First Busey Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Busey Corporation BUSE



Message from our Chairman & CEO

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Fourth quarter 2021 net income of $29.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.53

Fourth quarter 2021 adjusted net income 1 of $34.3 million and adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $0.61

Full year 2021 net income of $123.4 million and diluted EPS of $2.20

Full year 2021 adjusted net income 1 of $137.1 million and adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $2.45

Core loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, of $141.6 million, or 2.0%, in the fourth quarter

Wealth management assets under care of $12.73 billion at December 31, 2021, up from $12.36 billion at September 30, 2021, and $10.23 billion at December 31, 2020, which represents 24.5% year-over-year growth

FirsTech revenue 2 of $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up from $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing 16.4% year-over-year growth

Noninterest income, excluding security gains, accounted for 32.9% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 28.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020, supported by continued growth in wealth management, payment technology solutions, and customer service fees

Completed previously announced service center closures in November 2021 as part of our Personal Banking Transformation Plan, which resulted in the consolidation of 17 branches across our various markets. As a result, our average deposits per branch increased to approximately $185.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $144.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

For additional information, please refer to the 4Q21 Quarterly Earnings Supplement

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Net income for First Busey Corporation ("First Busey" or the "Company") for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $29.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, compared to $25.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021, and $28.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income1 for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $34.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, compared to $32.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021, and $34.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2021, annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average tangible common equity1 were 0.92% and 12.49%, respectively. Based on adjusted net income1, annualized return on average assets was 1.05% and annualized return on average tangible common equity1 was 14.30% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Pre-provision net revenue1 for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $34.0 million, compared to $30.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $38.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1 for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $41.1 million, compared to $39.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $47.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Pre-provision net revenue to average assets1 for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 1.04%, compared to 0.95% for the third quarter of 2021, and 1.47% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets1 for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 1.27%, compared to 1.23% for the third quarter of 2021 and 1.80% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Company experienced its third consecutive quarter of strong core loan growth, principally in commercial lending segments. Loan growth (excluding PPP loans) of $141.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 follows $177.1 million in the third quarter and $142.0 million in the second quarter. Over the last three quarters, the Company has generated $460.7 million in core loan growth (excluding PPP loans), equating to an annualized growth rate of 9.8%.

The Company's fourth quarter 2021 results include a provision release of $4.7 million for credit losses and a $0.3 million provision expense for unfunded commitments, reflecting forecasted improvements in macroeconomic conditions and asset quality, partially offset by core loan growth. The total allowance for credit losses was $87.9 million at December 31, 2021, representing 1.22% of total portfolio loans outstanding and 1.24% of portfolio loans excluding PPP loans. Net charge-offs remain exceptionally low at $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis.

Our fee-based businesses continue to add dynamic revenue diversification. In the fourth quarter of 2021, wealth management fees were $13.8 million, compared to $13.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, representing a 29.3% increase from $10.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenue from payment technology solutions from the Company's subsidiary FirsTech remained steady at $4.6 million, for both the third and fourth quarters of 2021, an increase of 15.7% from $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Fees for customer services were $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, representing a 17.8% increase from $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Company views certain non-operating items, including acquisition-related and other restructuring charges, as adjustments to net income reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-operating pretax adjustments for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $2.2 million of expenses related to the acquisition of Cummins-American Corp. ("CAC"), the holding company for Glenview State Bank ("GSB"), and $3.4 million in restructuring expenses related to the previously announced Personal Banking Transformation Plan. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures—including pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue to average assets, adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, and return on average tangible common equity—facilitate the assessment of its financial results and peer comparability. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is included in tabular form at the end of this release.

Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") Update

The Company continues to navigate the economic environment caused by COVID-19 effectively and prudently and remains resolute in its focus on serving its customers, communities, and associates while protecting its balance sheet. To alleviate some of the financial hardships faced as a result of COVID-19, First Busey offered an internal Financial Relief Program to qualifying customers. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had no loans remaining on full payment deferral and 32 commercial loans remaining on interest only payment deferrals, representing $128.7 million in loans.

First Busey served as a bridge for the PPP, actively helping existing and new business clients sign up for this important financial resource. At December 31, 2021, First Busey had $76.9 million in total PPP loans outstanding, with an amortized cost of $75.0 million, down from $183.1 million in total PPP loans outstanding, with an amortized cost of $178.2 million, at September 30, 2021, and $451.5 million in PPP loans outstanding, with an amortized cost of $446.4 million, at December 31, 2020.

