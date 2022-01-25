Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly and Special Cash Dividends

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randolph Bancorp, Inc. RNDB Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ Global Market: RNDB), the holding company for Envision Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $786,000, or $0.17 per basic share and $0.16 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to net income of $3.1 million, or $0.64 per basic and $0.62 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and net income of $5.3 million, or $1.03 per basic share and $1.01 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Excluding one-time events of $26,000 in severance expenses and $55,000 in loss of disposal of fixed assets, net income on a non-GAAP basis was $844,000, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Excluding one-time events of $139,000 in severance expenses and $190,000 in other outsourcing expenses, net income on a non-GAAP basis was $3.4 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Excluding one-time charges of $294,000 related to the closing of a residential lending office and $69,000 in severance expenses, net income on a non-GAAP basis for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $5.6 million, or $1.06 per diluted share.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $9.6 million, or $1.96 per basic share and $1.88 per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.9 million, or $3.89 per basic and $3.86 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net income on a non-GAAP basis, excluding certain nonrecurring items, was $10.1 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income on a non-GAAP basis, excluding other certain nonrecurring items, of $21.5 million, or $4.15 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common share and a one-time special dividend of $2.00 per share. Both dividends will be payable on or about February 22, 2022, to shareholders of record as of February 8, 2022.

The Company also announced a modification to its stock repurchase program (the "Program"), previously announced on October 26, 2021. The modification changes the Program so that the Company may purchase up to 62,000 shares, or approximately 1% of the Company's outstanding common stock. The Company repurchased 4,337 shares through the Program as of December 31, 2021.

At December 31, 2021, total assets amounted to $803.3 million, compared to $751.1 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of $52.2 million, or 6.9%. Total loans decreased by $20.2 million, or 3.5%, to $549.8 million at December 31, 2021 from $570.0 million at September 30, 2021, and loans held for sale decreased by $30.6 million to $44.8 million at December 31, 2021 from $75.4 million at September 30, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $115.4 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $102.6 million, or 796.6% from $12.9 million as of September 30, 2021, as a result of deposit growth of $64.7 million in the quarter, a 1-4 family residential portfolio loan sale of $35.6 million during the quarter, and the decrease in loans held for sale of $30.6 million. Compared to December 31, 2020, total assets grew $82.2 million, or 11.4%, from $721.1 million. The growth from the prior year period was driven by an increase in total loans of $60.5 million, or 12.4%, and cash and cash equivalents of $101.7 million, or 738.2%, partially offset by a decrease in loans held for sale of $74.3 million, or 62.4%.

William M. Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The fourth quarter was a transitional quarter as our mortgage banking business continued to be negatively impacted by declining origination volumes. During the quarter, we were able to grow our commercial lending business and increase and extend our low-cost funding, while also repositioning our fixed-rate residential mortgage loan portfolio. This significantly increased our liquidity and prospects for improving net interest margin in anticipation of loan growth into a higher interest rate environment in 2022. We are continuing to transition our mortgage banking operations and in the first quarter of 2022 initiated a reduction in force, reflecting lower mortgage loan production levels. Our decision to declare a special dividend that returns approximately $10 million in capital to our shareholders, reflects the impact of low stock trading volume on the pace of our stock buybacks and our commitment to actively manage our strong capital position. We look forward to 2022 with strong prospects for growth in our community bank that should generate continued operating leverage and stronger recurring earnings."

Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Net interest income decreased by $282,000, or 4.7%, to $5.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from $6.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a 7.4% decrease in average balances of 1-4 family residential loans, as a result of the $35.6 million sale from portfolio, a $160,000 decline in fee accretion earned from the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("SBA PPP") to $158,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a $99,000 decrease in interest income from the downgrade of three loans that were previously granted COVID-19 related forbearances to nonaccrual status. The yield earned on interest-earning assets decreased by 23 basis points from the prior quarter, and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 3 basis points from the prior quarter. Accordingly, the net interest margin decreased by 22 basis points, to 3.14% in the fourth quarter from 3.36% in the third quarter.

Net interest income increased by $654,000, or 13.0%, to $5.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, from $5.0 million in the same period in the prior year. Relative to the prior year quarter, the net interest margin increased by 14 basis points to 3.14%, from 3.00%. The improvement reflects average loan growth of $44.8 million from the prior year quarter, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 27 basis points.

The Company recognized a credit for loan losses of $108,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, driven by changes in the qualitative factors related to improving commercial lending trends, in addition to a decline in total loan balances of $20.2 million from the prior quarter. The allowance for loan losses was 1.14%, 1.13% and 1.39% of total loans at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and was 239.7%, 427.7% and 94.6% of non-performing assets at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Non-interest income decreased $3.6 million, or 44.3%, to $4.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $8.1 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, due to a decrease of $3.5 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. Sold mortgages totaled $297.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $260.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2021 ended with a mortgage pipeline of $85.9 million, compared to a pipeline of $158.1 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021, and loans held for sale were $44.8 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $75.4 million as of September 30, 2021. The decrease in the mortgage banking pipeline and loans held for sale, reflecting rising interest rates and seasonality, were key contributors to the erosion in the gain on loan origination and sale activities from the prior quarter. Mortgage servicing fees decreased $17,000, or 6.2%, to $257,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $274,000 in the third quarter of 2021 as a result of a full quarter of expenses paid to the bank's new mortgage sub-servicer of $310,000 for the quarter, partially offset by a positive fair value adjustment of $43,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a positive fair value adjustment of $39,000 for the third quarter of 2021, based on an increase in mortgage interest rates.

