Proactive news headlines including Apple, Esports Entertainment, Champion Gaming, Silvercorp Metals and Fobi AI

New York, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp is betting on the hydrogen revolution taking off in the next few years click here
- Apple reassures with stellar festive sales and excites with augmented reality products move click here
- Goldshore Resources reports continuing broad zones of gold mineralization from drilling at Moss Lake Gold Deposit click here
- Silvercorp Metals hits multiple high-grade silver and gold zones in 2021 drilling at TLP mine in China click here
- Metal Tiger notes progress by associate Cobre at Perrinvale click here
- Heritage Cannabis hits milestone with products available on Spectrum Therapeutics online platform click here
- Clean Air Metals hails publication of its ESG report related to its Thunder Bay North project in Ontario click here
- Champion Gaming appoints sports and media veteran Ishwara Glassman Chrein to its board of directors click here
- World Copper and Cardero Resource update on plan of arrangement to combine their businesses click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals granted Ifenprodil patent for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in Canada click here
- Fobi AI inks marketing deal with Abbot's Butcher, a premium US plant-based protein company click here
- Thesis Gold identifies new targets at 'underexplored' Ranch gold project in British Columbia click here
- Esports Entertainment welcomes Stuart Tilly as its new COO click here
