Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance India, Brazil, U.S Market Reach $4.7 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the India Brazil US Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance market generated $3.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.7 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 2.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in digitalization, rise in use of consumer electronic goods, and predictive maintenance drive the growth of the India Brazil US Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance market. However, higher maintenance cost of some equipment for residential end users restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, higher maintenance cost of some equipment for residential end users and increase in social media advertisement and promotion present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the India Brazil US Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance.

The pandemic created a number of challenges in the developing and developed countries, especially during the initial phase. It led to temporary closure ofall electronics repair and maintenance facilities and gave way to disrupted supply chains, therebycreating shortage of labor force.

However, the market is anticipated to revive soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the India Brazil US Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance market based on equipment type, service type, end user, market type, and region.

Based on end user, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly to-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on market type, the unorganized segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding 84% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the organizedsegment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on country, the US contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly four-fifths of the globalmarket share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Brazil is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

List of companies profiled of the India Brazil US Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance market analyzed in the research include American Home Shield ProConnect, Asurion, LLC, Best Buy Co., Inc., B2X Care Solutions GmbH, CNS BrasilInformática LTDA, Complete Appliance Protection, Inc., Fixt Inc., OneCall India, Onsitego, and Urbanclap Technologies India Private Limited.