Community Banking

First Busey's goal of being a strong community bank begins with outstanding associates. The Company is honored to be named among the 2021 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker, the 2021 Best Places to Work in Illinois by Daily Herald Business Ledger, the 2021 Best Companies to Work For in Florida by Florida Trend magazine, the 2021 Best Place to Work in Indiana by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, and the 2021 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions and Investments.

As we reflect back on 2021 and look ahead to 2022, the Company remains steadfast in our commitment to the customers and communities we serve. The Company reported solid fourth quarter results, which are reflective of our strategic growth plans. Despite headwinds related to the COVID-19 Omicron variant, supply chain issues, and inflation, the economy continues to improve, and we feel confident that we are well positioned to produce growth and profitability as we move forward.

/s/ Van A. Dukeman

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

First Busey Corporation





SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of and for the As of and for the Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 EARNINGS & PER SHARE DATA Net income $ 29,926 $ 25,941 $ 29,766 $ 37,816 $ 28,345 $ 123,449 $ 100,344 Diluted earnings per share 0.53 0.46 0.53 0.69 0.52 2.20 1.83 Cash dividends paid per share 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.22 0.92 0.88 Pre-provision net revenue 1, 2 33,954 30,470 34,030 40,198 38,507 138,652 165,672 Revenue 3 105,123 103,957 96,655 94,697 102,580 400,432 399,869 Net income by operating segments: Banking 27,955 25,124 29,237 35,528 28,573 117,844 101,226 FirsTech 313 384 401 429 406 1,527 2,372 Wealth Management 4,285 4,718 4,885 4,682 3,334 18,570 13,181 AVERAGE BALANCES Cash and cash equivalents $ 857,694 $ 1,009,750 $ 647,465 $ 536,457 $ 551,844 $ 764,398 $ 607,525 Investment securities 4,087,813 3,721,740 3,031,250 2,561,680 2,077,284 3,355,819 1,840,100 Loans held for sale 18,073 15,589 22,393 31,373 52,745 21,803 82,106 Portfolio loans 7,113,963 7,133,108 6,889,551 6,736,664 6,990,414 6,969,807 7,006,946 Interest-earning assets 11,947,653 11,730,637 10,448,417 9,752,294 9,557,265 10,978,116 9,417,938 Total assets 12,895,049 12,697,795 11,398,655 10,594,245 10,419,364 11,904,935 10,292,256 Noninterest bearing deposits 3,531,345 3,365,823 2,970,890 2,688,845 2,545,830 3,142,155 2,364,442 Interest-bearing deposits 7,276,237 7,253,242 6,432,336 6,033,613 5,985,020 6,753,643 6,077,539 Total deposits 10,807,582 10,619,065 9,403,226 8,722,458 8,530,850 9,895,798 8,441,981 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 262,004 221,813 204,417 184,694 194,610 218,454 187,811 Interest-bearing liabilities 7,898,627 7,842,805 6,966,046 6,521,195 6,482,475 7,312,409 6,554,428 Total liabilities 11,566,357 11,346,379 10,055,884 9,318,551 9,158,066 10,580,073 9,051,882 Stockholders' equity - common 1,328,692 1,351,416 1,342,771 1,275,694 1,261,298 1,324,862 1,240,374 Average tangible common equity 2 950,867 970,531 974,062 913,001 896,178 952,269 871,750 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Pre-provision net revenue to average assets 1, 2 1.04 % 0.95 % 1.20 % 1.54 % 1.47 % 1.16 % 1.61 % Return on average assets 0.92 % 0.81 % 1.05 % 1.45 % 1.08 % 1.04 % 0.97 % Return on average common equity 8.94 % 7.62 % 8.89 % 12.02 % 8.94 % 9.32 % 8.09 % Return on average tangible common equity 2 12.49 % 10.60 % 12.26 % 16.80 % 12.58 % 12.96 % 11.51 % Net interest margin 2, 4 2.36 % 2.41 % 2.50 % 2.72 % 3.06 % 2.49 % 3.03 % Efficiency ratio 2 64.42 % 67.27 % 61.68 % 54.67 % 59.70 % 62.19 % 55.68 % Noninterest revenue as a % of total revenues 3 32.93 % 31.94 % 33.22 % 31.47 % 28.90 % 32.40 % 29.24 % NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION Adjusted pre-provision net revenue 1, 2 $ 41,144 $ 39,409 $ 37,486 $ 42,753 $ 47,156 $ 160,792 $ 180,516 Adjusted net income 2 34,277 32,845 31,921 38,065 34,255 137,108 108,728 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 2 0.61 0.58 0.57 0.69 0.62 2.45 1.98 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets 2 1.27 % 1.23 % 1.32 % 1.64 % 1.80 % 1.35 % 1.75 % Adjusted return on average assets 2 1.05 % 1.03 % 1.12 % 1.46 % 1.31 % 1.15 % 1.06 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 2 14.30 % 13.43 % 13.14 % 16.91 % 15.21 % 14.40 % 12.47 % Adjusted net interest margin 2, 4 2.31 % 2.35 % 2.43 % 2.63 % 2.96 % 2.42 % 2.92 % Adjusted efficiency ratio 2 59.09 % 58.97 % 58.89 % 54.33 % 52.39 % 57.89 % 53.02 % 1 Net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding security gains and losses, less noninterest expense. 2 See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for reconciliation. 3 Revenue consists of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding security gains and losses. 