Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) NJDCY today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the period of April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021.
The highlights are as follows:
- Nine months net sales stood at record high of ¥1,407.2 billion, 18.8% higher Y/Y.
- Nine months operating profit and profit before income taxes increased 16.6% Y/Y to ¥134.6 billion, 19.4% Y/Y to ¥130.6 billion, respectively. Both stood at record high.
- Q3 quarterly net sales increased 7.2% Q/Q to ¥496.5 billion, marking a record high for three consecutive quarters.
- Upward revision to year-end dividend forecast by ¥5 per share, resulting in the projected aggregate annual dividend ¥65 for FY2021.
- EPS: ¥171.67 (basic and diluted)
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
|Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages
|Nine months ended
December 31,
|Increase (Decrease)
%
|Three months ended
December 31,
|Increase (Decrease)
%
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net sales
|1,407,210
|1,184,991
|18.8
|%
|496,542
|433,197
|14.6
|%
|Operating profit
|134,631
|115,509
|16.6
|%
|44,308
|46,335
|(4.4
|%)
|Ratio of operating profit to net sales
|9.6
|%
|9.7
|%
|-
|8.9
|%
|10.7
|%
|-
|Profit before income taxes
|130,554
|109,314
|19.4
|%
|42,272
|43,315
|(2.4
|%)
|Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
|9.3
|%
|9.2
|%
|-
|8.5
|%
|10.0
|%
|-
|Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|100,443
|83,615
|20.1
|%
|32,676
|34,837
|(6.2
|%)
|Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
|7.1
|%
|7.1
|%
|-
|6.6
|%
|8.0
|%
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
|- basic
|171.67
|142.75
|-
|55.90
|59.48
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
|- diluted
|171.67
|142.75
|-
|55.90
|59.48
|-
Full copy of Nidec's financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2022/news0126-02/
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec's financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) NJDCY is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the nine months ended December 31, 2021, 22.8% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.4% by automotive products; 40.9% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 11.0% by machinery; 3.7% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman.
|Contact:
|Masahiro Nagayasu
|General Manager
|Investor Relations
|+81-75-935-6140
|ir@nidec.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
