2021
|1/5/2021
|1/14/2021
|$
|0.035000
|$
|0.028240
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|0.006760
|$
|0.028240
|2/1/2021
|2/2/2021
|2/11/2021
|$
|0.035000
|$
|0.028240
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|0.006760
|$
|0.028240
|3/1/2021
|3/2/2021
|3/11/2021
|$
|0.035833
|$
|0.028912
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|0.006921
|$
|0.028912
|4/1/2021
|4/5/2021
|4/14/2021
|$
|0.035833
|$
|0.028912
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|0.006921
|$
|0.028912
|5/3/2021
|5/4/2021
|5/13/2021
|$
|0.035833
|$
|0.028912
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|0.006921
|$
|0.028912
|6/1/2021
|6/2/2021
|6/10/2021
|$
|0.035833
|$
|0.028912
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|0.006921
|$
|0.028912
|7/1/2021
|7/2/2021
|7/14/2021
|$
|0.035833
|$
|0.028912
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|0.006921
|$
|0.028912
|8/2/2021
|8/3/2021
|8/12/2021
|$
|0.035833
|$
|0.028912
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|0.006921
|$
|0.028912
|9/1/2021
|9/2/2021
|9/14/2021
|$
|0.035833
|$
|0.028912
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|0.006921
|$
|0.028912
|10/1/2021
|10/4/2021
|10/14/2021
|$
|0.035833
|$
|0.028912
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|0.006921
|$
|0.028912
|11/1/2021
|11/2/2021
|11/12/2021
|$
|0.035833
|$
|0.028912
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|0.006921
|$
|0.028912
|12/1/2021
|12/2/2021
|12/13/2021
|$
|0.035833
|$
|0.028912
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|0.006921
|$
|0.028912
|2021 Total
|$
|0.428330
|$
|0.345600
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|0.082730
|$
|0.345600
|80.685
|%
|0.000
|%
|0.000
|%
|19.315
|%
|80.685
|%
(1) Represents additional characterization of, and is included in, "Total Capital Gain Distribution."
(2) Represents dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A, and is included in "Ordinary Dividends."
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Whitestone REIT cash distributions. For additional information, contact Whitestone REIT's Investor Relations Department.
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt.
Whitestone seeks to Create Communities in Our Properties through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of local, regional and national tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment, and experiences.
Whitestone WSR pays monthly dividends to its shareholders and it has consistently done so for more than 15 years. Whitestone's strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com and www.linkedin.com/company/whitestone-reit.
Contact Whitestone REIT:
Rebecca Elliott
Vice President, Corporate Communications
(713) 435-2219
relliott@whitestonereit.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.