Non-interest income decreased $11.1 million, or 70.9%, to $4.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $15.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, principally due to a decrease of $10.9 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. Sold mortgage loans totaled $297.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to sold mortgage loans of $426.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2021 ended with a mortgage pipeline of $85.9 million, compared to a pipeline of $396.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Mortgage servicing fees decreased $18,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, principally due to $310,000 in sub-servicer expenses incurred during the fourth quarter of 2021, partially offset by a positive valuation adjustment to mortgage servicing rights of $43,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to an impairment charge of $87,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and increases in residential mortgage loan servicing fees, net of amortization, of $162,000 from the prior year quarter.

Non-interest expenses decreased $638,000, or 6.5%, to $9.2 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $9.9 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense of $297,000, or 4.7%, primarily attributed to lower commissions and incentives associated with a normalization of residential loan production and by reductions in headcount related to the bank's outsourcing of mortgage loan servicing, in addition to decreases in data processing, professional fees and other non-interest expenses from the prior quarter totaling $452,000.

Non-interest expenses decreased $3.7 million to $9.2 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $12.9 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decrease is principally due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $2.6 million, primarily attributed to lower commissions and incentives associated with a normalization of residential loan production and reduced headcount, and decreases of $437,000 in occupancy and equipment expenses, as the Company has significantly decreased its operating footprint over the past twelve months.

The income tax expense was $330,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Year-to-Date Operating Results

Net interest income increased by $3.1 million, or 16.4%, to $22.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $18.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The change reflects the downward pricing and improved composition of deposit liabilities, as well as loan growth. The composition of our funding base improved with an increase of $48.9 million, or 50.6%, of non-interest bearing deposits and a decrease of $23.3 million, or 31.8%, of borrowings. The composition change resulted in a 50 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Average loan growth of $51.5 million, or 9.2%, from the prior year more than offset a 17 basis point decline in loan yields.

The Company recognized a credit for loan losses of $438,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to a provision of $2.6 million in the prior year. At December 31, 2021, improvements to qualitative factors related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic outlook, commercial lending and credit quality trends all helped to generate the credit for loan losses, partially offset by provisions for loan growth.

Non-interest income decreased $23.5 million, or 42.4%, to $31.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $55.4 million in the prior year, principally due to a decrease of $26.6 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities, partially offset by an increase in mortgage servicing fees, net, of $2.8 million. Mortgage loans sold were $1.4 billion in 2021, compared to $1.5 billion in the prior year. Net gain on loan origination and sale activities decreased, as a result of both lower loan sales and the impact of a shrinking mortgage banking pipeline during 2021, compared to an increasing mortgage banking pipeline during 2020. Mortgage servicing fees increased $2.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to $1.7 million from a loss of $1.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to positive fair value adjustments of $438,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to impairment charges of $2.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2020.

Non-interest expenses decreased $4.7 million, or 10.1%, to $41.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $46.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Non-interest expenses in the year ended December 31, 2020 included one-time charges of $1,375,000 related to the retirement of senior executives as well as $229,000 of COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses. Occupancy and equipment expenses decreased $753,000 as compared to the prior year period, as the Company migrated to a hybrid work environment and reduced its overall real estate footprint by closing six loan production offices, and reducing the office space for the bank's headquarters and loan operations office since the prior year, and reduced COVID-19 pandemic related spending. These decreases were partially offset by increases in other non-interest expenses of $307,000, related to one-time conversion expenses for the bank's new mortgage sub-servicer, and increases to board fees and stock-based compensation paid to new members of the bank's Board of Directors.

Income tax expenses decreased to $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $5.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The current period included a reversal of a charitable contribution carryforward valuation allowance, and the prior period included the utilization of net operating loss carryforwards.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2021, total assets amounted to $803.3 million, compared to $755.1 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of $52.2 million, or 6.9%. A $102.6 million increase in cash and cash equivalents from the prior quarter was partially offset by a $30.6 million decrease in loans held for sale and a $20.2 million decrease in total loans. The decrease in total loans was primarily the result of a $35.6 million sale of 1-4 family residential loans from portfolio during the quarter, partially offset by an increase of $12.3 million, or 6.7%, in commercial real estate loans. Deposits increased by $64.7 million, or 11.3%, in the quarter, including an increase of $11.6 million in non-interest bearing deposits and $32.6 million in term certificates, as the Company looked to lengthen the duration of its funding base in anticipation of rising interest rates.

Total assets at December 31, 2021 increased $82.2 million, or 11.4%, from $721.1 million at December 31, 2020. Contributing to asset growth was a $61.0 million increase in net loans to $544.6 million at December 31, 2021 from $483.6 million at December 31, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $101.7 million, or 738.2%, to $115.4 million at December 31, 2021 from $13.8 million at December 31, 2020, principally due an increase of $109.8 million, or 20.8%, of deposits. Commercial real estate loans increased by $53.5 million, or 37.2%, as we focus on diversifying our loan mix. Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston ("FHLBB") advances decreased by $11.9 million to $50.0 million at December 31, 2021, from $61.9 million at December 31, 2020, and Federal Reserve Bank of Boston ("Federal Reserve Bank") advances decreased by $11.4 million.

