St Bonaventure's Master of Science in Cybersecurity Helps Businesses Navigate Modern Challenges

Cybersecurity has become an urgent need for businesses of all sizes. Attackers have shifted their focus from complex high-effort breaches to more simple attacks that extract revenue in significantly less time. Cybercrime Magazine labels it as the "greatest threat to every company in the world."

A cybercrime tactic that is becoming more prevalent is ransomware. Last year's Colonial Pipeline attack embodied how things can go wrong very quickly. System disruptions forced the company to shut down its pipeline, causing major disruptions to gas delivery up and down the East Coast of the United States. People suffered as the lack of fuel supply caused prices to soar nationwide.

A global shortage of 3.5 million cybersecurity professionals is predicted for 2025 by Cybersecurity Ventures. St. Bonaventure's online Master of Science in Cybersecurity is training a new breed of cybersecurity experts that help businesses fill this demand and avoid such attacks, and if attacked, recover from them.

Through St. Bonaventure's innovative online cybersecurity master's degree, students gain cutting-edge skills based on industry standards to identify potential threats, risks, and vulnerabilities in an organization. The university boasts an advanced curriculum, with interactive, hands-on learning led by expert faculty. Students become proficient in cloud security, machine learning and AI, secure software design, networking, data mining, penetration testing, and more.

Readers can learn more about St. Bonaventure's online master's in cybersecurity by visiting the university's official website: https://online.sbu.edu/programs/master/cybersecurity

"Technology is always changing. It's changing so fast that when we develop courses, we make sure we go back and refresh the content every single semester. Soft skills are very important too. I, myself, had to learn this. Early on in my career, I had technical blinkers on. SBU places emphasis on your softer skills giving you the confidence to present your findings" Said SBU's Associate Director of M.S. Cybersecurity Program Pouya Ghotbi.

St. Bonaventure University has provided graduate degree programs in a dynamic environment designed for the online learner since 2013 and now offers an extensive list of online master's degrees. St. Bonaventure incorporates the values of compassion, wisdom and integrity into their curriculums. The university's online master's in cybersecurity is responsible for producing some of the best cybersecurity experts who also practice ethically and professionally, and are respectful of themselves, others and the diverse world around them. Many graduates from the university go on to work at large corporations, preventing cyberattacks and moving into cybersecurity leadership roles.

