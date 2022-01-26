 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PolyPid to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on February 9, 2022

Globe Newswire  
January 26, 2022 7:30am   Comments
Share:

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) ("PolyPid" or the "Company"), a Phase 3 biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary PLEX technology, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and operational highlights before the open of the U.S. stock markets on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date:  Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time
United States: +1 877-870-9135
Israel: +972 1809 213-985
International: +44 (0) 2071 928338
Conference ID: 6092321
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fxz7727t

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), is a phase 3 biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics. PolyPid's proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with medications, enables precise delivery of drugs at effective release rates, over pre-determined durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid's lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of abdominal and sternal surgical site infections (SSIs).

For additional company information, please visit polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts: 
PolyPid, Ltd. 
Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad
EVP & CFO
Tel: +972-747195700

Investors:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media:
Nechama Feuerstein
FINN Partners
551-444-0784
Nechama.Feuerstein@finnpartners.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com