Comic Book Market Expected to Reach USD 12.81 billion by 2028 | Comic Book Industry Share, Business Statistics, Latest Trends, and Analysis by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global comic book market size is projected to be worth more than USD 12.81 billion by 2028, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The market size increased by 12% in 2020 to reach USD 8.49 billion. In 2021, the annual valuation of the market amounted to USD 9.21 billion. The popularity of the product is soaring across the world, led by collaborative efforts being made between brands to deliver more appealing comic content. For instance, in July 2019, Archie Comics and Genius Brands International unveiled a collaboration to roll out comic books based on the Stan Lee Universe. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in an upcoming report titled, "Comic Book Market, 2021-2028."

Comic books have been popular for decades and continue to rise in popularity worldwide. Besides serving recreational and entertainment purposes, they help readers enhance vocabulary. They are also helpful for children with learning difficulties. For example, kids with autism can learn to identify emotions through visual representation. To capitalize on the constantly increasing popularity of comics, brands are focusing on developing new books with fascinating stories and attractive graphics.

Increased Online Activity Amid COVID-19-Induced Lockdowns to Augment Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a notable uptick in online activity worldwide. Amid nationwide lockdown restrictions, people are spending more time at home. This factor has led to increased use of mobile apps, comics, books, and other forms of recreational products. In 2020, a nearly 40% rise in mobile browsing activity was witnessed worldwide. Stay-at-home orders have also led a significant proportion of people to consume comic content, particularly digital comics, during their leisure time. On account of these factors, the global comic book market share has experienced promising expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Coverage-

The research report provides in-depth coverage of granular and actionable data. It focuses on major aspects such as key industry players, products, demanding technologies, and applications. The report offers comprehensive insights into notable recent developments in the rapidly evolving market landscape. Additionally, it covers several direct and indirect factors that have contributed to the comic book market growth in the past few years.

Drivers & Restraints-

Surging Popularity of Comical Events to Strengthen Market Outlook

Comic events, such as Comic-Con, have gained widespread popularity across the world. According to the San Diego Convention Center, the 50th annual Comic-Con held in July 2019 recorded more than 135,000 attendees. This factor plays a crucial role in influencing the adoption of the product among people. Consumer interest in superhero comics is also emerging as a pivotal trend. Companies such as Marvel and DC, currently dominate the market in the U.S., owing to their rich portfolio of superhero comic content.

However, intense competition from alternative products, such as fictional and non-fictional books, could limit the adoption of the product to some extent.

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Proliferate Powered by Flourishing Anime Industry in Japan

Asia Pacific generated sales revenue worth USD 4.01 billion in the global market in 2020. The flourishing anime industry in Japan among domestic and international readers means that the regional market will record monumental growth over the projected timeframe. In 2018, the Japanese anime industry experienced 15.1% growth, reports the Association of Japanese Animation.

The European market is expected to attain a sizable valuation by the end of 2028, led by increasing product production in EU countries. According to Aldus, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy produce around 3,000-4,000 new comic book titles each year. In addition, the low unemployment rate among the youth population, which is the major consumer of comics, will drive the regional market.

Meanwhile, the market in North America will experience robust sales, owing to the expanding number of comic stores. According to Publisher Weekly, in 2019, the U.S. had more than 2,000 direct market comic shops.

Segments-

Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region are studied for the Market

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into physical comics and digital comics. By end-user, it is divided into male and female. On the basis of distribution channels, it is segmented into comic stores, book stores, online stores, and others. In terms of region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Industry Developments-

April 2020 – Mangamo rolled out a new digital comic app to capitalize on the increasing popularity of Japanese manga in English-speaking countries

Mangamo rolled out a new digital comic app to capitalize on the increasing popularity of Japanese manga in English-speaking countries November 2020 – KBFC launched the Yennum Yellow comic book through its association with Reyaur Sports.

