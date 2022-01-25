 Skip to main content

First Commonwealth Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
January 25, 2022 5:00pm   Comments
INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
except per share data) December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2021       2021       2020       2021       2020  
Reported Results                  
Net income $34,776     $34,092     $25,683     $138,257     $73,447  
Diluted earnings per share $0.37     $0.36     $0.27     $1.44     $0.75  
Return on average assets   1.45 %     1.42 %     1.12 %     1.47 %     0.82 %
Return on average equity   12.36 %     12.14 %     9.48 %     12.55 %     6.82 %
                   
Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)                  
Core net income $34,753     $34,131     $26,102     $138,518     $78,896  
Core diluted earnings per share $0.37     $0.36     $0.27     $1.45     $0.81  
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $40,868     $42,913     $40,092     $171,771     $153,819  
Provision expense ($2,729 )   $330     $7,680       ($1,376 )   $56,718  
Net charge-offs   ($1,064 )   $2,277     $4,825     $8,410     $17,193  
Reserve build/(release)(2) ($1,663 )   ($2,853 )   $13,002     ($8,787 )   $49,672  
Core return on average assets (ROAA)   1.45 %     1.43 %     1.14 %     1.47 %     0.88 %
Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA   1.71 %     1.79 %     1.75 %     1.83 %     1.71 %
Return on average tangible common equity   17.56 %     17.28 %     13.80 %     17.95 %     10.06 %
Core return on average tangible common equity   17.55 %     17.30 %     14.02 %     17.98 %     10.78 %
Core efficiency ratio   57.06 %     55.27 %     56.00 %     54.69 %     56.28 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.23 %     3.23 %     3.26 %     3.26 %     3.32 %

(1)  Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2)  Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.        

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net income of $34.8 million and diluted earnings per share totaled $0.37, an increase of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share from the previous quarter and an increase of $9.1 million, or $0.10 per share from the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) totaled $40.9 million, an increase of $0.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $2.0 million from the previous quarter reflecting a decline of $1.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) income from the prior quarter
  • Total loans (excluding PPP loans) increased $186.1 million, or 11.2% annualized from the previous quarter, driven by both commercial and consumer categories
    • Average loans (excluding PPP loans) increased $141.9 million, or 8.6% annualized, from the previous quarter
  • Total PPP loans decreased $80.8 million from the previous quarter resulting in a total PPP loan balance at December 31, 2021 of $71.3 million
  • Net interest income (FTE) of $70.5 million decreased $0.4 million from the previous quarter due primarily to a $1.7 million decrease in income recognized on PPP loans
  • Noninterest income of $26.1 million (excluding net security gains, which were immaterial) decreased $1.2 million from the previous quarter due primarily to a $1.7 million decrease in gain on sale of Mortgage loans
  • Noninterest expense (excluding branch consolidation, early retirement and COVID-19 related expenses, which were immaterial) of $55.5 million increased $0.5 million from the previous quarter
  • Average deposits decreased $33.1 million, or 1.6% annualized compared to the prior quarter, including $21.8 million of intentional time deposit runoff
    • End of period deposits grew $46.0 million, or 2.3% annualized, from the previous quarter
    • Average noninterest-bearing deposits grew $5.7 million, or 0.9% annualized, compared to the prior quarter
  • Tangible book value per share grew 2.4% annualized compared to the prior quarter
  • The Bank was named the #1 Small Business Association (SBA) lender in the SBA's designated Pittsburgh District for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021

Profitability

  • Core return on average assets (ROAA) improved two basis points to 1.45% compared to the previous quarter and increased 31 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA(1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was 1.71% as compared to 1.79% in the prior quarter and 1.75% in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • The net interest margin of 3.23% was unchanged from the prior quarter and decreased three basis points as compared to fourth quarter of 2020
  • The core efficiency ratio(1) of 57.06% increased 179 basis points from the previous quarter

