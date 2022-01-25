Timber Wrap Films Market to top a valuation of US$ 601 Million by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global timber wrap films market is set to be worth US$ 445.4 Mn in 2022, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% to top a valuation of US$ 601 Mn by 2029.



Future Market Insights delivers vital insights on the timber wrap films market in its published report, titled "Timber Wrap Films Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2021 and Opportunity Assessment 2022-2029." In terms of revenue, the global Timber Wrap Films Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 4.3% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in the timber wrap films market report.

Timber Wrap Films Market Size (2022) US$ 445.4 Mn Sales Forecast (2029) US$ 601 Mn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2029) 4.3% CAGR Share of Top 5 Timber Wrap Film Manufacturers 55%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9511

Timber wrapping film is an effective packaging solution that protects timber during storage and shipment. Timber wrap films are used to protect timber from moisture and external elements, which can affect the finishing of the product.

Timber wrap films with high friction are used to provide anti-slip protection to timber packaging. High strength & barrier films are used for timber packaging to enhance the quality of the packaging. Basically, timber wrap films are designed to protect timber from extreme weather conditions and handling damage.

In the timber wrap films market report, FMI suggests that the growing use of wood for furniture, building & construction, packaging, and as a source of energy is driving the demand for timber, which further fuels the demand for timber wrap films during the forecast period. The timber wrap films market has been segmented on the basis of thickness and material type.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9511

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis Value in US$ Mn Key Regions Covered • North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Countries Covered • U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K

• Nordic

• Spain

• Japan

• China

• India

• Malaysia

• Thailand

• Australia

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Turkey Key Market Segments Covered • Thickness

• Material Type

• Region Key Companies Profiled • RKW SE

• Ab Rani Plast Oy.

• Polytarp Products

• SCOTT Lumber Packaging, LLC

• InterWrap Inc.

• Flexpak Corp.

• Inteplast Group

• Multifab Packaging

• Polymax, Inc.

• Polyprint Packaging Limited

• Pakaflex Pty Limited

• Tri Pac Inc.

• Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Medium Thickness Films Continue to See High Traction

On the basis of thickness, the timber wrap films market has been segmented as up to 75 microns, 76 - 150 microns, 151 - 225 microns, and above 225 microns. Among them, 76 - 150 microns thickness timber wrap films are expected to dominate the global market. Timber wrap films with this thickness have high temperature stability, are economical, and have high preference among end users owing to their anti-static and flame-retardant properties. The 76 - 150 microns thickness segment is followed by the 151 - 225 microns segment during the next decade. The continuous demand for timber products across the globe is likely to drive the global timber wrap films market growth.

The North America timber wrap films market is heavily driven by the United States. The demand for the timber in the U.S. was unexpectedly high last year and the same scenario is expected to be witnessed in the current year due to the high demand created by the housing sector. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the global timber wrap films market during the next decade.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-9511

Forests play an important role in the socio-economic development of a country. They are highly rich sources of firewood, timber, energy, and other products. Round wood, industrial round wood, and sawn wood are some of the major forest products that have high demand from end users.

The transportation of these products and preventing them from moisture are major issues faced by exporters. This is expected to drive the demand for timber wrap films due to their characteristics such as enhanced barrier resistance against moisture, cost efficiency, and lightweight qualities.

The rising demand for storage, loading, and transportation of timber is expected to fuel the growth prospects of the timber wrap films market. Also, to prevent wood warping, timber wrap films are the optimum solution. For wooden furniture manufacturers, warping of timber products is a serious problem. This generally happens during transportation and results in financial losses to the manufacturers.

This issue can be prevented with proper transportation of timber by using timber wrap films. Timber wrap films are wrapped around the timber, which prevents them from coming in contact with moisture. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the global timber wrap films market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report timber wrap films market include - RKW SE, Balcon Plastics Limited, Ab Rani Plast Oy., Polytarp Product, SCOTT Lumber Packaging, LLC, InterWrap Inc., Flexpak Corp., Inteplast Group, Multifab Packaging, Trioplast Industrier AB, Polymax, Inc., Davidson Plastics Ltd., Flexoplas Packaging Limited, Polyprint Packaging Limited, Pak-Line Limited, Pakaflex Pty Limited, Tri Pac Inc., and Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/9511

Explore FMI's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Packaging Domain

Wrap Around Label Films Market - The global wrap around label films market is expected to rise at a CAGR of ~5.9%, during the forecast period.

Corrugated Bubble Wrap Market - The packaging industry has evolved to meet the requirements of product makers from time to time. The diversified increase in industrial demands has led to new inventions of packaging materials and solutions.

Vented Stretch Wrap Market - A vented stretch wrap also known as ventilated stretch wrap or perforated stretch wrap has holes cut in it to allow free airflow to maintain the quality of the product. This come in different sizes and uses different material which makes it possible in multiple industries.

Stretch Hood Pallet Wrapping Market - The stretch hooding method of pallet wrapping offers advantages in terms of operational costs, efficiency, durability and sustainability. Stretch hood is among the fastest expanding applications in pallet wrapping, owing to its superior package integrity and versatility in palletizing varied product loads.

Paper Wrap Market - According to latest report, the paper wrap market saw soaring growth in 2021 with worldwide revenues up by lucrative growth year over year. A new forecast estimates that paper wrap market revenues will nearly double between 2021 and 2031.

Book Wraps Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the book wraps market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Bubble Wrap Machine Market - According to latest research study by FMI, global bubble wrap machine market is anticipated to observe a magnificent CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

Thermal Insulated Bubble Wrap Market - Thermal Insulated Bubble Wrap market are expected to observe a market growth of 4%-5% during the forecast period

Hand Wrappers Market - Factors that are driving the demand for hand wrappers include population growth, the developing food and beverage industry, and others. Furthermore, the increased emphasis on packaging to differentiate diverse items in the marketplace is expected to drive demand for hand wrappers.

Greenwrap Market - The Global Greenwrap Market is expected to increase at a growth rate of around 6% to 7% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/timber-wrap-films-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/timber-wrap-films-market