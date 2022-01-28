TAAT™ Embraces B2B Events in Q1 2022 Based on Success with Trade Shows in 2021

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. TAAT TOBAF (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the "Company" or "TAAT™") is pleased to announce that it is hosting trade show exhibits more frequently in calendar Q1 2022 based on the impressive yield of new wholesaler relationships and first-time purchase orders from trade shows in the second half of 2021. In its August 6, 2021 press release , the Company announced it had closed several new purchase orders independently of sales from its regular channels following its exhibits at CHAMPS Las Vegas as well as The HQ Event, where TAAT™ was named Best New Product and won second place for Best in Show overall. The first TAAT™ trade show appearances in 2022 were at Smoke Shop Events (Tampa, Florida) and Tobacco Plus Expo (Las Vegas, Nevada) and have already yielded 13 new wholesaler account relationships to date, with additional pending sales leads in process as the Tobacco Plus Expo remains active until 4:00 pm PST on Friday, January 28, 2022.



Having recently announced a confirmed U.S. store count in excess of 2,000 points of sale spanning 31 states, the Company has strategically curated a selection of trade shows that could assist TAAT™ in growing its footprint across the country. In addition to a repeat appearance at CHAMPS Las Vegas, the Company has primarily chosen to exhibit at specialty trade shows in categories such as tobacco and convenience. The Company's current itinerary of trade shows for calendar Q1 2022 is provided below.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, "As demand from consumers persists for alternatives to regular tobacco cigarettes, buyers in the convenience category are repeatedly tasked with scouting out new and innovative offerings that still provide an enjoyable experience. This is a vicious cycle, as the many ‘new spins' on alternatives such as vaping rarely get repeat purchases after smokers simply decide to go back to tobacco cigarettes. For this reason, TAAT™ stands right out in a trade show setting as a combustible product with the unique properties of no nicotine and no tobacco. When we began exhibiting at B2B trade shows last July, it became very clear that this was an ideal setting for capturing new wholesale accounts who can place TAAT™ in new markets across the United States. Aside from the fact that our immersive trade show booth setup conveys the value proposition of TAAT™ exceptionally well in a matter of seconds, the buyers are often ready to place an order on the spot. In fact, at many shows it is common for them to place the order and remit payment in the same interaction, with their order dispatched shortly thereafter. We are excited to be ramping up this strategy in 2022, by exhibiting at even more trade shows throughout the country."

About TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