Total stockholders' equity was $100.9 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $100.6 million at September 30, 2021. The increase of $306,000 reflects net income of $786,000, proceeds from the exercise of options of $255,000 and stock-based compensation of $359,000, partially offset by repurchases during the period of $144,000 and dividend payments of $765,000.

Total stockholders' equity was $100.9 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $99.8 million at December 31, 2020. The increase of $1.1 million relates mainly to net income from the previous twelve months of $9.6 million, partially offset by share repurchases of $8.5 million.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to December 31, 2021, the Company announced a reduction in force to its residential lending back-office operations of approximately 30%. The Company estimates that this reduction in force will reduce salaries and benefits expense by approximately $1.4 million on an annualized basis. Through this reduction in force, the elimination of overtime and temporary staffing costs associated with the mortgage origination process and the outsourcing residential loan servicing operations, which occurred in 2021, the Company will have reduced related costs by $3.3 million, or 15% of Envision Mortgage's 2021 salaries and benefits expense.

COVID-19 Impact

In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers and our business, the Company implemented a series of measures through the date of this release, including participation in the SBA PPP, through which we funded $26.2 million of SBA PPP Loans through December 31, 2021, and granting payment deferrals for residential mortgage, home equity and certain commercial borrowers who were current in their payments at the time the deferral was requested. Depending on the circumstances of the borrowers, the forbearance calls for a reduced or full deferral of payment. Please refer to the Loan Payment Deferrals and COVID-19 Highly Impacted Sectors for statistics on loan payment deferrals and the commercial loan sectors we believe could continue to be exposed to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Envision Bank and its Envision Mortgage Division. Envision Bank is a full-service community bank with five retail branch locations, loan operations centers in North Attleboro and Quincy, Massachusetts, three loan production offices located in Massachusetts and one loan production office in Southern New Hampshire.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "assume", "outlook", "will", "should", and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, ongoing disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain its spread on the Company's employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; changes in the general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay the Company's loans; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; reputational risk relating to the Company's participation in the SBA PPP and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company's business activities; and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average assets, return on average equity, the efficiency ratio, profit percentage, tangible book value per share, non-interest income to total income and, where applicable, as adjusted for non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of on-going business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

% Change December 31, September 30, December 31, Dec 2021 vs. Dec 2021 vs. 2021 2021 2020 Sep 2021 Dec 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,449 $ 12,876 $ 13,774 796.6 % 738.2 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 51,666 51,725 55,366 (0.1 )% (6.7 )% Loans held for sale, at fair value 44,766 75,400 119,112 (40.6 )% (62.4 )% Loans: 1-4 family residential 236,364 265,561 235,648 (11.0 )% 0.3 % Home equity 57,295 56,124 48,166 2.1 % 19.0 % Commercial real estate 197,423 185,100 143,893 6.7 % 37.2 % Construction 33,961 34,479 31,050 (1.5 )% 9.4 % Total real estate loans 525,043 541,264 458,757 (3.0 )% 14.4 % Commercial and industrial 17,242 19,896 20,259 (13.3 )% (14.9 )% Consumer 7,552 8,860 10,289 (14.8 )% (26.6 )% Total loans 549,837 570,020 489,305 (3.5 )% 12.4 % Allowance for loan losses (6,289 ) (6,432 ) (6,784 ) (2.2 )% (7.3 )% Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums 1,073 1,031 1,123 4.1 % (4.5 )% Loans, net 544,621 564,619 483,644 (3.5 )% 12.6 % Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 2,940 3,239 3,576 (9.2 )% (17.8 )% Accrued interest receivable 1,500 1,763 1,562 (14.9 )% (4.0 )% Mortgage servicing rights, net 15,616 15,402 12,377 1.4 % 26.2 % Premises and equipment, net 7,684 6,462 4,781 18.9 % 60.7 % Bank-owned life insurance 8,784 8,744 8,622 0.5 % 1.9 % Foreclosed real estate, net - - 132 - % (100.0 )% Other assets 10,252 10,867 18,126 (5.7 )% (43.4 )% Total assets $ 803,278 $ 751,097 $ 721,072 6.9 % 11.4 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 145,666 $ 134,058 $ 96,731 8.7 % 50.6 % Savings accounts 191,712 188,346 185,481 1.8 % 3.4 % NOW accounts 53,996 53,804 53,530 0.4 % 0.9 % Money market accounts 90,544 73,562 77,393 23.1 % 17.0 % Term certificates 106,112 73,519 83,444 44.3 % 27.2 % Interest bearing brokered 50,117 50,116 31,728 0.0 % 58.0 % Total deposits 638,147 573,405 528,307 11.3 % 20.8 % Federal Reserve Bank advances - - 11,431 - % (100.0 )% Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 50,000 62,900 61,895 (20.5 )% (19.2 )% Mortgagors' escrow accounts 2,128 1,905 2,338 11.7 % (9.0 )% Post-employment benefit obligations 2,222 2,182 2,382 1.8 % (6.7 )% Other liabilities 9,878 10,108 14,900 (2.3 )% (33.7 )% Total liabilities 702,375 650,500 621,253 8.0 % 13.1 % Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 50 50 54 0.0 % (7.4 )% Additional paid-in capital 44,078 43,574 50,937 1.2 % (13.5 )% Retained earnings 60,524 60,504 51,689 0.0 % 17.1 % ESOP-Unearned compensation (3,568 ) (3,615 ) (3,756 ) (1.3 )% (5.0 )% Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (181 ) 84 895 (315.5 )% (120.2 )% Total stockholders' equity 100,903 100,597 99,819 0.3 % 1.1 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 803,278 $ 751,097 $ 721,072 6.9 % 11.4 %

