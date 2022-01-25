First Commonwealth Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.



Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended except per share data) December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reported Results Net income $34,776 $34,092 $25,683 $138,257 $73,447 Diluted earnings per share $0.37 $0.36 $0.27 $1.44 $0.75 Return on average assets 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.12 % 1.47 % 0.82 % Return on average equity 12.36 % 12.14 % 9.48 % 12.55 % 6.82 % Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1) Core net income $34,753 $34,131 $26,102 $138,518 $78,896 Core diluted earnings per share $0.37 $0.36 $0.27 $1.45 $0.81 Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $40,868 $42,913 $40,092 $171,771 $153,819 Provision expense ($2,729 ) $330 $7,680 ($1,376 ) $56,718 Net charge-offs ($1,064 ) $2,277 $4,825 $8,410 $17,193 Reserve build/(release)(2) ($1,663 ) ($2,853 ) $13,002 ($8,787 ) $49,672 Core return on average assets (ROAA) 1.45 % 1.43 % 1.14 % 1.47 % 0.88 % Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.71 % 1.79 % 1.75 % 1.83 % 1.71 % Return on average tangible common equity 17.56 % 17.28 % 13.80 % 17.95 % 10.06 % Core return on average tangible common equity 17.55 % 17.30 % 14.02 % 17.98 % 10.78 % Core efficiency ratio 57.06 % 55.27 % 56.00 % 54.69 % 56.28 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.23 % 3.23 % 3.26 % 3.26 % 3.32 %

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.

(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net income of $34.8 million and diluted earnings per share totaled $0.37, an increase of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share from the previous quarter and an increase of $9.1 million, or $0.10 per share from the fourth quarter of 2021

Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1) totaled $40.9 million, an increase of $0.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $2.0 million from the previous quarter reflecting a decline of $1.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) income from the prior quarter

totaled $40.9 million, an increase of $0.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $2.0 million from the previous quarter reflecting a decline of $1.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) income from the prior quarter Total loans (excluding PPP loans) increased $186.1 million, or 11.2% annualized from the previous quarter, driven by both commercial and consumer categories

Average loans (excluding PPP loans) increased $141.9 million, or 8.6% annualized, from the previous quarter

Total PPP loans decreased $80.8 million from the previous quarter resulting in a total PPP loan balance at December 31, 2021 of $71.3 million

Net interest income (FTE) of $70.5 million decreased $0.4 million from the previous quarter due primarily to a $1.7 million decrease in income recognized on PPP loans

Noninterest income of $26.1 million (excluding net security gains, which were immaterial) decreased $1.2 million from the previous quarter due primarily to a $1.7 million decrease in gain on sale of Mortgage loans

Noninterest expense (excluding branch consolidation, early retirement and COVID-19 related expenses, which were immaterial) of $55.5 million increased $0.5 million from the previous quarter

Average deposits decreased $33.1 million, or 1.6% annualized compared to the prior quarter, including $21.8 million of intentional time deposit runoff

End of period deposits grew $46.0 million, or 2.3% annualized, from the previous quarter Average noninterest-bearing deposits grew $5.7 million, or 0.9% annualized, compared to the prior quarter

Tangible book value per share grew 2.4% annualized compared to the prior quarter

The Bank was named the #1 Small Business Association (SBA) lender in the SBA's designated Pittsburgh District for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021



Profitability

Core return on average assets (ROAA) improved two basis points to 1.45% compared to the previous quarter and increased 31 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020

Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA (1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was 1.71% as compared to 1.79% in the prior quarter and 1.75% in the fourth quarter of 2020

for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was 1.71% as compared to 1.79% in the prior quarter and 1.75% in the fourth quarter of 2020 The net interest margin of 3.23% was unchanged from the prior quarter and decreased three basis points as compared to fourth quarter of 2020

The core efficiency ratio(1) of 57.06% increased 179 basis points from the previous quarter

Strong capital and liquidity positions

Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.8%, which represents $279.9 million in excess capital above the regulatory "well capitalized" requirement of 8.0%

A total of 1,447,209 shares were purchased during the fourth quarter at a weighted average price of $14.62 under the company's previously authorized share repurchase programs

