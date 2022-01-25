(BMBL) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Bumble Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) who purchased Class A common stock directly in Bumble's secondary public stock offering which took place on or about September 10, 2021 (the "SPO"). To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than March 25, 2022.



What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. Additionally, you can:

[Click here to join this action]

The Bumble class action lawsuit alleges that the SPO's registration statement contained inaccurate statements of material fact because they failed to disclose that: (i) Bumble's paying user growth trends had abruptly reversed in 3Q21 and Bumble had actually lost tens of thousands of paying users during the quarter; (ii) paying users had been more reluctant to sign up for the Bumble app during 3Q21 because of the recent price hike for paid services on the app; (iii) a material number of paying users were leaving the Badoo app and/or could not make payments through the Badoo app due, in substantial part, to problems arising from Bumble's transition of its payment platform; and (iv) as a result, Bumble's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the registration statement had represented.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Bumble class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Bumble class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]



