Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Globe Newswire  
January 26, 2022 5:05pm   Comments
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation ("Fairfax India" or the "Company") (TSX:FIH) announces that its annual shareholders' meeting will be held on Thursday, April 21. At this time, Fairfax India is planning for an in-person meeting which will also be webcast; if there are any updates to this plan, Fairfax India will advise of those updates and provide further details on the meeting in a later announcement.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs
  (416) 367-4755

        