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Trend

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,449 $ 12,876 $ 34,876 $ 54,950 $ 13,774 Securities available for sale, at fair value 51,666 51,725 50,212 54,148 55,366 Loans held for sale, at fair value 44,766 75,400 74,277 93,176 119,112 Loans: 1-4 family residential 236,364 265,561 263,992 239,190 235,648 Home equity 57,295 56,124 50,555 49,073 48,166 Commercial real estate 197,423 185,100 167,691 146,930 143,893 Construction 33,961 34,479 29,140 29,975 31,050 Total real estate loans 525,043 541,264 511,378 465,168 458,757 Commercial and industrial 17,242 19,896 25,826 23,869 20,259 Consumer 7,552 8,860 9,194 8,724 10,289 Total loans 549,837 570,020 546,398 497,761 489,305 Allowance for loan losses (6,289 ) (6,432 ) (6,523 ) (6,563 ) (6,784 ) Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums 1,073 1,031 785 785 1,123 Loans, net 544,621 564,619 540,660 491,983 483,644 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 2,940 3,239 2,855 3,576 3,576 Accrued interest receivable 1,500 1,763 1,523 1,501 1,562 Mortgage servicing rights, net 15,616 15,402 15,375 14,744 12,377 Premises and equipment, net 7,684 6,462 5,115 4,709 4,781 Bank-owned life insurance 8,784 8,744 8,703 8,662 8,622 Foreclosed real estate, net - - - 132 132 Other assets 10,252 10,867 10,546 10,607 18,126 Total assets $ 803,278 $ 751,097 $ 744,142 $ 738,188 $ 721,072 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 145,666 $ 134,058 $ 124,683 $ 118,623 $ 96,731 Savings accounts 191,712 188,346 190,584 192,712 185,481 NOW accounts 53,996 53,804 51,059 62,772 53,530 Money market accounts 90,544 73,562 73,967 78,236 77,393 Term certificates 106,112 73,519 74,631 75,690 83,444 Interest bearing brokered 50,117 50,116 57,059 32,225 31,728 Total deposits 638,147 573,405 571,983 560,258 528,307 Federal Reserve Bank advances - - - - 11,431 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 50,000 62,900 50,016 60,024 61,895 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 2,128 1,905 1,783 1,924 2,338 Post-employment benefit obligations 2,222 2,182 2,226 2,235 2,382 Other liabilities 9,878 10,108 17,424 12,888 14,900 Total liabilities 702,375 650,500 643,432 637,329 621,253 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 50 50 52 53 54 Additional paid-in capital 44,078 43,574 46,740 48,613 50,937 Retained earnings 60,524 60,504 57,378 55,801 51,689 ESOP-Unearned compensation (3,568 ) (3,615 ) (3,662 ) (3,709 ) (3,756 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (181 ) 84 202 101 895 Total stockholders' equity 100,903 100,597 100,710 100,859 99,819 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 803,278 $ 751,097 $ 744,142 $ 738,188 $ 721,072

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended % Change December 31, September 30, December 31, Dec 2021 vs. Dec 2021 vs. 2021 2021 2020 Sep 2021 Dec 2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 5,923 $ 6,226 $ 5,532 (4.9 )% 7.1 % Securities-taxable 217 219 283 (0.9 )% (23.3 )% Securities-tax exempt 4 4 6 0.0 % (33.3 )% Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit 13 4 7 225.0 % 85.7 % Total interest and dividend income 6,157 6,453 5,828 (4.6 )% 5.6 % Interest expense: Deposits 308 299 541 3.0 % (43.1 )% Borrowings 155 178 247 (12.9 )% (37.2 )% Total interest expense 463 477 788 (2.9 )% (41.2 )% Net interest income 5,694 5,976 5,040 (4.7 )% 13.0 % Provision (credit) for loan losses (108 ) (90 ) 215 20.0 % (150.2 )% Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 5,802 6,066 4,825 (4.4 )% 20.2 % Non-interest income: Customer service fees 422 410 381 2.9 % 10.8 % Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net 3,723 7,229 14,620 (48.5 )% (74.5 )% Mortgage servicing fees, net 257 274 275 (6.2 )% (6.5 )% Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 41 41 45 0.0 % (8.9 )% Other 92 195 266 (52.8 )% (65.4 )% Total non-interest income 4,535 8,149 15,587 (44.3 )% (70.9 )% Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,084 6,381 8,722 (4.7 )% (30.2 )% Occupancy and equipment 713 714 1,150 (0.1 )% (38.0 )% Data processing 237 367 280 (35.4 )% (15.4 )% Professional fees 325 490 389 (33.7 )% (16.5 )% Marketing 245 134 231 82.8 % 6.1 % FDIC insurance 55 54 51 1.9 % 7.8 % Other non-interest expenses 1,562 1,719 2,104 (9.1 )% (25.8 )% Total non-interest expenses 9,221 9,859 12,927 (6.5 )% (28.7 )% Income before income taxes 1,116 4,356 7,485 (74.4 )% (85.1 )% Income tax expense 330 1,230 2,211 (73.2 )% (85.1 )% Net income $ 786 $ 3,126 $ 5,274 (74.9 )% (85.1 )% Net income per share: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.64 $ 1.03 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.62 $ 1.01 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 4,743,833 4,869,155 5,135,069 Diluted 4,993,750 5,074,676 5,244,414 Regular dividends declared per share $ 0.15 $ - $ -

