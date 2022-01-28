Century Aluminum Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company CENX will report fourth quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, February 24, 2022 after the close of market trading. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.
The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.
The earnings call will be webcast live on the Century Aluminum Company website, located at www.centuryaluminum.com. Plan to begin the registration process at least 10 minutes before the live call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay approximately two hours following the live call.
Contact:
Peter Trpkovski (investors and media)
investorrelations@centuryaluminum.com
(312) 696-3132
