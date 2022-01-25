All-In-One Small Business Software Bundle – Integrated Marketing/CRM Apps Launch

Miami, United States, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Stellar Pay's software package provides products and apps similar to those currently used by most large businesses in a highly cost-effective manner. With Stellar Pay software, the kinds of apps and technologies that large companies pay millions of dollars annually to use are made available to small businesses for only a few hundred dollars a month.
More information can be found at https://www.jumpstartmybusinessnow.com
The newly announced software bundle provides a high-quality, profitable alternative to many services and apps offered by resellers, who often mark up their cost without delivering the Stellar quality of service.
The company offers products and services that have been created in-house with state-of-the-art technology. They have also significantly improved expensive imported products that are in high demand with minimal price mark-up.
The company has bundled together these expensive yet high-demand products in a single cloud-based dashboard they call "the mother ship." This convenient collection of vital business tech solutions will revolutionize how small business owners work by drastically increasing the performance and efficiency of small businesses.
The package includes a complete set of marketing materials, including e-commerce, landing pages, email and SMS messaging, marketing for gift and rewards cards, a state-of-the-art CRM, payment tools and incredibly, the access to over 500 other apps and valuable tools. It offers the business technology used by much larger companies, but at a significantly lower cost. All these products and apps are integrated into one control panel, making them easy to manage.
Over a decade ago, Stellar Pay's top management developed inexpensive apps to help small business owners compete with retail giants. Today, their "mother ship" of business technology products and services is the only comprehensive system of its kind in the industry they know of. The dramatic cost savings will help small business owners significantly increase their revenue and profit while simultaneously lowering their liabilities.
A company spokesperson said: "We are launching our complete solution for business owners packaged at a significantly lower cost compared to what others are paying for just one of our competitors' products or apps. We have over 500 available now, with another dozen or so ready to launch under the same platform. Stellar Pay has done what others have said is impossible, or just plain insane, by offering this comprehensive package initially at only a few hundred dollars per month."
Interested parties can find more details at: https://www.jumpstartmybusinessnow.com
Website: https://www.jumpstartmybusinessnow.com
Name: Scott Clymo Organization: Stellar Pay Address: 845 NE 79th St., Miami, Florida 33138, United States Phone: +1-305-396-6774
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.