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Year to Date % Change December 31, December 31, Dec 2021 vs. 2021 2020 Dec 2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 23,162 $ 22,212 4.3 % Securities-taxable 899 1,273 (29.4 )% Securities-tax exempt 20 28 (28.6 )% Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit 32 75 (57.3 )% Total interest and dividend income 24,113 23,588 2.2 % Interest expense: Deposits 1,390 3,778 (63.2 )% Borrowings 763 943 (19.1 )% Total interest expense 2,153 4,721 (54.4 )% Net interest income 21,960 18,867 16.4 % Provision (credit) for loan losses (438 ) 2,553 (117.2 )% Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 22,398 16,314 37.3 % Non-interest income: Customer service fees 1,618 1,283 26.1 % Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net 27,685 54,236 (49.0 )% Mortgage servicing fees, net 1,691 (1,153 ) (246.7 )% Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 163 181 (9.9 )% Other 766 864 (11.3 )% Total non-interest income 31,923 55,411 (42.4 )% Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 28,212 33,161 (14.9 )% Occupancy and equipment 2,792 3,545 (21.2 )% Data processing 1,168 943 23.9 % Professional fees 1,699 1,277 33.0 % Marketing 749 689 8.7 % FDIC insurance 217 187 16.0 % Other non-interest expenses 6,821 6,514 4.7 % Total non-interest expenses 41,658 46,316 (10.1 )% Income before income taxes 12,663 25,409 (50.2 )% Income tax expense 3,062 5,477 (44.1 )% Net income $ 9,601 $ 19,932 (51.8 )% Net income per share: Basic $ 1.96 $ 3.89 Diluted $ 1.88 $ 3.86 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 4,896,641 5,126,561 Diluted 5,108,738 5,163,042 Regular dividends declared per share $ 0.15 $ -

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 5,923 $ 6,226 $ 5,505 $ 5,508 $ 5,532 Securities-taxable 217 219 223 240 283 Securities-tax exempt 4 4 6 6 6 Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit 13 4 8 7 7 Total interest and dividend income 6,157 6,453 5,742 5,761 5,828 Interest expense: Deposits 308 299 345 438 541 Borrowings 155 178 198 232 247 Total interest expense 463 477 543 670 788 Net interest income 5,694 5,976 5,199 5,091 5,040 Provision (credit) for loan losses (108 ) (90 ) (27 ) (213 ) 215 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 5,802 6,066 5,226 5,304 4,825 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 422 410 419 367 381 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net 3,723 7,229 5,740 10,993 14,620 Mortgage servicing fees, net 257 274 381 779 275 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 41 41 41 40 45 Other 92 195 235 244 266 Total non-interest income 4,535 8,149 6,816 12,423 15,587 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,084 6,381 7,310 8,437 8,722 Occupancy and equipment 713 714 621 744 1,150 Data processing 237 367 301 263 280 Professional fees 325 490 323 561 389 Marketing 245 134 200 170 231 FDIC insurance 55 54 54 54 51 Other non-interest expenses 1,562 1,719 1,818 1,722 2,104 Total non-interest expenses 9,221 9,859 10,627 11,951 12,927 Income before income taxes 1,116 4,356 1,415 5,776 7,485 Income tax expense (benefit) 330 1,230 (162 ) 1,664 2,211 Net income $ 786 $ 3,126 $ 1,577 $ 4,112 $ 5,274 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.64 $ 0.32 $ 0.81 $ 1.03 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.62 $ 0.31 $ 0.78 $ 1.01 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 4,743,833 4,869,155 4,921,182 5,056,165 5,135,069 Diluted 4,993,750 5,074,676 5,135,582 5,254,907 5,244,414 Regular dividends declared per share $ 0.15 $ - $ - $ - $ -