Strong capital and liquidity positions

  • Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.8%, which represents $279.9 million in excess capital above the regulatory "well capitalized" requirement of 8.0%
  • A total of 1,447,209 shares were purchased during the fourth quarter at a weighted average price of $14.62 under the company's previously authorized share repurchase programs  
  • As previously announced on October 26, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized an additional $25 million share repurchase program.   The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $20.0 million as of December 31, 2021

Asset quality

  • The provision for credit losses was ($2.7) million, a decrease of $3.1 million compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of $10.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2020
  • The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans (excluding PPP loans) was 1.37% compared to 1.43% in the previous quarter
  • Total criticized loans increased $2.3 million from the previous quarter
    • Total nonperforming assets increased $17.2 million from the previous quarter
  • Net charge-offs on loans totaled ($1.1) million, a decrease of $3.3 million from the previous quarter
    • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (excluding PPP loans, annualized) was (0.06%) in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 0.14% in the previous quarter

Full Year 2021 Highlights

Franchise Growth

  • Total loans grew $470.8 million, or 7.5% compared to the prior year (excluding PPP loans)
  • Average deposits grew $461.6 million, or 6.3% compared to the prior year, including $479.0 million, or 22.8%, in average noninterest-bearing deposits
  • Tangible book value per share grew 7.8% year-over-year

Earnings

  • For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $138.3 million, or $1.44 diluted earnings per share
    • Core net income(1) was $138.5 million, or $1.45 diluted earnings per share, compared to $78.9 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share in the prior year
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision income(1) grew $18.0 million, or 11.7% from the prior year
  • Positive operating leverage for the year ending December 31, 2021
    • Core revenue(1) grew $17.4 million, or 4.7%, from the prior year
    • Core noninterest expense(1) increased $3.7 million, or 1.8%, from the prior year

Profitability

  • The core efficiency ratio(1) improved 159 basis points to 54.69% compared to the prior year
  • The return on average assets (ROAA) for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 1.47%
    • Core ROAA(1) for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 1.47% as compared to 0.88% in the prior year
    • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA(1) for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 1.83% as compared to 1.71% in the prior year

"Our results for the quarter and full year were strong, reflecting solid operating performance," stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer.   "Excluding PPP forgiveness, loans grew by 11.2% annualized since September with strong production in nearly all of our commercial and consumer portfolios."   Price continued, "As we look to the year ahead, we are genuinely excited about the core organic growth prospects of our company.   The buildout of our Equipment Finance business is on pace and in line with our expectations. Our ongoing investments in talent, technology and our regional business model continue to position us well – all to the benefit of our clients, employees, communities and stockholders."

Earnings

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $34.8 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to $34.1 million, or $0.36 per share in the third quarter of 2021 and $25.7 million, or $0.27 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $138.3 million, or $1.44 per share, compared to $73.4 million, or $0.75 per share, for the same period in 2020.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $70.5 million decreased $0.4 million from the previous quarter and increased $2.7 million from the prior year quarter.   The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $1.7 million decrease in fees recognized on PPP loans, partially offset by a $141.9 million increase in average loans (excluding PPP loans).   Interest and fee income recognized on PPP loans totaled $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $5.7 million in the prior quarter.  

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.23%, unchanged from the previous quarter and a decrease of three basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020.   Loan yields (excluding PPP) decreased two basis points from the previous quarter due to the runoff of higher yielding loans offset by an $83.2 million increase in average interest earning assets (excluding PPP) and a three basis point increase in the yield on securities.

Total average deposits decreased $33.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the previous quarter.   Average noninterest bearing deposits grew $5.7 million and partially offset a $21.8 million decrease in average time deposits and a $17.0 million decrease in interest-bearing demand and savings deposits.  

Total end-of-period deposits grew $46.0 million, or 2.3% annualized from the previous quarter.  

Asset Quality

The Company adopted CECL on December 31, 2020, effective January 1, 2020.  

Provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled ($2.7) million as compared to $0.3 million in the previous quarter.   The provision expense during the quarter reflected a $1.2 million decrease in qualitative reserves due to improved charge off history and a $0.6 million decrease in individually analyzed reserves, partially offset by a $0.3 million increase in quantitative reserves primarily due to strong quarterly loan growth.  

Nonperforming loans totaled $55.2 million, an increase of $17.1 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $1.1 million the fourth quarter of 2020.   The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a single commercial real estate relationship with two loans totaling $28.4 million which were downgraded to nonaccrual status during the quarter.   At December 31, 2021, the relationship had sufficient collateral and did not require an associated individually assessed reserve.

Nonperforming loans represented 0.81% of total loans (excluding PPP loans) as compared to 0.58% and 0.86% for the periods ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

At December 31, 2021, criticized loans totaled $198.1 million, an increase of $2.3 million from the previous quarter.  

During the fourth quarter of 2021, net charge-offs were ($1.1) million due to recoveries on a previously charged off commercial loan relationship, as compared to net charge-offs of $2.2 million in the previous quarter and $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.  

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (excluding PPP, annualized) were (0.06%), 0.14% and 0.30% for the periods ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) totaled $26.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $27.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $26.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.   The $1.1 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $1.7 million decrease in gain on sale of Mortgage loans and a $0.7 million decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by an $0.8 million increase in swap derivative mark-to-market and a $0.5 million increase in swap fee income.  

For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest income (excluding security gains) totaled $106.7 million, an increase of $12.3 million from the prior year.   The increase from the prior year was due to an $4.9 million increase in swap derivative mark-to-market, a $4.0 million increase in card related interchange income, a $3.1 million increase in gain on sale of SBA loans, a $2.0 million increase in Trust income and a $1.6 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by a $5.3 million decrease in gain on sale of Mortgage loans.

There were no material security gains during 2021 or 2020.

Noninterest expense (excluding branch consolidation, early retirement and COVID-19 related expenses) totaled $55.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $55.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $54.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.   The $0.5 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $0.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $0.3 million increase in contributions, partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in FDIC insurance expense.

The core efficiency ratio was 57.06% during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 55.27% in the previous quarter and 56.00% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest expense (excluding branch consolidation, early retirement and COVID-19 related expenses) totaled $213.5 million, as compared to $208.9 million in the prior year.   The $4.6 million increase from the prior year was primarily driven by a $1.8 million increase in incentives, a $1.8 million increase in data processing and a $1.2 million unfunded commitment reserve credit in the prior year, partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in occupancy expense.

The core efficiency ratio was 54.69% for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to 56.28% in the previous year.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,426 at December 31, 2021, 1,409 at September 30, 2021, and 1,398 at December 31, 2020.   The increase from the previous quarter was partially the result of new hires related to the company's previously announced entry into the equipment finance business.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, which represents a 4.5% increase from the fourth quarter of 2020.   The cash dividend is payable on February 18, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 4, 2022.   This dividend represents a 2.8% projected annual yield utilizing the January 24, 2021 closing market price of $16.60.

First Commonwealth's capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at December 31, 2021 were 14.6%, 12.2%, 9.7% and 11.3%, respectively.   First Commonwealth's current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-888-330-3181 conference ID # 4651379 or through the company's web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and entering the conference ID # 4651379. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company's webpage for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services Company with 118 community banking offices in 26 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson, and Lewis Center, Ohio.   First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency.   For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute "forward-looking statements" as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) the effects of   the COVID-19 pandemic on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (6) the soundness of other financial institutions; (7) political instability; (8) impairment of First Commonwealth's goodwill or other intangible assets; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth's borrowers; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (15) First Commonwealth's ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (16) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth's markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (17) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the reliability of First Commonwealth's vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.   Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.  

