Proactive news headlines including Queensland Pacific Metals, Haranga Resources, White Rock Minerals and Altech Chemicals

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) is advancing the definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the Townsville Energy Chemicals Hub (TECH) Project in North Queensland, with a focus on value engineering, critical vendor engagement and process optimisation. Click here

Haranga Resources Ltd (ASX:HAR) may have its eye trained on Africa's gold and uranium prospects, but it's developing its investor base at home after listing on the ASX under the ticker ‘HAR'. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd ((ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) made strong progress during the December quarter, well-funded with A$5.8 million in hand, as it ramps up exploration across its portfolio in Australia and Alaska. Click here

Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) has launched and registered the product name Silumina AnodesTM for its alumina coated composite silicon/graphite lithium-ion battery anode material. Click here

Poseidon Nickel Ltd ((ASX:POS, OTC:PSDNF) has received promising results from a scoping study assessing the estimated capital and operation expenditure necessary for refurbishment and operation of the Lake Johnston processing plant and associated infrastructure. Click here

GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) is about to kick off its 2022 work program at Thor ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA, as it prepares to complete the remaining 60-odd holes of a planned 100‐hole maiden drill program. Click here

Perseus Mining Ltd ((ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF)'s three operating gold mines, Yaouré and Sissingué in Côte d'Ivoire, and Edikan in Ghana have combined to produce a total of 128,378 ounces of gold in the December 2021 quarter, 14% more than in the prior quarter. Click here

KGL Resources Ltd (ASX:KGL) has bolstered the mineral resource estimate (MRE) for Bellbird deposit within the Jervois Copper Project in the Northern Territory, delivering a 10% increase in contained copper metal and a 28% increase in resource tonnes. Click here

Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) is buoyed by positive results from amplitude versus offset (AVO) analysis on its Judith Gas Project in Victoria. Click here

OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) is targeting high-grade gold with extensive drilling planned this year at Mulgabbie North and Patricia projects following a productive 2021. Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd ((ASX:TMR, TSXV:TMRR) has made strong drilling progress including a second bonanza grade gold intersection at the Blue Vein discovery within its Elizabeth-Blackdome Gold Project in southern British Columbia, Canada. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has completed its Phase 1 drilling program at its Niobe Project targeting lithium and rubidium and is encouraged by the results. Click here

Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) has signed a binding term sheet with GWR Group (ASX:GWR) Ltd for the sale of a 70% interest in the Prospect Ridge Magnesite Project in Tasmania for A$1 million in cash and shares. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has been issued a patent from the Unites States Patent and Trademark Office covering certain applications of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology using chlorotoxin (CLTX), including Chimeric's clinical-stage CAR T asset CHM 1101 and preclinical-stage CAR NK asset CHM 1301. Click here

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) has closed the books on its third aeromagnetic survey at the Amersfoot Project in South Africa, with interpretation more than doubling the asset's gas prospective compartments. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has begun a 5,000-metre aircore drilling program at its Whiteheads Gold Project north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here

Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED)'s King of the Hills (KOTH) development is now more than 83% complete and on track for first gold in the June quarter of this year. Click here

Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) has bolstered its mineralised footprint at the Kayelekera uranium deposit in Malawi, Africa, following a 35-hole drilling program. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd ((ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) has been given a strong indication of the upside potential of the Cue Joint Venture over Lake Austin in Western Australia's Murchison district with partner Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN) assuming management of the JV and increasing the exploration budget. Click here

PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) is in the midst of preparing for the first exploratory drilling campaign for the new year, finalising permits and logistics for a 20-hole reverse circulation (RC) campaign focused on exploring gold-silver targets within the Humboldt Range Project in Nevada, US. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd has been granted a non-exclusive global licence from Tatsunoko Production to create a blockchain game and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on the classic Japanese TV anime series 'Gold Lightan The Golden Warrior'. Click here