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances/Yields

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate (7) Balance Paid Rate (7) Balance Paid Rate (7) Interest-earning assets: Loans: 1-4 family residential (1) $ 319,855 $ 2,790 3.46 % $ 345,576 $ 3,021 3.47 % $ 332,349 $ 3,027 3.62 % Home equity 57,183 480 3.33 % 53,345 475 3.53 % 47,844 436 3.63 % Commercial real estate 186,943 1,880 3.99 % 174,319 1,809 4.12 % 134,766 1,342 3.96 % Construction 34,246 331 3.83 % 32,690 310 3.76 % 32,101 325 4.03 % Total real estate loans 598,227 5,481 3.63 % 605,930 5,615 3.68 % 547,060 5,130 3.73 % Commercial and industrial 18,311 331 7.17 % 22,693 493 8.62 % 21,378 258 4.80 % Consumer 8,313 111 5.30 % 12,820 118 3.65 % 11,564 144 4.95 % Total loans 624,851 5,923 3.76 % 641,443 6,226 3.85 % 580,002 5,532 3.79 % Investment securities(2) (3) 54,314 222 1.62 % 54,229 224 1.64 % 58,329 290 1.98 % Interest-earning deposits 41,161 13 0.13 % 11,002 4 0.14 % 30,573 7 0.09 % Total interest-earning assets 720,326 6,158 3.39 % 706,674 6,454 3.62 % 668,904 5,829 3.47 % Noninterest-earning assets 43,478 44,614 45,015 Total assets $ 763,804 $ 751,288 $ 713,919 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 191,464 72 0.15 % 189,254 76 0.16 % 181,653 142 0.31 % NOW accounts 62,838 29 0.18 % 61,951 23 0.15 % 59,005 43 0.29 % Money market accounts 77,140 36 0.19 % 73,662 41 0.22 % 75,106 62 0.33 % Term certificates 135,406 171 0.50 % 113,787 159 0.55 % 112,260 294 1.04 % Total interest-bearing deposits 466,848 308 0.26 % 438,654 299 0.27 % 428,024 541 0.50 % FHLBB and FRB advances 53,592 155 1.15 % 64,047 178 1.10 % 77,584 247 1.27 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 520,440 463 0.35 % 502,701 477 0.38 % 505,608 788 0.62 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 127,486 126,165 94,540 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 13,305 19,021 13,539 Total liabilities 661,231 647,887 613,687 Total stockholders' equity 102,573 103,401 100,232 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 763,804 $ 751,288 $ 713,919 Net interest income $ 5,695 $ 5,977 $ 5,041 Interest rate spread(4) 3.04 % 3.24 % 2.85 % Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 199,886 $ 203,973 $ 163,296 Net interest margin(6) 3.14 % 3.36 % 3.00 % Cost of deposits (8) 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.41 % Cost of funds (9) 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.52 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 138.41 % 140.58 % 132.30 %

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances/Yields

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year to Date December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate (7) Balance Paid Rate (7) Interest-earning assets: Loans: 1-4 family residential (1) $ 330,326 $ 11,548 3.50 % $ 318,332 $ 12,142 3.81 % Home equity 52,202 1,800 3.45 % 44,577 1,766 3.96 % Commercial real estate 166,973 6,761 4.05 % 132,948 5,366 4.04 % Construction 31,810 1,225 3.85 % 34,408 1,449 4.21 % Total real estate loans 581,311 21,334 3.67 % 530,265 20,723 3.91 % Commercial and industrial 22,082 1,364 6.18 % 17,848 781 4.38 % Consumer 10,034 464 4.62 % 13,799 708 5.13 % Total loans 613,427 23,162 3.78 % 561,912 22,212 3.95 % Investment securities(2) (3) 55,421 923 1.67 % 58,233 1,306 2.24 % Interest-earning deposits 32,841 32 0.10 % 30,277 76 0.25 % Total interest-earning assets 701,689 24,117 3.44 % 650,422 23,594 3.63 % Noninterest-earning assets 42,608 39,395 Total assets $ 744,297 $ 689,817 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 190,865 335 0.18 % 161,502 831 0.51 % NOW accounts 65,978 138 0.21 % 55,396 185 0.33 % Money market accounts 74,816 174 0.23 % 71,817 456 0.63 % Term certificates 112,802 743 0.66 % 147,655 2,305 1.56 % Total interest-bearing deposits 444,461 1,390 0.31 % 436,370 3,777 0.87 % FHLBB and FRB advances 59,963 763 1.27 % 71,661 943 1.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 504,424 2,153 0.43 % 508,031 4,720 0.93 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 121,378 80,957 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 15,331 12,384 Total liabilities 641,133 601,372 Total stockholders' equity 103,164 88,445 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 744,297 $ 689,817 Net interest income $ 21,964 $ 18,874 Interest rate spread(4) 3.01 % 2.70 % Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 197,265 $ 142,391 Net interest margin(6) 3.13 % 2.90 % Cost of deposits (8) 0.25 % 0.73 % Cost of funds (9) 0.34 % 0.80 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 139.11 % 128.03 %

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances Trend

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Interest-earning assets: Loans: 1-4 family residential $ 319,855 $ 345,576 $ 319,087 $ 336,805 $ 332,349 Home equity 57,183 53,345 49,789 48,383 47,844 Commercial real estate 186,943 174,319 159,423 146,683 134,766 Construction 34,246 32,690 29,902 30,350 32,101 Total real estate loans 598,227 605,930 558,201 562,221 547,060 Commercial and industrial 18,311 22,693 25,497 21,860 21,378 Consumer 8,313 12,820 9,052 9,940 11,564 Total loans 624,851 641,443 592,750 594,021 580,002 Investment securities 54,314 54,229 55,376 57,818 58,329 Interest-earning deposits 41,161 11,002 43,888 35,492 30,573 Total interest-earning assets 720,326 706,674 692,014 687,331 668,904 Non-interest earning assets 43,478 44,614 40,257 42,045 45,015 Total assets $ 763,804 $ 751,288 $ 732,271 $ 729,376 $ 713,919 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 191,464 $ 189,254 $ 192,434 $ 190,313 $ 181,653 NOW accounts 62,838 61,951 69,730 69,511 59,005 Money market accounts 77,140 73,662 72,469 75,994 75,106 Term certificates 135,406 113,787 104,604 96,978 112,260 Total interest-bearing deposits 466,848 438,654 439,237 432,796 428,024 FHLBB and FRB advances 53,592 64,047 51,502 70,857 77,584 Total interest-bearing liabilities 520,440 502,701 490,739 503,653 505,608 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 127,486 126,165 124,656 106,929 94,540 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 13,305 19,021 13,606 15,375 13,539 Total liabilities 661,231 647,887 629,001 625,957 613,687 Total stockholders' equity 102,573 103,401 103,270 103,419 100,232 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 763,804 $ 751,288 $ 732,271 $ 729,376 $ 713,919