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:
Jonathan E. Longwill
Vice President / Communications and Media Relations
Phone: 724-463-6806
E-mail: JLongwill@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan M. Thomas
Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: 724-463-1690
E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION            
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA                  
Unaudited                  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                  
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2021       2021       2020       2021       2020  
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS                  
Net interest income $ 70,254     $ 70,645     $ 67,492     $ 278,541     $ 268,271  
Provision for credit losses   (2,729 )     330       7,680       (1,376 )     56,718  
Noninterest income   26,071       27,245       26,622       106,757       94,476  
Noninterest expense   55,428       55,027       54,552       213,857       215,826  
Net income   34,776       34,092       25,683       138,257       73,447  
Core net income (5)   34,753       34,131       26,102       138,518       78,896  
Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.37     $ 0.36     $ 0.27     $ 1.44     $ 0.75  
Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.37     $ 0.36     $ 0.27     $ 1.45     $ 0.81  
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                  
Return on average assets   1.45 %     1.42 %     1.12 %     1.47 %     0.82 %
Core return on average assets (7)   1.45 %     1.43 %     1.14 %     1.47 %     0.88 %
Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax   1.71 %     1.79 %     1.73 %     1.82 %     1.64 %
Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax   1.71 %     1.79 %     1.75 %     1.83 %     1.71 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   12.36 %     12.14 %     9.48 %     12.55 %     6.82 %
Return on average tangible common equity (8)   17.56 %     17.28 %     13.80 %     17.95 %     10.06 %
Core return on average tangible common equity (9)   17.55 %     17.30 %     14.02 %     17.98 %     10.78 %
Core efficiency ratio (2)(10)   57.06 %     55.27 %     56.00 %     54.69 %     56.28 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   3.23 %     3.23 %     3.26 %     3.26 %     3.32 %
                   
Book value per common share $ 11.77     $ 11.69     $ 11.12          
Tangible book value per common share (11)   8.43       8.38       7.82          
Market value per common share   16.09       13.63       10.94          
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.115       0.115       0.110       0.455       0.440  
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                  
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3)   0.80 %     0.56 %     0.80 %        
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (3)   0.81 %     0.58 %     0.86 %        
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3)   0.59 %     0.41 %     0.62 %        
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets, excluding PPP loans (3)   0.59 %     0.42 %     0.65 %        
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) (4)      (0.06 )%     0.13 %     0.28 %        
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4)      (0.06 )%     0.14 %     0.30 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4)   167.67 %     247.30 %     187.43 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4)   1.35 %     1.40 %     1.50 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (4)   1.37 %     1.43 %     1.61 %        
CAPITAL RATIOS                  
Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets   11.6 %     11.7 %     11.8 %        
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12)   8.6 %     8.7 %     8.6 %        
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding PPP loans (12)   8.7 %     8.9 %     9.1 %        
Leverage Ratio   9.7 %     9.6 %     9.4 %        
Risk Based Capital - Tier I   12.2 %     12.4 %     12.2 %        
Risk Based Capital - Total   14.6 %     15.0 %     14.9 %        
Common Equity - Tier I   11.3 %     11.5 %     11.2 %        