4 On a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 836,095 $ 883,845 $ 920,810 $ 404,802 $ 688,537 Investment securities 3,994,822 4,010,256 3,478,467 2,804,101 2,266,717 Loans held for sale 23,875 20,225 17,834 38,272 42,813 Commercial loans 5,449,689 5,431,342 5,475,461 5,402,970 5,368,897 Retail real estate and retail other loans 1,739,309 1,719,293 1,710,189 1,376,330 1,445,280 Portfolio loans 7,188,998 7,150,635 7,185,650 6,779,300 6,814,177 Allowance for credit losses (87,887 ) (92,802 ) (95,410 ) (93,943 ) (101,048 ) Premises and equipment 136,147 142,031 145,437 132,669 135,191 Goodwill and other intangibles 375,924 378,891 381,795 361,120 363,521 Right of use asset 10,533 11,068 8,228 7,333 7,714 Other assets 381,182 395,181 372,638 325,909 326,425 Total assets $ 12,859,689 $ 12,899,330 $ 12,415,449 $ 10,759,563 $ 10,544,047 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest bearing deposits $ 3,670,267 $ 3,453,906 $ 3,186,650 $ 2,859,492 $ 2,552,039 Interest checking, savings, and money market deposits 6,162,661 6,337,026 6,034,871 4,991,887 5,006,462 Time deposits 935,649 1,026,935 1,115,596 1,022,468 1,119,348 Total deposits $ 10,768,577 $ 10,817,867 $ 10,337,117 $ 8,873,847 $ 8,677,849 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase $ 270,139 $ 241,242 $ 207,266 $ 210,132 $ 175,614 Short-term borrowings 17,678 17,673 30,168 4,663 4,658 Long-term debt 268,773 271,780 274,788 226,797 226,792 Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trusts 71,635 71,593 71,551 71,509 71,468 Lease liability 10,591 11,120 8,280 7,380 7,757 Other liabilities 133,184 134,979 140,588 99,413 109,840 Total liabilities $ 11,540,577 $ 11,566,254 $ 11,069,758 $ 9,493,741 $ 9,273,978 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,319,112 $ 1,333,076 $ 1,345,691 $ 1,265,822 $ 1,270,069 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 12,859,689 $ 12,899,330 $ 12,415,449 $ 10,759,563 $ 10,544,047 SHARE DATA Book value per common share $ 23.80 $ 23.88 $ 23.89 $ 23.29 $ 23.34 Tangible book value per common share 1 $ 17.01 $ 17.09 $ 17.11 $ 16.65 $ 16.66 Ending number of common shares outstanding 55,434,910 55,826,984 56,330,616 54,345,379 54,404,379 1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for reconciliation. Excludes tax effect of other intangible assets.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans held for sale and portfolio $ 62,965 $ 65,163 $ 71,525 $ 252,097 $ 284,959 Interest on investment securities 13,658 12,239 9,651 45,552 39,916 Other interest income 294 462 127 1,151 1,723 Total interest income $ 76,917 $ 77,864 $ 81,303 $ 298,800 $ 326,598 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits $ 2,497 $ 3,059 $ 4,638 $ 12,583 $ 30,691 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 50 60 64 227 660 Interest on short-term borrowings 84 112 19 279 234 Interest on long-term debt 3,123 3,150 2,906 12,173 9,118 Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trusts 655 728 740 2,840 2,960 Total interest expense $ 6,409 $ 7,109 $ 8,367 $ 28,102 $ 43,663 Net interest income $ 70,508 $ 70,755 $ 72,936 $ 270,698 $ 282,935 Provision for loan losses (4,736 ) (1,869 ) 3,141 (15,101 ) 38,797 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 75,244 $ 72,624 $ 69,795 $ 285,799 $ 244,138 NONINTEREST INCOME Wealth management fees $ 13,751 $ 13,749 $ 10,632 $ 53,086 $ 42,928 Fees for customer services 9,668 9,288 8,204 35,604 31,604 Payment technology solutions 4,576 4,620 3,954 18,347 15,628 Mortgage revenue 1,086 1,740 3,159 7,239 13,038 Income on bank owned life insurance 1,727 999 1,019 5,166 5,380 Net security gains (losses) 474 57 855 3,070 1,331 Other 3,807 2,806 2,676 10,292 8,356 Total noninterest income $ 35,089 $ 33,259 $ 30,499 $ 132,804 $ 118,265 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries, wages, and employee benefits $ 38,090 $ 41,949 $ 31,322 $ 145,312 $ 126,719 Data processing expense 4,981 7,782 4,043 21,862 16,426 Net occupancy expense 4,740 4,797 4,188 18,346 17,607 Furniture and equipment expense 2,001 2,208 2,239 8,301 9,550 Professional fees 1,932 1,361 2,888 7,549 8,396 Amortization expense 3,074 3,149 2,439 11,274 10,008 Interchange expense 1,432 1,434 1,220 5,792 4,810 Other operating expenses 14,919 10,807 15,734 43,344 40,681 Total noninterest expense $ 71,169 $ 73,487 $ 64,073 $ 261,780 $ 234,197 Income before income taxes $ 39,164 $ 32,396 $ 36,221 $ 156,823 $ 128,206 Income taxes 9,238 6,455 7,876 33,374 27,862 Net income $ 29,926 $ 25,941 $ 28,345 $ 123,449 $ 100,344 SHARE DATA Basic earnings per common share $ 0.54 $ 0.46 $ 0.52 $ 2.23 $ 1.84 Fully-diluted earnings per common share $ 0.53 $ 0.46 $ 0.52 $ 2.20 $ 1.83 Average common shares outstanding 55,705,169 56,227,816 54,532,705 55,369,476 54,567,429 Diluted average common shares outstanding 56,413,026 56,832,518 54,911,458 56,008,805 54,826,939

