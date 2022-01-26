Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO)

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Gatos Silver, Inc. ("Gatos" or the "Company") (NYSE:GATO) and certain members of its management team violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own GATO securities and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.



On January 26, 2021, Gatos announced that a technical report from July 2020 contained production performance errors, leading to an estimated 30%-50% potential reduction of the metal content of Cerro Los Gatos' mineral reserve. As a result, according to Gatos, the 2020 technical report "cannot be relied upon."

On this news, the Company's stock declined nearly 70% intraday.

What You Can Do

If you purchased or otherwise own Gatos securities and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or visit the Gatos Silver investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/sec-investigation/gatos-silver-inc/.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, Virginia, California, and Ohio.