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION        
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA            
Unaudited            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)            
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2021     2021   2020       2021     2020  
INCOME STATEMENT            
Interest income $ 73,530   $ 74,196 $ 73,306     $ 293,838   $ 301,209  
Interest expense   3,276     3,551   5,814       15,297     32,938  
Net Interest Income   70,254     70,645   67,492       278,541     268,271  
Provision for credit losses   (2,729 )   330   7,680       (1,376 )   56,718  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses   72,983     70,315   59,812       279,917     211,553  
Net securities gains         23       16     70  
Trust income   2,771     3,118   2,327       11,111     9,101  
Service charges on deposit accounts   4,857     4,770   4,321       17,984     16,387  
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions   2,134     2,218   1,868       8,502     7,850  
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,487     1,486   1,589       6,433     6,552  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   1,940     3,485   5,538       13,555     18,764  
Gain on sale of other loans and assets   1,849     2,480   1,676       8,130     4,827  
Card-related interchange income   7,069     7,052   6,377       27,954     23,966  
Derivative mark-to-market   973     218   (399 )     2,344     (2,521 )
Swap fee income   828     317   724       2,543     1,588  
Other income   2,163     2,101   2,578       8,185     7,892  
Total Noninterest Income   26,071     27,245   26,622       106,757     94,476  
Salaries and employee benefits   31,422     31,066   31,388       119,506     118,961  
Net occupancy   3,972     3,960   3,668       16,586     17,647  
Furniture and equipment   3,776     4,052   3,925       15,642     15,393  
Data processing   2,933     3,196   2,739       12,373     10,543  
Pennsylvania shares tax   1,257     1,257   1,254       4,604     4,500  
Advertising and promotion   1,154     1,150   879       4,983     4,679  
Intangible amortization   900     868   897       3,497     3,689  
Other professional fees and services   1,351     1,308   1,131       4,501     3,886  
FDIC insurance   565     830   1,062       2,529     2,699  
Litigation and operational losses   700     589   373       2,324     1,411  
Loss on sale or write-down of assets   80     171   264       303     680  
COVID-19 related   92     50   307       449     874  
Voluntary early retirement         118           3,422  
Branch consolidation   (121 )     128       (103 )   2,672  
Other operating expenses   7,347     6,530   6,419       26,663     24,770  
Total Noninterest Expense   55,428     55,027   54,552       213,857     215,826  
Income before Income Taxes   43,626     42,533   31,882       172,817     90,203  
Income tax provision   8,850     8,441   6,199       34,560     16,756  
Net Income $ 34,776   $ 34,092 $ 25,683     $ 138,257   $ 73,447  
             
Shares Outstanding at End of Period   94,233,152     95,209,685   96,130,751       94,233,152     96,130,751  
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution   95,020,353     95,892,304   96,344,398       95,840,285     97,758,965  
             


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION      
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA          
Unaudited          
(dollars in thousands)          
           
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
    2021       2021       2020  
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)          
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 84,738     $ 94,579     $ 100,009  
Interest-bearing bank deposits   310,634       240,095       256,572  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   1,054,218       1,137,675       843,450  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   541,311       548,057       361,844  
Loans held for sale   18,583       19,925       33,436  
           
Loans   6,839,230       6,732,580       6,761,183  
Allowance for credit losses   (92,522 )     (94,185 )     (101,309 )
Net loans   6,746,708       6,638,395       6,659,874  
           
Goodwill and other intangibles   314,516       315,092       316,820  
Other assets   474,385       484,036       496,099  
Total Assets $ 9,545,093     $ 9,477,854     $ 9,068,104  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,658,782     $ 2,656,229     $ 2,319,958  
           
Interest-bearing demand deposits   291,476       265,782       250,353  
Savings deposits   4,647,197       4,609,393       4,305,391  
Time deposits   385,043       405,081       562,964  
Total interest-bearing deposits   5,323,716       5,280,256       5,118,708  
           
Total deposits   7,982,498       7,936,485       7,438,666  
           
Short-term borrowings   138,315       117,754       117,373  
Long-term borrowings   182,269       182,519       233,255  
Total borrowings   320,584       300,273       350,628  
           
Other liabilities   132,639       128,241       210,193  
Shareholders' equity   1,109,372       1,112,855       1,068,617  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 9,545,093     $ 9,477,854     $ 9,068,104  


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31, Yield/ September 30, Yield/ December 31, Yield/   December 31, Yield/ December 31, Yield/
    2021 Rate   2021 Rate   2020 Rate     2021 Rate   2020 Rate
NET INTEREST MARGIN                  
                       
