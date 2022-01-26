Core One Labs' Akome Biotech Signs Research Agreement with University of Barcelona, Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A3CSSU) (the "Company" or "Core One") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Akome Biotech Ltd. ("Akome") has signed a consulting agreement with the Universitat de Barcelona (the "University of Barcelona" or the "University"), Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences, Laboratory of Medicinal Chemistry, of Barcelona, Spain.



By virtue of this agreement, Professor Maria Carmen Escolano, a full professor at the University's Unit of Medicinal Chemistry in the Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences, and her team will provide technical guidance for the in vitro development of Akome's psychedelic based bioactive compounds targeting Major Depressive Order, Stroke, Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease.

The University of Barcelona, Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences, Laboratory of Medicinal Chemistry, has been selected by Akome as the successful candidate organization to provide technical guidance for the necessary in vitro studies of its proposed pharmaceutical psychedelic drug formulations.

Conducting in vitro studies is essential in the development of any new pharmaceutical drug. In vitro studies determine whether a pharmaceutical candidate produces the desired changes on cell cultures as an early indicator of efficacy. These studies are usually completed quickly and are designed based on information already presented in the provisional patents that have been filed by Akome.

Professor Escolano received her PhD from the University of Barcelona in 1993. Upon completion, she undertook research posts at the University College of London and Kingston University (UK) working in the synthesis of complex molecules with biological interest. Professor Escolano currently serves as a full professor at the Unit of Medicinal Chemistry in the Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences, a post she has occupied for the last 14 years.

Professor Escolano leads the medicinal research group at the Universitat de Barcelona. The focus of this research group is the pharmacology of neurodegenerative diseases. Professor Escolano and her group have conducted in vitro development of multiple candidate substances for the treatment of neurological conditions. Professor Escolano is a renowned authority in the field, with over 95 publications in textbooks and peer-reviewed scientific journals. Akome is looking forward to the advancement of its pipeline of bioactive compounds specifically those targeting the neurodegenerative diseases, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

"We are excited to announce our contract with the University of Barcelona, Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences, Laboratory of Medicinal Chemistry," stated Joel Shacker CEO of the Company. "Professor Escolano and her team have an enormous amount of experience, and knowledge of the targeted diseases, and the research acumen that will allow Core One to efficiently move forward with the more in-depth in vitro and in vivo studies that are necessary in effectively mapping out development of pre-clinical trials."

