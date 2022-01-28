Transaction in Own Shares

These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 02 December 2021. In respect of this arrangement, BNP Paribas Exane will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from 02 December 2021 up to and including 28 January 2022. Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 ("EU MAR Delegation Regulation") and EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time. In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by BNP Paribas Exane on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back arrangement is detailed below. Enquiries Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550 Media Americas: +1 832 337 4355 LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...

If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!



For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!