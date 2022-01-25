 Skip to main content

Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

Globe Newswire  
January 25, 2022 4:30pm   Comments
TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) (the "Company") today announced earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $37.1 million, as compared to $31.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.66 for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.56 for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $175.9 million, as compared to net income of $83.7 million for the same period in 2020. Basic and diluted EPS were $3.13 and $3.12, respectively, for 2021, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $1.49 and $1.48, respectively, for 2020.

"I am proud of the Renasant team and the efforts they put forth in 2021. We generated strong loan production in the fourth quarter and throughout the year, had solid earnings, strengthened capital and have considerable balance sheet liquidity heading into 2022," commented C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that the economic strength of our markets is good and business activity is vibrant. Our focus remains on producing loan growth and on initiatives designed to improve profitability."

Quarterly Highlights

Earnings

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $37.1 million with diluted EPS of $0.66 and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1) of $0.68
  • Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) and core net interest income (fully tax equivalent) (non-GAAP)(1) for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $103.2 and $100.0 million, respectively. Core net interest income increased $1.7 million from the third quarter of 2021
  • For the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest margin was 2.81%, down 12 basis points on a linked quarter basis, and core net interest margin (non-GAAP)(1) was 2.73%, down 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis
  • Cost of total deposits was 18 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis
  • Noninterest income, excluding mortgage banking income and swap termination gains, for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased on a linked quarter basis, highlighting the Company's diverse revenue streams
  • The Company recognized a $4.7 million gain on terminated swaps with a total notional amount of $100 million on future FHLB borrowings that are no longer expected to occur
  • The mortgage division generated $1.17 billion in interest rate lock volume during the fourth quarter of 2021 and $5.88 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021
  • Fourth quarter noninterest expense decreased by $2.9 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense resulting from ongoing efficiency initiatives
  • The Company incurred a debt prepayment penalty of $6.1 million in connection with the prepayment of a $150 million long-term advance from the FHLB

Balance Sheet

  • Loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans (non-GAAP)(1), grew modestly as compared to the balance at September 30, 2021 and increased $157.6 million, or 1.61%, year over year
  • The securities portfolio at the end of 2021 increased $258.0 million on a linked quarter basis
  • The Company established a held-to-maturity securities portfolio during the fourth quarter, which had a balance of $416.0 million at December 31, 2021
  • Deposits at December 31, 2021 increased $651.0 million on a linked quarter basis, and noninterest bearing deposits represented 33.93% of total deposits as of the end of 2021

Capital

  • During November 2021, the Company completed the public offering and sale of $200 million of its 3.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2031
  • The Company redeemed $15 million in subordinated notes in October 2021 and $30 million in December 2021, with an additional $30 million to be redeemed on March 1, 2022
  • The Company adopted a $50 million stock repurchase program that will remain in effect through October 2022; however, there was no buyback activity during the fourth quarter of 2021 and no current intent to repurchase stock

Credit Quality

  • The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses on loans of $500 thousand and a negative provision for unfunded commitments (recorded in other noninterest expense) of $300 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans and the allowance to total loans (excluding PPP loans) (non-GAAP)(1) decreased on a linked quarter basis to 1.64% and 1.65%, respectively, at December 31, 2021
  • The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 323.14% at December 31, 2021 as compared to 299.68% at September 30, 2021
  • Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $5.4 million, or 0.21% of average loans on an annualized basis, and net loan charge-offs for all of 2021 were $10.3 million, or 0.10% of average loans
  • Credit metrics improved on a linked quarter basis with nonperforming loans to total loans decreasing six basis points to 0.51% and classified loans to total loans decreasing 27 basis points to 1.60% at year end
  • Loan deferrals were approximately 0.01% of the Company's loan portfolio as of December 31, 2021, down from approximately 1.5% as of December 31, 2020