Balance Sheet Growth

Our balance sheet remains a source of strength. Total assets were $12.86 billion at December 31, 2021, $12.90 billion at September 30, 2021, and $10.54 billion at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, portfolio loans were $7.19 billion, compared to $7.15 billion as of September 30, 2021, and $6.81 billion as of December 31, 2020. Amortized costs of PPP loans of $75.0 million, $178.2 million, and $446.4 million are included in the December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, portfolio loan balances, respectively. During the fourth quarter of 2021, Busey Bank experienced another strong quarter of core loan growth of $141.6 million, consisting of growth in commercial balances3 (excluding PPP loans) of $121.6 million and growth in retail real estate and retail other balances of $20.0 million. Growth was principally driven by our Northern, Central, and Gateway regions. Loan growth (excluding PPP loans) of $141.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 follows $177.1 million in the third quarter and $142.0 million in the second quarter. Over the last three quarters, the Company has generated $460.7 million in core loan growth (excluding PPP loans), equating to an annualized growth rate of 9.8%.

Average portfolio loans were $7.11 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $7.13 billion for the third quarter of 2021 and $6.99 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. The average balance of PPP loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $123.5 million, compared to $291.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $608.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $11.95 billion, compared to $11.73 billion for the third quarter of 2021, and $9.56 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total deposits were $10.77 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $10.82 billion at September 30, 2021, and $8.68 billion at December 31, 2020. Fluctuations in deposit balances can be attributed to the retention of PPP loan funding in customer deposit accounts, the impacts of economic stimulus, other core deposit4 growth, and the seasonality of public funds. The Company remains funded substantially through core deposits with significant market share in its primary markets. Core deposits now account for 98.7% of total deposits. Cost of deposits declined to 0.09% in the fourth quarter, a 2 basis point reduction compared to September 30, 2021.

Net Interest Margin1 and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 2.36%, compared to 2.41% for the third quarter of 2021, and 3.06% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding purchase accretion, adjusted net interest margin1 was 2.31% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 2.35% in the third quarter of 2021, and 2.96% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net interest income was $70.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $70.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, and $72.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net interest income excluding PPP net fee contribution was $67.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $66.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, and $64.1 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Federal Open Market Committee rate cuts during the first quarter of 2020 have contributed to the decline in net interest margin over the past year, as assets, in particular commercial loans, repriced more quickly and to a greater extent than liabilities. The net interest margin has also been negatively impacted by the sizeable balance of lower-yielding PPP loans, significant growth in the Company's liquidity position, and the issuance of debt. Those impacts were partially offset by the Company's efforts to lower deposit funding costs as well as the fees recognized related to PPP loans. Factors contributing to the 5 basis point decline in net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2021 include:

Reduced volume of PPP loan forgiveness which contributed -7 basis points

Reduced recognition of purchase accounting accretion which contributed -1 basis points

Funding cost improvements which contributed +3 basis points



The deceleration of PPP loan forgiveness was the largest driver of net interest margin dilution during the fourth quarter. SBA loan forgiveness and customer paydowns of $106.2 million resulted in deferred net fee recognition of $2.9 million versus SBA loan forgiveness and customer paydowns of $216.6 million during the third quarter resulting in deferred net fee recognition of $4.4 million. As of December 31, 2021, the PPP loan portfolio was down to $76.9 million of principal balances and net deferred fees remaining of $1.9 million.

Net interest margin excluding purchase accretion and the contribution from PPP loans was stable from the third quarter to the fourth quarter of 2021. The contribution of core loan portfolio growth and the further reduction of funding costs helped to offset loan yield compression that results from the natural repricing dynamics of our asset sensitive balance sheet in this persistent low-rate environment. Based on a static balance sheet, a +100 basis point parallel shift in rates would improve net interest income by 8.8%.

Asset Quality

Credit quality continues to be exceptionally strong. Loans 30-89 days past due were $6.3 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $6.4 million as of September 30, 2021, and $7.6 million as of December 31, 2020. Non-performing loans totaled $16.9 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $25.9 million as of September 30, 2021, and $24.3 million as of December 31, 2020. The fourth quarter decrease includes a $4.9 million sale of non-performing retail real estate loans. Continued disciplined credit management resulted in non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans of 0.23% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.36% at both September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020. Excluding the amortized cost of PPP loans, non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.24% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.37% at September 30, 2021, and 0.38% at December 31, 2020. Meanwhile, non-performing assets finished the year at 0.17% of total assets.

Net charge-offs totaled $0.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $0.7 million and $0.9 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. The annualized ratio of fourth quarter net charge-offs to average loans was 0.01%. The allowance as a percentage of portfolio loans was 1.22% at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.30% at September 30, 2021, and 1.48% at December 31, 2020. Excluding the amortized cost of PPP loans, the allowance as a percentage of portfolio loans was 1.24% at December 31, 2021. The allowance as a percentage of non-performing loans was 521.52% at December 31, 2021, compared to 358.86% at September 30, 2021, and 415.82% at December 31, 2020.

The Company maintains a well-diversified loan portfolio and, as a matter of policy and practice, limits concentration exposure in any particular loan segment.

ASSET QUALITY (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) As of and for the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 ASSET QUALITY Portfolio loans $ 7,188,998 $ 7,150,635 $ 7,185,650 $ 6,779,300 $ 6,814,177 Portfolio loans excluding amortized cost of PPP loans 7,114,040 6,972,404 6,795,255 6,257,196 6,367,774 Loans 30-89 days past due 6,261 6,446 3,888 9,929 7,578 Non-performing loans: Non-accrual loans 15,946 25,369 27,725 21,706 22,930 Loans 90+ days past due and still accruing 906 491 590 1,149 1,371 Total non-performing loans $ 16,852 $ 25,860 $ 28,315 $ 22,855 $ 24,301 Total non-performing loans, segregated by geography: Illinois / Indiana $ 10,450 $ 17,824 $ 21,398 $ 15,457 $ 16,234 Missouri 5,349 6,736 5,645 6,170 6,764 Florida 1,053 1,300 1,272 1,228 1,303 Other non-performing assets 4,416 3,184 3,137 4,292 4,571 Total non-performing assets $ 21,268 $ 29,044 $ 31,452 $ 27,147 $ 28,872 Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.27 % Total non-performing assets to portfolio loans and non-performing assets 0.30 % 0.41 % 0.44 % 0.40 % 0.42 % Allowance for credit losses to portfolio loans 1.22 % 1.30 % 1.33 % 1.39 % 1.48 % Allowance for credit losses to portfolio loans, excluding PPP 1.24 % 1.33 % 1.40 % 1.50 % 1.59 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 521.52 % 358.86 % 336.96 % 411.04 % 415.82 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 179 $ 739 $ 1,011 $ 309 $ 934 Provision (4,736 ) (1,869 ) (1,700 ) (6,796 ) 3,141

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income increased to $35.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $33.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $30.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenues from wealth management fees and payment technology solutions activities represented 52.2% of the Company's noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, providing a balance to spread-based revenue from traditional banking activities. On a combined basis, revenue from these two critical operating areas increased by 25.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Wealth management fees were $13.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $13.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $10.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a 29.3% increase from the comparable period in 2020. Net income from the Wealth Management segment was $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, and $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 28.5% increase from the comparable period in 2020. First Busey's Wealth Management division ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with $12.73 billion in assets under care, compared to $12.36 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2021, and $10.23 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, a 24.5% increase from the comparable period in 2020.