As previously announced on October 26, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized an additional $25 million share repurchase program. The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $20.0 million as of December 31, 2021



Asset quality

The provision for credit losses was ($2.7) million, a decrease of $3.1 million compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of $10.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2020

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans (excluding PPP loans) was 1.37% compared to 1.43% in the previous quarter

Total criticized loans increased $2.3 million from the previous quarter

Total nonperforming assets increased $17.2 million from the previous quarter

Net charge-offs on loans totaled ($1.1) million, a decrease of $3.3 million from the previous quarter

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (excluding PPP loans, annualized) was (0.06%) in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 0.14% in the previous quarter



Full Year 2021 Highlights

Franchise Growth

Total loans grew $470.8 million, or 7.5% compared to the prior year (excluding PPP loans)

Average deposits grew $461.6 million, or 6.3% compared to the prior year, including $479.0 million, or 22.8%, in average noninterest-bearing deposits

Tangible book value per share grew 7.8% year-over-year



Earnings

For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $138.3 million, or $1.44 diluted earnings per share

Core net income (1) was $138.5 million, or $1.45 diluted earnings per share, compared to $78.9 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share in the prior year

Core pre-tax pre-provision income (1) grew $18.0 million, or 11.7% from the prior year

grew $18.0 million, or 11.7% from the prior year Positive operating leverage for the year ending December 31, 2021

Core revenue (1) grew $17.4 million, or 4.7%, from the prior year Core noninterest expense (1) increased $3.7 million, or 1.8%, from the prior year



Profitability

The core efficiency ratio (1) improved 159 basis points to 54.69% compared to the prior year

improved 159 basis points to 54.69% compared to the prior year The return on average assets (ROAA) for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 1.47%

Core ROAA (1) for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 1.47% as compared to 0.88% in the prior year Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA (1) for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 1.83% as compared to 1.71% in the prior year



"Our results for the quarter and full year were strong, reflecting solid operating performance," stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Excluding PPP forgiveness, loans grew by 11.2% annualized since September with strong production in nearly all of our commercial and consumer portfolios." Price continued, "As we look to the year ahead, we are genuinely excited about the core organic growth prospects of our company. The buildout of our Equipment Finance business is on pace and in line with our expectations. Our ongoing investments in talent, technology and our regional business model continue to position us well – all to the benefit of our clients, employees, communities and stockholders."

Earnings

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $34.8 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to $34.1 million, or $0.36 per share in the third quarter of 2021 and $25.7 million, or $0.27 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $138.3 million, or $1.44 per share, compared to $73.4 million, or $0.75 per share, for the same period in 2020.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $70.5 million decreased $0.4 million from the previous quarter and increased $2.7 million from the prior year quarter. The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $1.7 million decrease in fees recognized on PPP loans, partially offset by a $141.9 million increase in average loans (excluding PPP loans). Interest and fee income recognized on PPP loans totaled $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $5.7 million in the prior quarter.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.23%, unchanged from the previous quarter and a decrease of three basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020. Loan yields (excluding PPP) decreased two basis points from the previous quarter due to the runoff of higher yielding loans offset by an $83.2 million increase in average interest earning assets (excluding PPP) and a three basis point increase in the yield on securities.

Total average deposits decreased $33.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the previous quarter. Average noninterest bearing deposits grew $5.7 million and partially offset a $21.8 million decrease in average time deposits and a $17.0 million decrease in interest-bearing demand and savings deposits.

Total end-of-period deposits grew $46.0 million, or 2.3% annualized from the previous quarter.

Asset Quality

The Company adopted CECL on December 31, 2020, effective January 1, 2020.

Provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled ($2.7) million as compared to $0.3 million in the previous quarter. The provision expense during the quarter reflected a $1.2 million decrease in qualitative reserves due to improved charge off history and a $0.6 million decrease in individually analyzed reserves, partially offset by a $0.3 million increase in quantitative reserves primarily due to strong quarterly loan growth.