Assets                      
Loans, excluding PPP loans (FTE)(1)(3) $ 6,680,346 3.73 % $ 6,538,477 3.75 % $ 6,387,174 3.90 %   $ 6,464,446 3.80 % $ 6,354,749 4.16 %
PPP Loans   111,544 14.44 %   225,262 10.05 %   548,279 4.00 %     312,746 7.41 %   382,590 3.16 %
Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1)   1,878,755 1.46 %   1,937,385 1.43 %   1,340,756 1.62 %     1,809,417 1.46 %   1,390,804 1.89 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1)   8,670,645 3.38 %   8,701,124 3.39 %   8,276,209 3.54 %     8,586,609 3.43 %   8,128,143 3.72 %
Noninterest-earning assets   815,872     801,377     845,094       807,455     846,437  
Total Assets $ 9,486,517   $ 9,502,501   $ 9,121,303     $ 9,394,064   $ 8,974,580  
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 4,882,318 0.06 % $ 4,899,328 0.07 % $ 4,603,255 0.14 %   $ 4,812,004 0.07 % $ 4,552,211 0.26 %
Time deposits   395,444 0.31 %   417,274 0.36 %   609,350 1.05 %     449,452 0.49 %   726,702 1.40 %
Short-term borrowings   126,695 0.07 %   118,112 0.06 %   131,806 0.10 %     119,801 0.08 %   142,634 0.49 %
Long-term borrowings   182,371 4.91 %   182,623 4.92 %   233,352 4.37 %     200,961 4.70 %   233,701 4.39 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   5,586,828 0.23 %   5,617,337 0.25 %   5,577,763 0.41 %     5,582,218 0.27 %   5,655,248 0.58 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   2,652,812     2,647,089     2,313,009       2,580,460     2,101,412  
Other liabilities   130,373     124,286     152,396       130,007     140,612  
Shareholders' equity   1,116,504     1,113,789     1,078,135       1,101,379     1,077,308  
Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources   3,899,689     3,885,164     3,543,540       3,811,846     3,319,332  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 9,486,517   $ 9,502,501   $ 9,121,303     $ 9,394,064   $ 8,974,580  
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1)   3.23 %   3.23 %   3.26 %     3.26 %   3.32 %


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA      
Unaudited      
(dollars in thousands)      
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
    2021     2021     2020  
Loan Portfolio Detail      
Commercial Loan Portfolio:      
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,102,154   $ 1,072,489   $ 1,077,132  
Paycheck Protection Program   71,298     152,102     478,854  
Commercial real estate   2,251,097     2,231,890     2,211,569  
Real estate construction   382,764     318,120     340,850  
Total Commercial   3,807,313     3,774,601     4,108,405  
       
Consumer Loan Portfolio:      
Closed-end mortgages   1,368,816     1,311,052     1,165,951  
Home equity lines of credit   551,434     564,323     584,641  
Real estate construction   111,692     105,896     86,371  
Total Real Estate - Consumer   2,031,942     1,981,271     1,836,963  
       
Auto loans   901,280     886,367     712,800  
Direct installment   40,937     32,509     36,165  
Personal lines of credit   52,809     52,667     61,072  
Student loans   4,949     5,165     5,778  
Total Other Consumer   999,975     976,708     815,815  
Total Consumer Portfolio   3,031,917     2,957,979     2,652,778  
Total Portfolio Loans   6,839,230     6,732,580     6,761,183  
Loans held for sale   18,583     19,925     33,436  
Total Loans $ 6,857,813   $ 6,752,505   $ 6,794,619  
       
       
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
    2021     2021     2020  
ASSET QUALITY DETAIL      
Nonperforming Loans:      
Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 34,926   $ 14,466   $ 30,801  
Loans held for sale on a nonaccrual basis           13  
Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis   13,134     16,210     14,740  
Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis   7,120     7,410     8,512  
Total Nonperforming Loans $ 55,180   $ 38,086   $ 54,066  
Other real estate owned ("OREO")   642     502     1,215  
Repossessions ("Repos")   397     453     613  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 56,219   $ 39,041   $ 55,894  
Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing   1,606     1,135     1,523  
Classified loans   77,563     58,780     76,179  
Criticized loans   198,126     195,791     302,813  
       