(1)A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Interest income                
Loans held for investment $ 98,478   $ 102,627   $ 109,721 $ 112,006   $ 112,157   $ 422,832   $ 454,241
Loans held for sale   3,652     2,377     3,604   2,999     3,083     12,632     12,191
Securities   9,221     8,416     7,321   6,574     6,594     31,532     30,511
Other   568     593     345   183     92     1,689     1,189
Total interest income   111,919     114,013     120,991   121,762     121,926     468,685     498,132
Interest expense                
Deposits   6,056     6,972     7,669   8,279     9,841     28,976     54,016
Borrowings   4,381     3,749     3,743   3,835     3,958     15,708     17,319
Total interest expense   10,437     10,721     11,412   12,114     13,799     44,684     71,335
(Recovery) provision for credit losses                
(Recovery) provision for loan losses   (500 )   (1,200 )         9,000     (1,700 )   85,350
Provision for credit losses on HTM securities   32                   32    
Provision for other credit losses                 1,500         1,500
Total (recovery) provision for credit losses   (468 )   (1,200 )         10,500     (1,668 )   86,850
Net interest income after (recovery) provision for credit losses   101,950     104,492     109,579   109,648     97,627     425,669     339,947
Noninterest income   47,582     50,755     47,610   81,037     62,864     226,984     235,532
Noninterest expense   101,115     103,999     108,777   115,935     122,152     429,826     471,988
Income before income taxes   48,417     51,248     48,412   74,750     38,339     222,827     103,491
Income taxes   11,363     11,185     7,545   16,842     6,818     46,935     19,840
Net income $ 37,054   $ 40,063   $ 40,867 $ 57,908   $ 31,521   $ 175,892   $ 83,651
                 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 38,232   $ 40,315   $ 41,169 $ 48,244   $ 38,131   $ 167,951   $ 109,115
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (non-GAAP)(1) $ 49,190   $ 50,171   $ 48,797 $ 62,266   $ 57,392   $ 210,424   $ 231,136
                 
Basic earnings per share $ 0.66   $ 0.71   $ 0.73 $ 1.03   $ 0.56   $ 3.13   $ 1.49
Diluted earnings per share   0.66     0.71     0.72   1.02     0.56     3.12     1.48
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1)   0.68     0.71     0.73   0.85     0.68     2.98     1.93
Average basic shares outstanding   55,751,487     56,146,285     56,325,717   56,240,201     56,197,847     56,114,666     56,270,566
Average diluted shares outstanding   56,105,050     56,447,184     56,635,898   56,519,199     56,489,809     56,424,484     56,468,165
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22   $ 0.22   $ 0.22 $ 0.22   $ 0.22   $ 0.88   $ 0.88

(1)A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Performance Ratios

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Return on average assets 0.89 % 0.99 % 1.04 % 1.54 % 0.84 %   1.11 % 0.58 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.92   0.99   1.04   1.29   1.02     1.06   0.75  
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.98   1.08   1.14   1.69   0.94     1.21   0.66  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.01   1.09   1.14   1.41   1.13     1.16   0.85  
Return on average equity 6.59   7.16   7.40   10.81   5.88     7.96   3.96  
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 6.80   7.21   7.46   9.01   7.11     7.60   5.16  
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 11.94   13.05   13.54   19.93   11.26     14.53   7.83  
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 12.31   13.13   13.64   16.68   13.52     13.89   10.06  
Efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent) 67.04   66.77   68.49   60.29   70.65     65.35   70.53  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 64.18   66.06   67.28   63.85   64.35     65.32   64.00  
Dividend payout ratio 33.33   30.99   30.14   21.36   39.29     28.12   59.06  
Effective Tax Rate 23.53   21.83   21.62   22.59   17.91     22.41   19.40  
                               

Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

  As of
  Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Shares Outstanding   55,756,233     55,747,407     56,350,878     56,294,346     56,200,487  
Market Value Per Share $ 37.95   $ 36.05   $ 40.00   $ 41.38   $ 33.68  
Book Value Per Share   39.63     39.53     39.11     38.61     37.95  
Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP)(1)   22.35     22.22     21.95     21.41     20.69  
Shareholders' Equity to Assets   13.15 %   13.64 %   13.75 %   13.91 %   14.29 %
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)(1)   7.86     8.15     8.22     8.23     8.33  
Leverage Ratio   9.15     9.18     9.30     9.49     9.37  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   11.18     11.02     11.14     11.05     10.93  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   12.10     11.94     12.07     12.00     11.91  
Total risk-based capital ratio   16.14     14.66     15.11     15.09     15.07  