Nonperforming loans totaled $55.2 million, an increase of $17.1 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $1.1 million the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a single commercial real estate relationship with two loans totaling $28.4 million which were downgraded to nonaccrual status during the quarter. At December 31, 2021, the relationship had sufficient collateral and did not require an associated individually assessed reserve.

Nonperforming loans represented 0.81% of total loans (excluding PPP loans) as compared to 0.58% and 0.86% for the periods ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

At December 31, 2021, criticized loans totaled $198.1 million, an increase of $2.3 million from the previous quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, net charge-offs were ($1.1) million due to recoveries on a previously charged off commercial loan relationship, as compared to net charge-offs of $2.2 million in the previous quarter and $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (excluding PPP, annualized) were (0.06%), 0.14% and 0.30% for the periods ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) totaled $26.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $27.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $26.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The $1.1 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $1.7 million decrease in gain on sale of Mortgage loans and a $0.7 million decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by an $0.8 million increase in swap derivative mark-to-market and a $0.5 million increase in swap fee income.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest income (excluding security gains) totaled $106.7 million, an increase of $12.3 million from the prior year. The increase from the prior year was due to an $4.9 million increase in swap derivative mark-to-market, a $4.0 million increase in card related interchange income, a $3.1 million increase in gain on sale of SBA loans, a $2.0 million increase in Trust income and a $1.6 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by a $5.3 million decrease in gain on sale of Mortgage loans.

There were no material security gains during 2021 or 2020.

Noninterest expense (excluding branch consolidation, early retirement and COVID-19 related expenses) totaled $55.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $55.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $54.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The $0.5 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $0.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $0.3 million increase in contributions, partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in FDIC insurance expense.

The core efficiency ratio was 57.06% during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 55.27% in the previous quarter and 56.00% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest expense (excluding branch consolidation, early retirement and COVID-19 related expenses) totaled $213.5 million, as compared to $208.9 million in the prior year. The $4.6 million increase from the prior year was primarily driven by a $1.8 million increase in incentives, a $1.8 million increase in data processing and a $1.2 million unfunded commitment reserve credit in the prior year, partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in occupancy expense.

The core efficiency ratio was 54.69% for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to 56.28% in the previous year.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,426 at December 31, 2021, 1,409 at September 30, 2021, and 1,398 at December 31, 2020. The increase from the previous quarter was partially the result of new hires related to the company's previously announced entry into the equipment finance business.

Dividends and Capital



First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, which represents a 4.5% increase from the fourth quarter of 2020. The cash dividend is payable on February 18, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 4, 2022. This dividend represents a 2.8% projected annual yield utilizing the January 24, 2021 closing market price of $16.60.

First Commonwealth's capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at December 31, 2021 were 14.6%, 12.2%, 9.7% and 11.3%, respectively. First Commonwealth's current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-888-330-3181 conference ID # 4651379 or through the company's web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and entering the conference ID # 4651379. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company's webpage for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services Company with 118 community banking offices in 26 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson, and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute "forward-looking statements" as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (6) the soundness of other financial institutions; (7) political instability; (8) impairment of First Commonwealth's goodwill or other intangible assets; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth's borrowers; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (15) First Commonwealth's ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (16) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth's markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (17) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the reliability of First Commonwealth's vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:

Jonathan E. Longwill

Vice President / Communications and Media Relations

Phone: 724-463-6806

E-mail: JLongwill@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan M. Thomas

Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations

Phone: 724-463-1690

E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net interest income $ 70,254 $ 70,645 $ 67,492 $ 278,541 $ 268,271 Provision for credit losses (2,729 ) 330 7,680 (1,376 ) 56,718 Noninterest income 26,071 27,245 26,622 106,757 94,476 Noninterest expense 55,428 55,027 54,552 213,857 215,826 Net income 34,776 34,092 25,683 138,257 73,447 Core net income (5) 34,753 34,131 26,102 138,518 78,896 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.37 $ 0.36 $ 0.27 $ 1.44 $ 0.75 Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.37 $ 0.36 $ 0.27 $ 1.45 $ 0.81 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.12 % 1.47 % 0.82 % Core return on average assets (7) 1.45 % 1.43 % 1.14 % 1.47 % 0.88 % Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.71 % 1.79 % 1.73 % 1.82 % 1.64 % Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.71 % 1.79 % 1.75 % 1.83 % 1.71 % Return on average shareholders' equity 12.36 % 12.14 % 9.48 % 12.55 % 6.82 % Return on average tangible common equity (8) 17.56 % 17.28 % 13.80 % 17.95 % 10.06 % Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 17.55 % 17.30 % 14.02 % 17.98 % 10.78 % Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 57.06 % 55.27 % 56.00 % 54.69 % 56.28 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.23 % 3.23 % 3.26 % 3.26 % 3.32 % Book value per common share $ 11.77 $ 11.69 $ 11.12 Tangible book value per common share (11) 8.43 8.38 7.82 Market value per common share 16.09 13.63 10.94 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.115 0.115 0.110 0.455 0.440 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3) 0.80 % 0.56 % 0.80 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (3) 0.81 % 0.58 % 0.86 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.59 % 0.41 % 0.62 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets, excluding PPP loans (3) 0.59 % 0.42 % 0.65 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) (4) (0.06 )% 0.13 % 0.28 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4) (0.06 )% 0.14 % 0.30 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4) 167.67 % 247.30 % 187.43 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4) 1.35 % 1.40 % 1.50 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (4) 1.37 % 1.43 % 1.61 % CAPITAL RATIOS Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 11.6 % 11.7 % 11.8 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 8.6 % 8.7 % 8.6 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding PPP loans (12) 8.7 % 8.9 % 9.1 % Leverage Ratio 9.7 % 9.6 % 9.4 % Risk Based Capital - Tier I 12.2 % 12.4 % 12.2 % Risk Based Capital - Total 14.6 % 15.0 % 14.9 % Common Equity - Tier I 11.3 % 11.5 % 11.2 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 73,530 $ 74,196 $ 73,306 $ 293,838 $ 301,209 Interest expense 3,276 3,551 5,814 15,297 32,938 Net Interest Income 70,254 70,645 67,492 278,541 268,271 Provision for credit losses (2,729 ) 330 7,680 (1,376 ) 56,718 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 72,983 70,315 59,812 279,917 211,553 Net securities gains — — 23 16 70 Trust income 2,771 3,118 2,327 11,111 9,101 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,857 4,770 4,321 17,984 16,387 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 2,134 2,218 1,868 8,502 7,850 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,487 1,486 1,589 6,433 6,552 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,940 3,485 5,538 13,555 18,764 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 1,849 2,480 1,676 8,130 4,827 Card-related interchange income 7,069 7,052 6,377 27,954 23,966 Derivative mark-to-market 973 218 (399 ) 2,344 (2,521 ) Swap fee income 828 317 724 2,543 1,588 Other income 2,163 2,101 2,578 8,185 7,892 Total Noninterest Income 26,071 27,245 26,622 106,757 94,476 Salaries and employee benefits 31,422 31,066 31,388 119,506 118,961 Net occupancy 3,972 3,960 3,668 16,586 17,647 Furniture and equipment 3,776 4,052 3,925 15,642 15,393 Data processing 2,933 3,196 2,739 12,373 10,543 Pennsylvania shares tax 1,257 1,257 1,254 4,604 4,500 Advertising and promotion 1,154 1,150 879 4,983 4,679 Intangible amortization 900 868 897 3,497 3,689 Other professional fees and services 1,351 1,308 1,131 4,501 3,886 FDIC insurance 565 830 1,062 2,529 2,699 Litigation and operational losses 700 589 373 2,324 1,411 Loss on sale or write-down of assets 80 171 264 303 680 COVID-19 related 92 50 307 449 874 Voluntary early retirement — — 118 — 3,422 Branch consolidation (121 ) — 128 (103 ) 2,672 Other operating expenses 7,347 6,530 6,419 26,663 24,770 Total Noninterest Expense 55,428 55,027 54,552 213,857 215,826 Income before Income Taxes 43,626 42,533 31,882 172,817 90,203 Income tax provision 8,850 8,441 6,199 34,560 16,756 Net Income $ 34,776 $ 34,092 $ 25,683 $ 138,257 $ 73,447 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 94,233,152 95,209,685 96,130,751 94,233,152 96,130,751 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 95,020,353 95,892,304 96,344,398 95,840,285 97,758,965