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos (4)   0.82 %   0.58 %   0.83 %
Allowance for credit losses $ 92,522   $ 94,185   $ 101,309  
       


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2021     2021     2020       2021     2020  
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):            
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ (1,633 ) $ 1,960   $ 1,027     $ 4,590   $ 6,004  
Real estate construction   (11 )             (146 )   (26 )
Commercial real estate   (5 )   12     2,364       1,524     4,627  
Residential real estate   20     (87 )   5       (159 )   626  
Loans to individuals   565     392     1,429       2,601     5,962  
Net Charge-offs $ (1,064 ) $ 2,277   $ 4,825     $ 8,410   $ 17,193  
             
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) (4)   (0.06 )%   0.13 %   0.28 %     0.12 %   0.26 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4)   (0.06 )%   0.14 %   0.30 %     0.13 %   0.27 %
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs   256.48 %   14.49 %   159.17 %     (16.36 )%   329.89 %
Provision for credit losses $ (2,729 ) $ 330   $ 7,680     $ (1,376 ) $ 56,718  


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES      
             
(1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
(3) Includes held for sale loans.    
(4) Excludes held for sale loans.    
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
   2021  2021  2020    2021  2020
             
Interest income $ 73,530 $ 74,196 $ 73,306   $ 293,838 $ 301,209
Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis (1)   266   235   333     1,100   1,462
Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)   73,796   74,431   73,639     294,938   302,671
Interest expense   3,276   3,551   5,814     15,297   32,938
Net interest income, (FTE) (1) $ 70,520 $ 70,880 $ 67,825   $ 279,641 $ 269,733


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES      
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2021     2021     2020       2021     2020  
             
Net Income $ 34,776   $ 34,092   $ 25,683     $ 138,257   $ 73,447  
Intangible amortization   900     868     897       3,497     3,689  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles   (189 )   (182 )   (188 )     (734 )   (775 )
Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 35,487   $ 34,778   $ 26,392     $ 141,020   $ 76,361  
             
Average Tangible Equity:            
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,116,504   $ 1,113,789   $ 1,078,135     $ 1,101,379   $ 1,077,308  
Less: intangible assets   314,860     315,303     317,178       315,589     318,155  
Tangible Equity   801,644     798,486     760,957       785,790     759,153  
Less: preferred stock                      
Tangible Common Equity $ 801,644   $ 798,486   $ 760,957     $ 785,790   $ 759,153  
             
(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   17.56 %   17.28 %   13.80 %     17.95 %   10.06 %
             


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2021     2021     2020       2021     2020  
             
Core Net Income:            
Total Net Income $ 34,776   $ 34,092   $ 25,683     $ 138,257   $ 73,447  
Net securities gains           (23 )     (16 )   (70 )
Tax benefit of net securities gains           5       3     15  
COVID-19 related   92     50     307       449     874  
Tax benefit of COVID 19 related   (19 )   (11 )   (64 )     (94 )   (184 )
Early retirement related           118           3,422  
Tax benefit of early retirement related expenses           (25 )         (719 )
Branch consolidation related   (121 )       128       (103 )   2,672  
Tax benefit of bank consolidation related expenses   25         (27 )     22     (561 )
(5) Core net income $ 34,753   $ 34,131   $ 26,102     $ 138,518   $ 78,896  
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution   95,020,353     95,892,304     96,344,398       95,840,285     97,758,965  
(6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.37   $ 0.36   $ 0.27     $ 1.45   $ 0.81  
             
Intangible amortization   900     868     897       3,497     3,689  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles   (189 )   (182 )   (188 )     (734 )   (775 )
Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 35,464   $ 34,817   $ 26,811     $ 141,281   $ 81,810  
             
