Fairfax Financial Holdings: Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Globe Newswire  
January 26, 2022 5:02pm   Comments
TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX:FFH) ("Fairfax") announces that its annual shareholders' meeting will be held on Thursday, April 21. At this time, Fairfax is planning for an in-person meeting which will also be webcast; if there are any updates to this plan, Fairfax will advise of those updates and provide further details on the meeting in a later announcement.

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact:  John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at
  (416) 367-4941

 