Payment technology solutions revenue from FirsTech was $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, consistent with the third quarter of 2021, and a 15.7% increase from $4.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The FirsTech operating segment generated net income of $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease from $0.4 million in both the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020. FirsTech generated revenue of $19.7 million5 during 2021, compared to $16.6 million5 during 2020, representing an increase of 18.5%. The Company is currently making strategic investments in FirsTech to further enhance future growth including further upgrades to the product and engineering teams to build an application programming interface ("API") first cloud-based platform to provide for fully integrated payment capabilities as well as the continued development of our Banking as a Service ("BaaS") platform.

Fees for customer services increased to $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 17.8% increase from the comparable period in 2020. Fees for customer services have been impacted since early 2020 by changing customer behaviors resulting from COVID-19 and government stimulus programs, and continue to rebound with improving economic conditions and customer activity levels.

Mortgage revenue was $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease from $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, and $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Sold-loan mortgage volume declined in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter in 2020 due to a higher share of portfolio loan production in 2021. Further, net gain on sale spreads declined from historically high levels seen earlier in 2021.

Operating Efficiency

Total noninterest expense was $71.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $73.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, and $64.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Noninterest expense including amortization of intangibles but excluding non-operating adjustment items6 was $65.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $64.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, and $56.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. As a result, the efficiency ratio6 was 64.42% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 67.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and 59.70% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The adjusted efficiency ratio6 was 59.09% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, 58.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and 52.39% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Company remains focused on expense discipline and realized synergies in the fourth quarter of 2021 from the GSB merger and Personal Banking Transformation Plan.

Noteworthy components of noninterest expense are as follows:

Salaries, wages, and employee benefits were $38.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease from $41.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, and an increase from $31.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Total full-time equivalents numbered 1,463 at December 31, 2021, compared to 1,462 at September 30, 2021, and 1,346 at December 31, 2020. The Company recorded $2.0 million of non-operating salaries, wages, and employee benefit expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 largely related to the GSB merger, compared to $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, and $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.





Data processing expense was $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease from $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, and an increase from $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company recorded $0.1 million of non-operating data processing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-operating data processing costs related to the acquisition of GSB, and were higher in the third quarter of 2021 due to the integration of GSB into Busey Bank.





Professional fees were $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase from $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, and a decrease from $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company recorded $0.2 million of non-operating professional fees in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.





Amortization expense was $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, consistent with the third quarter of 2021, and an increase from $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase is attributable to the acquisition of GSB, completed in the second quarter of 2021.





Other operating expenses were $14.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase from $10.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, and a decrease from $15.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company recorded $3.3 million of non-operating expenses within the other operating expense line in the fourth quarter of 2021, which included $3.2 million of fixed asset impairment related to the 2021 service center closures, compared to $0.6 million non-operating expenses recorded in the third quarter of 2021 and $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher business development and marketing expenses accounted for $0.6 million of the quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses, excluding non-operating expenses.

Capital Strength

The Company's strong capital levels, coupled with its earnings, have allowed First Busey to provide a steady return to its stockholders through dividends. The Company will pay a cash dividend on January 28, 2022, of $0.23 per common share to stockholders of record as of January 21, 2022. The Company has consistently paid dividends to its common stockholders since the bank holding company was organized in 1980.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company continued to exceed the capital adequacy requirements necessary to be considered "well-capitalized" under applicable regulatory guidelines. The Company's tangible common equity6 was $959.4 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $971.3 million at September 30, 2021, and $921.1 million at December 31, 2020. Tangible common equity represented 7.68% of tangible assets at December 31, 2021, compared to 7.75% at September 30, 2021, and 9.03% at December 31, 2020.6

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company purchased 418,000 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $26.33 per share for a total of $11.0 million under the Company's stock repurchase plan. Total share repurchases in 2021 were 1,323,000 shares at a weighted average price of $24.98 per share. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had 535,824 shares remaining on its stock repurchase plan available for repurchase.

4Q21 Quarterly Earnings Supplement

For additional information on the Company's financial condition, operating results, and response to COVID-19, please refer to the 4Q21 Quarterly Earnings Supplement presentation furnished via Form 8-K on January 25, 2022, in connection with this earnings release.