(9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   17.55 %   17.30 %   14.02 %     17.98 %   10.78 %


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES          
      
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2021     2021     2020       2021     2020  
Core Return on Average Assets:            
Total Net Income $ 34,776   $ 34,092   $ 25,683     $ 138,257   $ 73,447  
Total Average Assets   9,486,517     9,502,501     9,121,303       9,394,064     8,974,580  
Return on Average Assets   1.45 %   1.42 %   1.12 %     1.47 %   0.82 %
             
Core Net Income (5) $ 34,753   $ 34,131   $ 26,102     $ 138,518   $ 78,896  
Total Average Assets   9,486,517     9,502,501     9,121,303       9,394,064     8,974,580  
(7) Core Return on Average Assets   1.45 %   1.43 %   1.14 %     1.47 %   0.88 %


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2021     2021     2020       2021     2020  
Core Efficiency Ratio:            
Total Noninterest Expense $ 55,428   $ 55,027   $ 54,552     $ 213,857   $ 215,826  
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:            
Unfunded commitment reserve                     (1,181 )
Intangible amortization   900     868     897       3,497     3,689  
COVID-19 related   92     50     307       449     874  
Early retirement related           118           3,422  
Branch consolidation related   (121 )       128       (103 )   2,672  
Noninterest Expense - Core $ 54,557   $ 54,109   $ 53,102     $ 210,014   $ 206,350  
             
Net interest income, (FTE) $ 70,520   $ 70,880   $ 67,825     $ 279,641   $ 269,733  
Total noninterest income   26,071     27,245     26,622       106,757     94,476  
Net securities gains           (23 )     (16 )   (70 )
Total Revenue   96,591     98,125     94,424       386,382     364,139  
             
Adjustments to Revenue:            
Derivative mark-to-market   973     218     (399 )     2,344     (2,521 )
Total Revenue - Core $ 95,618   $ 97,907   $ 94,823     $ 384,038   $ 366,660  
             
(10)Core Efficiency Ratio   57.06 %   55.27 %   56.00 %     54.69 %   56.28 %


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES    
       
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
    2021     2021     2020  
Tangible Equity:      
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,109,372   $ 1,112,855   $ 1,068,617  
Less: intangible assets   314,516     315,092     316,820  
Tangible Equity   794,856     797,763     751,797  
Less: preferred stock            
Tangible Common Equity $ 794,856   $ 797,763   $ 751,797  
       
Tangible Assets:      
Total assets $ 9,545,093   $ 9,477,854   $ 9,068,104  
Less: intangible assets   314,516     315,092     316,820  
Tangible Assets $ 9,230,577   $ 9,162,762   $ 8,751,284  
Less: PPP loans   71,298     152,102     478,854  
Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans $ 9,159,279   $ 9,010,660   $ 8,272,430  
       
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets   8.61 %   8.71 %   8.59 %
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans   8.68 %   8.85 %   9.09 %
       
Shares Outstanding at End of Period   94,233,152     95,209,685     96,130,751  
(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 8.43   $ 8.38   $ 7.82  
       
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2021     2021   2020       2021     2020  
Pre-tax pre-provision income:            
Net interest income $70,254   $70,645 $67,492     $278,541   $268,271  
Noninterest income   26,071     27,245   26,622       106,757     94,476  
Noninterest expense   55,428     55,027   54,552       213,857     215,826  
Pre-tax pre-provision income $40,897   $42,863 $39,562     $171,441   $146,921  
             
Net securities gains   $—     $— ($23 )   ($16 ) ($70 )
COVID-19 related   92     50   307       449     874  
Voluntary early retirement         118           3,422  
Branch consolidation   (121 )     128       (103 )   2,672  
Core pre-tax pre-provision income $40,868   $42,913 $40,092     $171,771   $153,819  
             
Net charge-offs ($1,064 ) $2,277 $4,825     $8,410   $17,193  


Primary Logo