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Interest Earned and Paid Trend

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Interest-earning assets: Loans: 1-4 family residential $ 2,790 $ 3,021 $ 2,763 $ 2,974 $ 3,027 Home equity 480 475 412 433 436 Commercial real estate 1,880 1,809 1,666 1,406 1,342 Construction 331 310 289 295 325 Total real estate loans 5,481 5,615 5,130 5,108 5,130 Commercial and industrial 331 493 266 274 258 Consumer 111 118 109 126 144 Total loans 5,923 6,226 5,505 5,508 5,532 Investment securities 222 224 230 247 290 Interest-earning deposits 13 4 8 7 7 Total interest-earning assets 6,158 6,454 5,743 5,762 5,829 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 72 $ 76 $ 89 $ 98 $ 142 NOW accounts 29 23 38 48 43 Money market accounts 36 41 43 54 62 Term certificates 171 159 175 238 294 Total interest-bearing deposits 308 299 345 438 541 FHLBB and FRB advances 155 178 198 232 247 Total interest-bearing liabilities 463 477 543 670 788 Net interest income 5,695 5,977 5,200 5,092 5,041

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Yield Trend(1)

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Interest-earning assets: Loans: 1-4 family residential 3.46 % 3.47 % 3.47 % 3.58 % 3.62 % Home equity 3.33 % 3.53 % 3.32 % 3.63 % 3.63 % Commercial real estate 3.99 % 4.12 % 4.19 % 3.89 % 3.96 % Construction 3.83 % 3.76 % 3.88 % 3.94 % 4.03 % Total real estate loans 3.63 % 3.68 % 3.69 % 3.68 % 3.73 % Commercial and industrial 7.17 % 8.62 % 4.18 % 5.08 % 4.80 % Consumer 5.30 % 3.65 % 4.83 % 5.14 % 4.95 % Total loans 3.76 % 3.85 % 3.73 % 3.76 % 3.79 % Investment securities 1.62 % 1.64 % 1.67 % 1.73 % 1.98 % Interest-earning deposits 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.09 % Total interest-earning assets 3.39 % 3.62 % 3.33 % 3.40 % 3.47 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.31 % NOW accounts 0.18 % 0.15 % 0.22 % 0.28 % 0.29 % Money market accounts 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.24 % 0.29 % 0.33 % Term certificates 0.50 % 0.55 % 0.67 % 1.00 % 1.04 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.26 % 0.27 % 0.32 % 0.41 % 0.50 % FHLBB and FRB advances 1.15 % 1.10 % 1.54 % 1.33 % 1.27 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.35 % 0.38 % 0.44 % 0.54 % 0.62 % Interest rate spread 3.04 % 3.24 % 2.89 % 2.86 % 2.85 % Net interest rate margin 3.14 % 3.36 % 3.01 % 3.00 % 3.00 % Cost of deposits 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.33 % 0.41 % Cost of funds 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.35 % 0.45 % 0.52 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 138.41 % 140.58 % 141.01 % 136.47 % 132.30 %

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Rate/Volume Analysis

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 vs. September 30, 2021 Increase (Decrease) Total Due to Changes in Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans: 1-4 family residential $ (224 ) $ (7 ) (231 ) Home equity 33 (28 ) 5 Commercial real estate 128 (57 ) 71 Construction 15 6 21 Total real estate loans (48 ) (86 ) (134 ) Commercial and industrial (86 ) (76 ) (162 ) Consumer (32 ) 26 (6 ) Total loans (166 ) (136 ) (302 ) Investment securities - (3 ) (3 ) Interest-earning deposits 10 (1 ) 9 Total interest-earning assets (156 ) (140 ) (296 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 1 (5 ) (4 ) NOW accounts - 6 6 Money market accounts 2 (7 ) (5 ) Term certificates 28 (16 ) 12 Total interest-bearing deposits 31 (22 ) 9 FHLBB and FRB advances (28 ) 5 (23 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 3 (17 ) (14 ) Change in net interest income $ (159 ) $ (123 ) $ (282 )

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Rate/Volume Analysis

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 vs. 2020 Increase (Decrease) Total Due to Changes in Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans: 1-4 family residential $ (108 ) $ (129 ) (237 ) Home equity 81 (37 ) 44 Commercial real estate 512 26 538 Construction 22 (16 ) 6 Total real estate loans 507 (156 ) 351 Commercial and industrial (33 ) 106 73 Consumer (38 ) 6 (32 ) Total loans 436 (44 ) 392 Investment securities (19 ) (50 ) (69 ) Interest-earning deposits 2 4 6 Total interest-earning assets 419 (90 ) 329 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 8 (78 ) (70 ) NOW accounts 3 (17 ) (14 ) Money market accounts 2 (28 ) (26 ) Term certificates 52 (175 ) (123 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 65 (298 ) (233 ) FHLBB and FRB advances (71 ) (21 ) (92 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities (6 ) (319 ) (325 ) Change in net interest income $ 425 $ 229 $ 654