(1) A Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for reconciliation.

Corporate Profile

As of December 31, 2021, First Busey Corporation BUSE was a $12.86 billion financial holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

Busey Bank, a wholly-owned bank subsidiary of First Busey Corporation, had total assets of $12.83 billion as of December 31, 2021, and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois. Busey Bank currently has 46 banking centers serving Illinois, eight banking centers serving Missouri, three banking centers serving southwest Florida, and one banking center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Busey Bank owns a retail payment processing subsidiary, FirsTech, which processes approximately 30 million transactions for a total of $9.5 billion on an annual basis. FirsTech operates across the United States and Canada, providing payment solutions that include, but are not limited to, electronic payments, mobile payments, phone payments, remittance processing, in person payments, and merchant services. In addition, FirsTech continues to grow its new BaaS platform. More information about FirsTech can be found at firstechpayments.com.

Through the Company's Wealth Management division, the Company provides asset management, investment, and fiduciary services to individuals, businesses, and foundations. As of December 31, 2021, assets under care were $12.73 billion.

First Busey has been named a Best Place to Work across the company footprint since 2016 by Best Companies Group. We are honored to be consistently recognized by national and local organizations for our engaged culture of integrity and commitment to community development.

For more information about us, visit busey.com.

Category: Financial

Source: First Busey Corporation

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than GAAP. These measures include pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision revenue to average assets, adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, and return on average tangible common equity. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, together with the related GAAP measures, in analysis of the Company's performance and in making business decisions. Management also uses these measures for peer comparisons.

A reconciliation to what management believes to be the most direct compared GAAP financial measures, specifically total net interest income in the case of pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue to average assets, and adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets; net income in the case of adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted return on average assets; total net interest income in the case of adjusted net interest margin; total noninterest income and total noninterest expense in the case of adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio, and adjusted efficiency ratio; and total stockholders' equity in the case of tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, and return on average tangible common equity, appears below. The Company believes the adjusted measures are useful for investors and management to understand the effects of certain non-recurring noninterest items and provide additional perspective on the Company's performance over time as well as comparison to the Company's peers.

These non-GAAP disclosures have inherent limitations and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the results reported in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Tax effected numbers included in these non-GAAP disclosures are based on estimated statutory rates or effective rates as appropriate.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue,

Pre-Provision Net Revenue to Average Assets, and Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue to Average Assets (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net interest income $ 70,508 $ 70,755 $ 72,936 $ 270,698 $ 282,935 Noninterest income 35,089 33,259 30,499 132,804 118,265 Less securities (gains) and losses, net (474 ) (57 ) (855 ) (3,070 ) (1,331 ) Noninterest expense (71,169 ) (73,487 ) (64,073 ) (261,780 ) (234,197 ) Pre-provision net revenue 33,954 30,470 38,507 138,652 165,672 Adjustments to pre-provision net revenue: Acquisition and other restructuring expenses 5,641 8,677 7,550 17,351 10,711 Provision for unfunded commitments 294 (978 ) (12 ) (774 ) 1,822 New Market Tax Credit amortization 1,255 1,240 1,111 5,563 2,311 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $ 41,144 $ 39,409 $ 47,156 $ 160,792 $ 180,516 Average total assets $ 12,895,049 $ 12,697,795 $ 10,419,364 $ 11,904,935 $ 10,292,256 Reported: Pre-provision net revenue to average assets 1 1.04 % 0.95 % 1.47 % 1.16 % 1.61 % Adjusted: Pre-provision net revenue to average assets 1 1.27 % 1.23 % 1.80 % 1.35 % 1.75 % 1 For quarterly periods, measures are annualized.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, and

