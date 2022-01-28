Patria Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Investor Call

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria PAX announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, and host a conference call via public webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET.
To register, please use the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3p5zkkz4
For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Patria's website at https://ir.patria.com/.
Patria distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in firm updates can sign up to receive Patria press releases via email at https://ir.patria.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.
About Patria
Patria is a leading alternative investment firm focused in Latin America, with over 30 years of history and managing products across Private Equity, Infrastructure, Credit, Public Equities and Real Estate. As of September 30, 2021, including the combination with Moneda Asset Management which closed on December 1, 2021, the combined platform managed nearly $25 billion of assets under management, with a global presence in 11 offices across 4 continents. Through its investments Patria seeks to transform industries and untangle bottlenecks, generating attractive returns for its investors, while creating sustainable value for society. Further information is available at www.patria.com.
Contact
Josh Wood
t +1 917 769 1611
josh.wood@patria.com
Andre Medina
t +1 345 640 4904
andre.medina@patria.com