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 BALANCE SHEET (Period End) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 84,738 $ 94,579 $ 100,009 Interest-bearing bank deposits 310,634 240,095 256,572 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,054,218 1,137,675 843,450 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 541,311 548,057 361,844 Loans held for sale 18,583 19,925 33,436 Loans 6,839,230 6,732,580 6,761,183 Allowance for credit losses (92,522 ) (94,185 ) (101,309 ) Net loans 6,746,708 6,638,395 6,659,874 Goodwill and other intangibles 314,516 315,092 316,820 Other assets 474,385 484,036 496,099 Total Assets $ 9,545,093 $ 9,477,854 $ 9,068,104 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,658,782 $ 2,656,229 $ 2,319,958 Interest-bearing demand deposits 291,476 265,782 250,353 Savings deposits 4,647,197 4,609,393 4,305,391 Time deposits 385,043 405,081 562,964 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,323,716 5,280,256 5,118,708 Total deposits 7,982,498 7,936,485 7,438,666 Short-term borrowings 138,315 117,754 117,373 Long-term borrowings 182,269 182,519 233,255 Total borrowings 320,584 300,273 350,628 Other liabilities 132,639 128,241 210,193 Shareholders' equity 1,109,372 1,112,855 1,068,617 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 9,545,093 $ 9,477,854 $ 9,068,104





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, Yield/ September 30, Yield/ December 31, Yield/ December 31, Yield/ December 31, Yield/ 2021 Rate 2021 Rate 2020 Rate 2021 Rate 2020 Rate NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans, excluding PPP loans (FTE)(1)(3) $ 6,680,346 3.73 % $ 6,538,477 3.75 % $ 6,387,174 3.90 % $ 6,464,446 3.80 % $ 6,354,749 4.16 % PPP Loans 111,544 14.44 % 225,262 10.05 % 548,279 4.00 % 312,746 7.41 % 382,590 3.16 % Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,878,755 1.46 % 1,937,385 1.43 % 1,340,756 1.62 % 1,809,417 1.46 % 1,390,804 1.89 % Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 8,670,645 3.38 % 8,701,124 3.39 % 8,276,209 3.54 % 8,586,609 3.43 % 8,128,143 3.72 % Noninterest-earning assets 815,872 801,377 845,094 807,455 846,437 Total Assets $ 9,486,517 $ 9,502,501 $ 9,121,303 $ 9,394,064 $ 8,974,580 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 4,882,318 0.06 % $ 4,899,328 0.07 % $ 4,603,255 0.14 % $ 4,812,004 0.07 % $ 4,552,211 0.26 % Time deposits 395,444 0.31 % 417,274 0.36 % 609,350 1.05 % 449,452 0.49 % 726,702 1.40 % Short-term borrowings 126,695 0.07 % 118,112 0.06 % 131,806 0.10 % 119,801 0.08 % 142,634 0.49 % Long-term borrowings 182,371 4.91 % 182,623 4.92 % 233,352 4.37 % 200,961 4.70 % 233,701 4.39 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,586,828 0.23 % 5,617,337 0.25 % 5,577,763 0.41 % 5,582,218 0.27 % 5,655,248 0.58 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,652,812 2,647,089 2,313,009 2,580,460 2,101,412 Other liabilities 130,373 124,286 152,396 130,007 140,612 Shareholders' equity 1,116,504 1,113,789 1,078,135 1,101,379 1,077,308 Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 3,899,689 3,885,164 3,543,540 3,811,846 3,319,332 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 9,486,517 $ 9,502,501 $ 9,121,303 $ 9,394,064 $ 8,974,580 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.23 % 3.23 % 3.26 % 3.26 % 3.32 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 Loan Portfolio Detail Commercial Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,102,154 $ 1,072,489 $ 1,077,132 Paycheck Protection Program 71,298 152,102 478,854 Commercial real estate 2,251,097 2,231,890 2,211,569 Real estate construction 382,764 318,120 340,850 Total Commercial 3,807,313 3,774,601 4,108,405 Consumer Loan Portfolio: Closed-end mortgages 1,368,816 1,311,052 1,165,951 Home equity lines of credit 551,434 564,323 584,641 Real estate construction 111,692 105,896 86,371 Total Real Estate - Consumer 2,031,942 1,981,271 1,836,963 Auto loans 901,280 886,367 712,800 Direct installment 40,937 32,509 36,165 Personal lines of credit 52,809 52,667 61,072 Student loans 4,949 5,165 5,778 Total Other Consumer 999,975 976,708 815,815 Total Consumer Portfolio 3,031,917 2,957,979 2,652,778 Total Portfolio Loans 6,839,230 6,732,580 6,761,183 Loans held for sale 18,583 19,925 33,436 Total Loans $ 6,857,813 $ 6,752,505 $ 6,794,619 December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 ASSET QUALITY DETAIL Nonperforming Loans: Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 34,926 $ 14,466 $ 30,801 Loans held for sale on a nonaccrual basis — — 13 Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 13,134 16,210 14,740 Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 7,120 7,410 8,512 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 55,180 $ 38,086 $ 54,066 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 642 502 1,215 Repossessions ("Repos") 397 453 613 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 56,219 $ 39,041 $ 55,894 Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 1,606 1,135 1,523 Classified loans 77,563 58,780 76,179 Criticized loans 198,126 195,791 302,813 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos (4) 0.82 % 0.58 % 0.83 % Allowance for credit losses $ 92,522 $ 94,185 $ 101,309