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Rate/Volume Analysis

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year to Date December 31, 2021 vs. 2020 Increase (Decrease) Total Due to Changes in Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans: 1-4 family residential $ 445 $ (1,039 ) (594 ) Home equity 280 (246 ) 34 Commercial real estate 1,368 27 1,395 Construction (105 ) (119 ) (224 ) Total real estate loans 1,988 (1,377 ) 611 Commercial and industrial 157 426 583 Consumer (179 ) (65 ) (244 ) Total loans 1,966 (1,016 ) 950 Investment securities (60 ) (323 ) (383 ) Interest-earning deposits 6 (50 ) (44 ) Total interest-earning assets 1,912 (1,389 ) 523 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 130 (626 ) (496 ) NOW accounts 31 (78 ) (47 ) Money market accounts 18 (300 ) (282 ) Term certificates (453 ) (1,109 ) (1,562 ) Total interest-bearing deposits (274 ) (2,113 ) (2,387 ) FHLBB and FRB advances (150 ) (30 ) (180 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities (424 ) (2,143 ) (2,567 ) Change in net interest income $ 2,336 $ 754 $ 3,090

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Quarterly Trend in Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net Gain on sale of mortgages and realized gain from derivative financial instruments, net $ 4,818 $ 6,339 $ 6,545 $ 15,876 $ 12,907 Net change in fair value of loans held for sale and portfolio loans accounted for at fair value (1,360 ) 549 1,091 (3,816 ) 896 Capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights 942 783 1,476 2,797 2,296 Net change in fair value of derivative loan commitments and forward loan sale commitments (677 ) (442 ) (3,372 ) (3,864 ) (1,479 ) Gain on loan origination and sales activities, net $ 3,723 $ 7,229 $ 5,740 $ 10,993 $ 14,620 Mortgage servicing fees, net Residential mortgage loan servicing fees $ 1,355 $ 1,282 $ 1,205 $ 1,170 $ 1,143 Amortization of residential mortgage loan servicing rights (831 ) (795 ) (759 ) (812 ) (781 ) Release (provision) to the valuation allowance of mortgage loan servicing rights 43 39 (65 ) 421 (87 ) Sub-servicer expenses (1) (310 ) (252 ) - - - Mortgage servicing fees, net $ 257 $ 274 $ 381 $ 779 $ 275 Total gain on loan origination and sales activities and mortgage servicing fees $ 3,980 $ 7,503 $ 6,121 $ 11,772 $ 14,895 Principal balance of loans originated for sale $ 222,644 $ 260,519 $ 309,033 $ 487,675 $ 443,948 Principal balance of loans sold $ 297,316 $ 260,473 $ 342,762 $ 503,285 $ 426,485 Ending notional amount of derivative loan commitments $ 85,887 $ 158,085 $ 139,748 $ 239,509 $ 396,551 Loans held for sale, at fair value $ 44,766 $ 75,400 $ 74,277 $ 93,176 $ 119,112 Margin on loans sold (2) 1.94 % 2.73 % 2.34 % 3.71 % 3.56 %

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Year-to-Date Trend in Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year-to-Date December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net Gain on sale of mortgages and realized gain from derivative financial instruments, net $ 33,578 $ 34,203 Net change in fair value of loans held for sale and portfolio loans accounted for at fair value (3,536 ) 3,263 Capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights 5,998 8,428 Net change in fair value of derivative loan commitments and forward loan sale commitments (8,355 ) 8,342 Gain on loan origination and sales activities, net $ 27,685 $ 54,236 Mortgage servicing fees, net Residential mortgage loan servicing fees $ 5,012 $ 3,458 Amortization of residential mortgage loan servicing rights (3,197 ) (2,543 ) Release (provision) to the valuation allowance of mortgage loan servicing rights 438 (2,068 ) Sub-servicer expenses (1) (562 ) - Mortgage servicing fees, net $ 1,691 $ (1,153 ) Total gain on loan origination and sales activities and mortgage servicing fees $ 29,376 $ 53,083 Principal balance of loans originated for sale $ 1,279,871 $ 1,556,587 Principal balance of loans sold $ 1,403,836 $ 1,497,643 Ending notional amount of derivative loan commitments $ 85,887 $ 396,551 Loans held for sale, at fair value $ 44,766 $ 119,112 Margin on loans sold (2) 2.82 % 2.85 %

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 4,916 $ 778 $ 5,694 Provision (credit) for loan losses (108 ) - (108 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 5,024 778 5,802 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 413 9 422 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 4,190 4,190 Mortgage servicing fees, net (213 ) 470 257 Other 16 117 133 Total non-interest income 216 4,786 5,002 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,741 4,343 6,084 Occupancy and equipment 500 213 713 Other non-interest expenses 1,038 1,386 2,424 Total non-interest expenses 3,279 5,942 9,221 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 1,961 $ (378 ) 1,583 Elimination of inter-segment profit (467 ) Income before income taxes 1,116 Income tax expense 330 Net income $ 786

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 5,243 $ 733 $ 5,976 Provision (credit) for loan losses (90 ) - (90 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 5,333 733 6,066 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 394 16 410 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 7,925 7,925 Mortgage servicing fees, net (222 ) 496 274 Other 105 131 236 Total non-interest income 277 8,568 8,845 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,742 4,639 6,381 Occupancy and equipment 473 241 714 Other non-interest expenses 1,046 1,718 2,764 Total non-interest expenses 3,261 6,598 9,859 Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 2,349 $ 2,703 5,052 Elimination of inter-segment profit (696 ) Income before income taxes 4,356 Income tax expense 1,230 Net income $ 3,126

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)