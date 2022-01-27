CAI PUBLISHES 2022 EDITION OF COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION LIVING; RESOURCE SUPPORTS RESIDENTS LIVING IN CONDOMINIUMS AND HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATIONS

Falls Church, Virginia, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Associations Institute (CAI), along with our sponsor ClickPay, is proud to introduce the 2022 edition of Community Association Living: An Essential Guide for Homeowner Leaders—a publication designed for anyone who lives in, works for, or supports homeowners associations, condominiums, or housing cooperatives.

Community Association Living provides residents and volunteer board members a clear understanding of the business of associations and offers perspective of how associations today are organized, governed, and managed.

"Each condominium community, homeowners association, or housing cooperative is unique and is governed by a board consisting of neighbors elected by their peers. Understanding these common principles is essential knowledge for all residents," says Thomas M. Skiba, CAE, CAI's chief executive officer. "As the leading authority in community association living, our new publication supports residents and helps them better understand their rights and responsibilities when choosing to buy or rent a home in a community association."

The publication was produced in collaboration with CAI's Homeowner Leaders Council. The guide identifies the three characteristics common to all community associations; outlines the significance of community association bylaws, management, and governance; and offers insight to how federal, state, and local laws affect community associations.

Since the 1970s, community associations have been a popular housing choice for people around the world—especially condominium buyers seeking proximity to city centers, public transportation, and schools. Planned communities provide owners the benefit of shared amenities such as pools, walking trails, and other recreation facilities that may otherwise be unattainable.

In the U.S., there are roughly 356,000 community associations, which are home to more than 74 million Americans, according to the 2020-2021 U.S. National and State Statistical Review for Community Association Data, published by the Foundation for Community Association Research. An estimated 5,000 new community associations are expected to be developed in 2022.

As described in Community Association Living, condominiums and homeowners associations are designed to manage common or shared property, protect owners' property values, provide services to residents, and develop a sense of community through social activities and amenities. All residents have an important role to play in a community's success, but board members have a particularly vital job.

