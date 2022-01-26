ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

by Globe Newswire
January 26, 2022 1:15 AM | 11 min read

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) NJDCY today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the period of April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021.

The highlights are as follows:

  • Nine months net sales stood at record high of ¥1,407.2 billion, 18.8% higher Y/Y.
  • Nine months operating profit and profit before income taxes increased 16.6% Y/Y to ¥134.6 billion, 19.4% Y/Y to ¥130.6 billion, respectively. Both stood at record high.
  • Q3 quarterly net sales increased 7.2% Q/Q to ¥496.5 billion, marking a record high for three consecutive quarters.
  • Upward revision to year-end dividend forecast by ¥5 per share, resulting in the projected aggregate annual dividend ¥65 for FY2021.
  • EPS: ¥171.67 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentagesNine months ended
December 31,		Increase (Decrease)
%		Three months ended
December 31,		Increase (Decrease)
%
 20212020  20212020  
Net sales1,407,210 1,184,991 18.8%496,542 433,197 14.6%
Operating profit134,631 115,509 16.6%44,308 46,335 (4.4%)
Ratio of operating profit to net sales9.6%9.7%- 8.9%10.7%- 
Profit before income taxes130,554 109,314 19.4%42,272 43,315 (2.4%)
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales9.3%9.2%- 8.5%10.0%- 
Profit attributable to owners of the parent100,443 83,615 20.1%32,676 34,837 (6.2%)
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales7.1%7.1%- 6.6%8.0%- 
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent            
- basic171.67 142.75 - 55.90 59.48 - 
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent            
- diluted171.67 142.75 - 55.90 59.48 - 
             

Full copy of Nidec's financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2022/news0126-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec's financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) NJDCY is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the nine months ended December 31, 2021, 22.8% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.4% by automotive products; 40.9% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 11.0% by machinery; 3.7% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman.

Contact:
Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140
ir@nidec.com
 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.