Adjusted Return on Average Assets (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 29,926 $ 25,941 $ 28,345 $ 123,449 $ 100,344 Adjustments to net income: Acquisition expenses: Salaries, wages, and employee benefits 1,760 4,462 — 7,347 — Data processing 143 3,182 56 3,700 56 Lease or fixed asset impairment — — 245 — 479 Professional fees, occupancy, and other 290 776 479 2,599 864 Other restructuring costs: Salaries, wages, and employee benefits 215 257 113 472 2,470 Lease or fixed asset impairment 3,227 — 6,657 3,227 6,657 Professional fees, occupancy, and other 6 — — 6 185 Related tax benefit (1,290 ) (1,773 ) (1,640 ) (3,692 ) (2,327 ) Adjusted net income $ 34,277 $ 32,845 $ 34,255 $ 137,108 $ 108,728 Dilutive average common shares outstanding 56,413,026 56,832,518 54,911,458 56,008,805 54,826,939 Reported: Diluted earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.46 $ 0.52 $ 2.20 $ 1.83 Adjusted: Diluted earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.58 $ 0.62 $ 2.45 $ 1.98 Average total assets $ 12,895,049 $ 12,697,795 $ 10,419,364 $ 11,904,935 $ 10,292,256 Reported: Return on average assets 1 0.92 % 0.81 % 1.08 % 1.04 % 0.97 % Adjusted: Return on average assets 1 1.05 % 1.03 % 1.31 % 1.15 % 1.06 % 1 For quarterly periods, measures are annualized.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net interest income $ 70,508 $ 70,755 $ 72,936 $ 270,698 $ 282,935 Adjustments to net interest income: Tax-equivalent adjustment 577 598 655 2,355 2,740 Purchase accounting accretion related to business combinations (1,469 ) (1,799 ) (2,469 ) (7,151 ) (10,391 ) Adjusted net interest income $ 69,616 $ 69,554 $ 71,122 $ 265,902 $ 275,284 Average interest-earning assets $ 11,947,653 $ 11,730,637 $ 9,557,265 $ 10,978,116 $ 9,417,938 Reported: Net interest margin 1 2.36 % 2.41 % 3.06 % 2.49 % 3.03 % Adjusted: Net interest margin 1 2.31 % 2.35 % 2.96 % 2.42 % 2.92 % 1 For quarterly periods, measures are annualized.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted Noninterest Expense, Efficiency Ratio, and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net interest income $ 70,508 $ 70,755 $ 72,936 $ 270,698 $ 282,935 Tax-equivalent adjustment 577 598 655 2,355 2,740 Tax equivalent interest income $ 71,085 $ 71,353 $ 73,591 $ 273,053 $ 285,675 Noninterest income $ 35,089 $ 33,259 $ 30,499 $ 132,804 $ 118,265 Less security (gains) and losses, net (474 ) (57 ) (855 ) (3,070 ) (1,331 ) Adjusted noninterest income $ 34,615 $ 33,202 $ 29,644 $ 129,734 $ 116,934 Noninterest expense $ 71,169 $ 73,487 $ 64,073 $ 261,780 $ 234,197 Non-operating adjustments: Salaries, wages, and employee benefits (1,975 ) (4,719 ) (113 ) (7,819 ) (2,470 ) Data processing (143 ) (3,182 ) (56 ) (3,700 ) (56 ) Impairment, professional fees, occupancy, and other (3,523 ) (776 ) (7,381 ) (5,832 ) (8,185 ) Noninterest expense, excluding non-operating adjustments 65,528 64,810 56,523 244,429 223,486 Amortization of intangible assets (3,074 ) (3,149 ) (2,439 ) (11,274 ) (10,008 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 62,454 $ 61,661 $ 54,084 $ 233,155 $ 213,478 Reported: Efficiency ratio 64.42 % 67.27 % 59.70 % 62.19 % 55.68 % Adjusted: Efficiency ratio 59.09 % 58.97 % 52.39 % 57.89 % 53.02 %





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) As of and for the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total assets $ 12,859,689 $ 12,899,330 $ 10,544,047 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net (375,924 ) (378,891 ) (363,521 ) Tax effect of other intangible assets, net 16,254 17,115 14,556 Tangible assets $ 12,500,019 $ 12,537,554 $ 10,195,082 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,319,112 $ 1,333,076 $ 1,270,069 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net (375,924 ) (378,891 ) (363,521 ) Tax effect of other intangible assets, net 16,254 17,115 14,556 Tangible common equity $ 959,442 $ 971,300 $ 921,104 Ending number of common shares outstanding 55,434,910 55,826,984 54,404,379 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 7.68 % 7.75 % 9.03 % Tangible book value per common share $ 17.01 $ 17.09 $ 16.66 Average common equity $ 1,328,692 $ 1,351,416 $ 1,261,298 $ 1,324,862 $ 1,240,374 Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net (377,825 ) (380,885 ) (365,120 ) (372,593 ) (368,624 ) Average tangible common equity $ 950,867 $ 970,531 $ 896,178 $ 952,269 $ 871,750 Reported: Return on average tangible common equity 2 12.49 % 10.60 % 12.58 % 12.96 % 11.51 % Adjusted: Return on average tangible common equity 2, 3 14.30 % 13.43 % 15.21 % 14.40 % % 12.47 % 1 Tax-effected measure, 28% estimated deferred tax rate. 2 For quarterly periods, measures are annualized. 3 Calculated using adjusted net income.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

