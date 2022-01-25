First Class Taz Project Features Long-Lasting Utilities With Innovative Features

Miami Florida, USA, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Baby Taz unlocks the passive income part of First Class Taz. Users will be able to stake the Baby Taz and utilize the Taz Token on the ERC-20. ERC-20 is the token that is utilized to create smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain.
This project is unique because not all of it is tied in with the motive of earning but also doing some good for the world and contributing to the solution of the world's problems. In regards to that, The Ocean Cleanup Fund will receive 10% of all contributions/sale royalties to ensure our Ocean is kept clean and healthy for future generations to enjoy. Hence, this leads to the achievement of charity goals and helps create a sustainable environment for a better future.
First Class Taz is on a mission to bring a paradigm shift in the NFT world with its revolutionary ideas and provide utilities that are profitable in the long run. It also embraces the idea of Metaverse wholeheartedly and innovatively at that.
There is no doubt that the craze of NFTs is spreading all over the world like wildfire. NFTs are the future, and First Class Taz is the best avenue to explore this thriving space. This project shows how technology can transcend expectations and open a door for endless possibilities.
Website: http://www.firstclasstaz.io
Name: Karim Hashmi Organization: First Class Taz Phone: 252-567-0327
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