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries): Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ (1,633 ) $ 1,960 $ 1,027 $ 4,590 $ 6,004 Real estate construction (11 ) — — (146 ) (26 ) Commercial real estate (5 ) 12 2,364 1,524 4,627 Residential real estate 20 (87 ) 5 (159 ) 626 Loans to individuals 565 392 1,429 2,601 5,962 Net Charge-offs $ (1,064 ) $ 2,277 $ 4,825 $ 8,410 $ 17,193 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) (4) (0.06 )% 0.13 % 0.28 % 0.12 % 0.26 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4) (0.06 )% 0.14 % 0.30 % 0.13 % 0.27 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 256.48 % 14.49 % 159.17 % (16.36 )% 329.89 % Provision for credit losses $ (2,729 ) $ 330 $ 7,680 $ (1,376 ) $ 56,718





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%. (2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs. (3) Includes held for sale loans. (4) Excludes held for sale loans. For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income $ 73,530 $ 74,196 $ 73,306 $ 293,838 $ 301,209 Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis (1) 266 235 333 1,100 1,462 Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP) 73,796 74,431 73,639 294,938 302,671 Interest expense 3,276 3,551 5,814 15,297 32,938 Net interest income, (FTE) (1) $ 70,520 $ 70,880 $ 67,825 $ 279,641 $ 269,733





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income $ 34,776 $ 34,092 $ 25,683 $ 138,257 $ 73,447 Intangible amortization 900 868 897 3,497 3,689 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (189 ) (182 ) (188 ) (734 ) (775 ) Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 35,487 $ 34,778 $ 26,392 $ 141,020 $ 76,361 Average Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,116,504 $ 1,113,789 $ 1,078,135 $ 1,101,379 $ 1,077,308 Less: intangible assets 314,860 315,303 317,178 315,589 318,155 Tangible Equity 801,644 798,486 760,957 785,790 759,153 Less: preferred stock — — — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 801,644 $ 798,486 $ 760,957 $ 785,790 $ 759,153 (8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 17.56 % 17.28 % 13.80 % 17.95 % 10.06 %