(1)A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Noninterest income                
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 9,751   $ 9,337 $ 9,458 $ 8,023 $ 7,938   $ 36,569 $ 31,326
Fees and commissions   3,885     3,837   4,110   3,900   3,616     15,732   13,043
Insurance commissions   2,353     2,829   2,422   2,237   2,193     9,841   8,990
Wealth management revenue   5,273     5,371   5,019   4,792   4,314     20,455   16,504
Mortgage banking income   14,726     23,292   20,853   50,733   39,760     109,604   150,499
Swap termination gains   4,676               4,676  
Net gains on sales of securities   49     764     1,357   15     2,170   46
BOLI income   2,048     1,602   1,644   2,072   1,868     7,366   5,627
Other   4,821     3,723   4,104   7,923   3,160     20,571   9,497
Total noninterest income $ 47,582   $ 50,755 $ 47,610 $ 81,037 $ 62,864   $ 226,984 $ 235,532
Noninterest expense                
Salaries and employee benefits $ 62,523   $ 69,115 $ 70,293 $ 78,696 $ 74,432   $ 280,627 $ 302,388
Data processing   5,346     5,277   5,652   5,451   5,373     21,726   20,685
Net occupancy and equipment   11,177     11,748   11,374   12,538   13,153     46,837   54,080
Other real estate owned   (60 )   168   104   41   683     253   2,754
Professional fees   3,209     2,972   2,674   2,921   2,938     11,776   11,293
Advertising and public relations   2,929     2,922   3,100   3,252   1,762     12,203   10,322
Intangible amortization   1,424     1,481   1,539   1,598   1,659     6,042   7,121
Communications   2,088     2,198   2,291   2,292   2,168     8,869   8,866
Restructuring charges   61       15   292   7,365     368   7,365
Swap termination charges             2,040       2,040
Debt prepayment penalty   6,123           3     6,123   121
Other   6,295     8,118   11,735   8,854   10,576     35,002   44,953
Total noninterest expense $ 101,115   $ 103,999 $ 108,777 $ 115,935 $ 122,152   $ 429,826 $ 471,988
                                 

Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Gain on sales of loans, net $ 10,801   $ 20,116   $ 17,581   $ 33,901   $ 36,080     $ 82,399   $ 150,406  
Fees, net   4,320     3,420     4,519     4,902     5,318       17,161     18,914  
Mortgage servicing income, net   (395 )   (244 )   (1,247 )   (1,631 )   (3,606 )     (3,517 )   (7,095 )
MSR valuation adjustment               13,561     1,968       13,561     (11,726 )
Total mortgage banking income $ 14,726   $ 23,292   $ 20,853   $ 50,733   $ 39,760     $ 109,604   $ 150,499  
                                             

Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands) As of
  Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,877,965   $ 1,476,141   $ 1,605,488   $ 1,261,916   $ 633,203  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   415,975                  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   2,386,680     2,544,643     2,163,820     1,536,041     1,343,457  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   453,533     452,869     448,959     502,002     417,771  
Loans:          
Non purchased   9,011,012     8,875,880     8,892,544     9,292,502     9,419,540  
Purchased   1,009,902     1,140,944     1,256,698     1,395,906     1,514,107  
Total loans   10,020,914     10,016,824     10,149,242     10,688,408     10,933,647  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (164,171 )   (170,038 )   (172,354 )   (173,106 )   (176,144 )
Loans, net   9,856,743     9,846,786     9,976,888     10,515,302     10,757,503  
Premises and equipment, net   293,122     294,499     293,203     300,917     300,496  
Other real estate owned   2,540     4,705     4,939     5,971     5,972  
Goodwill   939,683     939,683     939,683     939,683     939,683  
Other intangibles   24,098     25,522     27,003     28,542     30,139  
Bank-owned life insurance   287,359     286,088     279,444     233,508     230,609  
Mortgage servicing rights   89,018     86,387     84,912     80,263     62,994  
Other assets   183,595     198,227     198,047     218,426     207,785  
Total assets $ 16,810,311   $ 16,155,550   $ 16,022,386   $ 15,622,571   $ 14,929,612  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 4,718,124   $ 4,492,650   $ 4,349,135   $ 4,135,360   $ 3,685,048  
Interest-bearing   9,187,600     8,762,179     8,766,216     8,601,548     8,374,033  
Total deposits   13,905,724     13,254,829     13,115,351     12,736,908     12,059,081  
Short-term borrowings   13,947     11,253     14,933     12,154     21,340  
Long-term debt   471,209     468,863     469,406     467,660     474,970  
Other liabilities   209,578     216,661     218,889     232,148     241,488  
Total liabilities   14,600,458     13,951,606     13,818,579     13,448,870     12,796,879  
           
