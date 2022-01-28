Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Notice of Allowance for Ifenprodil Patent Application for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company" or "Algernon") AGN (FRANKFURT: AGW) AGNPD a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company is pleased to announce that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the Canadian Patent Office for patent application No. 3101853 entitled: Compositions and Methods for Treating Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. The Company has also filed corresponding patent applications in the U.S., Europe, China, and Japan.



The invention claims treating interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, with Ifenprodil.

[ALERT] Nic Chahine shares his Bear Market Beating options trading strategy. Click Here to Register (Registrants get the recording)

Algernon's intellectual property strategy for its repurposed drug program includes protecting its compounds by filing patent applications including those for novel salt forms, method of use, dosing, and formulation.

"This is the first allowance notice received by the Company for one of its drugs being investigated under its innovative drug repurposing program and it is another important step forward," said Christopher J. Moreau CEO of Algernon.

About Ifenprodil

Ifenprodil is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist specifically targeting the NMDA-type subunit 2B (GluN2B). Ifenprodil prevents glutamate signalling. The NMDA receptor is found on many tissues including lung cells, T-cells, and neutrophils and certain types of cancer cells.

The Company is currently conducting a proof-of-concept open label 20 patient Phase 2 human trial to determine the efficacy of Ifenprodil in the preservation of lung function in IPF patients (including biomarkers of fibrosis) and its associated cough.

Ifenprodil has been shown to mediate anti-inflammatory responses and reduce pulmonary fibrosis in a mouse model of IPF. In addition, Ifenprodil significantly both reduced cough frequency and delayed onset in a guinea pig acute cough model.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon is a drug re-purposing company that investigates safe, already approved drugs, including naturally occurring compounds, for new disease applications, moving them efficiently and safely into new human trials, developing new formulations and seeking new regulatory approvals in global markets. Algernon specifically investigates compounds that have never been approved in the U.S. or Europe to avoid off label prescription writing.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Christopher J. Moreau

CEO

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

604.398.4175 ext 701

info@algernonpharmaceuticals.com

investors@algernonpharmaceuticals.com

www.algernonpharmaceuticals.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: No Securities Exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.