For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 34,776 $ 34,092 $ 25,683 $ 138,257 $ 73,447 Net securities gains — — (23 ) (16 ) (70 ) Tax benefit of net securities gains — — 5 3 15 COVID-19 related 92 50 307 449 874 Tax benefit of COVID 19 related (19 ) (11 ) (64 ) (94 ) (184 ) Early retirement related — — 118 — 3,422 Tax benefit of early retirement related expenses — — (25 ) — (719 ) Branch consolidation related (121 ) — 128 (103 ) 2,672 Tax benefit of bank consolidation related expenses 25 — (27 ) 22 (561 ) (5) Core net income $ 34,753 $ 34,131 $ 26,102 $ 138,518 $ 78,896 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 95,020,353 95,892,304 96,344,398 95,840,285 97,758,965 (6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.37 $ 0.36 $ 0.27 $ 1.45 $ 0.81 Intangible amortization 900 868 897 3,497 3,689 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (189 ) (182 ) (188 ) (734 ) (775 ) Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 35,464 $ 34,817 $ 26,811 $ 141,281 $ 81,810 (9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 17.55 % 17.30 % 14.02 % 17.98 % 10.78 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 34,776 $ 34,092 $ 25,683 $ 138,257 $ 73,447 Total Average Assets 9,486,517 9,502,501 9,121,303 9,394,064 8,974,580 Return on Average Assets 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.12 % 1.47 % 0.82 % Core Net Income (5) $ 34,753 $ 34,131 $ 26,102 $ 138,518 $ 78,896 Total Average Assets 9,486,517 9,502,501 9,121,303 9,394,064 8,974,580 (7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.45 % 1.43 % 1.14 % 1.47 % 0.88 %





For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Core Efficiency Ratio: Total Noninterest Expense $ 55,428 $ 55,027 $ 54,552 $ 213,857 $ 215,826 Adjustments to Noninterest Expense: Unfunded commitment reserve — — — — (1,181 ) Intangible amortization 900 868 897 3,497 3,689 COVID-19 related 92 50 307 449 874 Early retirement related — — 118 — 3,422 Branch consolidation related (121 ) — 128 (103 ) 2,672 Noninterest Expense - Core $ 54,557 $ 54,109 $ 53,102 $ 210,014 $ 206,350 Net interest income, (FTE) $ 70,520 $ 70,880 $ 67,825 $ 279,641 $ 269,733 Total noninterest income 26,071 27,245 26,622 106,757 94,476 Net securities gains — — (23 ) (16 ) (70 ) Total Revenue 96,591 98,125 94,424 386,382 364,139 Adjustments to Revenue: Derivative mark-to-market 973 218 (399 ) 2,344 (2,521 ) Total Revenue - Core $ 95,618 $ 97,907 $ 94,823 $ 384,038 $ 366,660 (10)Core Efficiency Ratio 57.06 % 55.27 % 56.00 % 54.69 % 56.28 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,109,372 $ 1,112,855 $ 1,068,617 Less: intangible assets 314,516 315,092 316,820 Tangible Equity 794,856 797,763 751,797 Less: preferred stock — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 794,856 $ 797,763 $ 751,797 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 9,545,093 $ 9,477,854 $ 9,068,104 Less: intangible assets 314,516 315,092 316,820 Tangible Assets $ 9,230,577 $ 9,162,762 $ 8,751,284 Less: PPP loans 71,298 152,102 478,854 Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans $ 9,159,279 $ 9,010,660 $ 8,272,430 (12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 8.61 % 8.71 % 8.59 % (12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans 8.68 % 8.85 % 9.09 % Shares Outstanding at End of Period 94,233,152 95,209,685 96,130,751 (11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 8.43 $ 8.38 $ 7.82 Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.





For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Pre-tax pre-provision income: Net interest income $70,254 $70,645 $67,492 $278,541 $268,271 Noninterest income 26,071 27,245 26,622 106,757 94,476 Noninterest expense 55,428 55,027 54,552 213,857 215,826 Pre-tax pre-provision income $40,897 $42,863 $39,562 $171,441 $146,921 Net securities gains $— $— ($23 ) ($16 ) ($70 ) COVID-19 related 92 50 307 449 874 Voluntary early retirement — — 118 — 3,422 Branch consolidation (121 ) — 128 (103 ) 2,672 Core pre-tax pre-provision income $40,868 $42,913 $40,092 $171,771 $153,819 Net charge-offs ($1,064 ) $2,277 $4,825 $8,410 $17,193



