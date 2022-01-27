BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (Nasdaq – DNAA), Abri SPAC I, Inc. (Nasdaq – ASPA), Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – BREZ)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky or Marc Ackerman at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (Nasdaq – DNAA)

Under the terms of the agreement, Social Capital I, a SPAC, will combine with Akili Interactive ("Akili"), a leading digital medicine company developing cognitive treatments through technology, and result in Akili becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Social Capital I shareholders will retain ownership of 23% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the Social Capital I Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Abri SPAC I, Inc. (Nasdaq – ASPA)

Under the terms of the agreement, Abri, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Apifiny Group Inc. ("Apifiny"), a blockchain technology company focused on developing a global trading network for the digital assets sector, and result in Apifiny becoming a publicly-listed company. The investigation concerns whether the Abri Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – BREZ)

Under the terms of the agreement, Breeze Holdings, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with D-Orbit S.p.A. ("D-Orbit"), an Italy-based and market leading space logistics and transportation company, and result in D-Orbit becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Breeze Holdings shareholders will retain ownership of 8.4% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Breeze Holdings Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

