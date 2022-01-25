 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ashland board authorizes quarterly dividend

Globe Newswire  
January 25, 2022 6:00pm   Comments
Share:

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022.

As of December 31, 2021, there were 56,923,767 of Ashland common stock outstanding.

About Ashland 
Ashland (NYSE:ASH) is a global, consumer-market focused additives and specialty ingredients company that is responsibly solving for a better world. Through science   and a conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability, we serve customers in pharmaceutical, personal care, architectural coatings, construction, energy, food, beverage, and nutraceuticals. At Ashland, we are approximately 3,800* passionate, tenacious solvers who thrive on developing practical, innovative, and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/sustainability to learn more.

*Reflects employee base following the planned sale in 2022 of performance adhesives.

Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

Investor Relations: Media Relations:
Seth A. Mrozek Carolmarie C. Brown
+1 (302) 594-5010 +1 (302) 995-3158
samrozek@ashland.com ccbrown@ashland.com

Attachment


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com