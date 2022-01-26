Liquid Media retains marketing firm North Equities

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. ("the Company," "Liquid Media" or "Liquid") (NASDAQ:YVR) is pleased to announce the engagement of North Equities Corp. ("North Equities"), a Toronto based marketing firm, to facilitate increased social media growth and investor engagement on behalf of the Company.



The Company has agreed to compensate North Equities fifty thousand dollars (plus GST) for services provided over a 3 month term, starting January 20, 2022, renewable for an additional term of three months at the same rate. Liquid Media and North Equities are considered arm's lengths parties and, to the knowledge of the Company, neither North Equities nor its principals have any present equity interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right to acquire any equity interest.

About Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) is a business solutions company empowering independent IP creators. Liquid's end-to-end solution will enable professional video (film/TV and video game) creation, packaging, financing, delivery, and monetization, empowering IP creators to take their professional content from inception through the entire process to monetization.

Additional information is available at www.LiquidMediaGroup.co

Further information:

Primoris Group Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092

pg@liquidmediagroup.co

Media requests:

Investor / Business

Adam Bello

Media & Analyst Relations Manager

Primoris Group Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092 x 226

media@primorisgroup.com

Industry

Jane Owen

Jane Owen PR

+1 (323) 819-1122

jane@janeowenpr.com