Shareholders' equity:          
Preferred stock                    
Common stock $ 296,483   $ 296,483   $ 296,483   $ 296,483   $ 296,483  
Treasury stock   (118,027 )   (118,288 )   (97,249 )   (98,949 )   (101,554 )
Additional paid-in capital   1,300,192     1,298,022     1,295,879     1,294,911     1,296,963  
Retained earnings   741,648     717,033     689,444     661,117     615,773  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (10,443 )   10,694     19,250     20,139     25,068  
Total shareholders' equity   2,209,853     2,203,944     2,203,807     2,173,701     2,132,733  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,810,311   $ 16,155,550   $ 16,022,386   $ 15,622,571   $ 14,929,612  
                               

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
  Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Yield/  
 Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Yield/  
 Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Yield/  
 Rate
Interest-earning assets:                  
Non purchased loans $ 8,806,254   $ 85,362   3.85 % $ 8,690,443   $ 84,427   3.86 % $ 8,167,922   $ 81,626   3.98 %
Purchased loans   1,079,630     13,823   5.09 %   1,200,429     15,840   5.24 %   1,598,593     21,560   5.37 %
PPP loans   62,726     485   3.07 %   126,870     3,503   10.95 %   1,252,990     10,271   3.26 %
Total loans   9,948,610     99,670   3.98 %   10,017,742     103,770   4.11 %   11,019,505     113,457   4.10 %
Loans held for sale   498,724     3,652   2.93 %   451,586     2,376   2.13 %   389,435     3,083   3.15 %
Taxable securities(1)   2,245,249     7,293   1.30 %   1,942,647     6,688   1.38 %   985,695     4,953   2.00 %
Tax-exempt securities   392,700     2,503   2.55 %   324,219     2,297   2.83 %   283,413     2,238   3.14 %
Total securities   2,637,949     9,796   1.49 %   2,266,866     8,985   1.59 %   1,269,108     7,191   2.25 %
Interest-bearing balances with banks   1,522,433     568   0.15 %   1,520,227     592   0.15 %   381,919     92   0.10 %
Total interest-earning assets   14,607,716     113,686   3.09 %   14,256,421     115,723   3.23 %   13,059,967     123,823   3.77 %
Cash and due from banks   201,941         195,095         196,552      
Intangible assets   964,575         965,960         970,624      
Other assets   676,408         712,673         670,912      
Total assets $ 16,450,640       $ 16,130,149       $ 14,898,055      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 6,460,178   $ 3,487   0.21 % $ 6,231,718   $ 3,821   0.24 % $ 5,607,906   $ 4,380   0.31 %
Savings deposits   1,045,784     151   0.06 %   1,006,847     192   0.08 %   830,304     165   0.08 %
Time deposits   1,434,162     2,418   0.67 %   1,506,192     2,959   0.78 %   1,752,787     5,296   1.20 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   8,940,124     6,056   0.27 %   8,744,757     6,972   0.32 %   8,190,997     9,841   0.48 %
Borrowed funds   434,546     4,381   4.03 %   482,709     3,749   3.08 %   516,414     3,958   3.05 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   9,374,670     10,437   0.44 %   9,227,466     10,721   0.46 %   8,707,411     13,799   0.63 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   4,633,885         4,470,262         3,808,595      
Other liabilities   210,404         212,990         249,674      
Shareholders' equity   2,231,681         2,219,431         2,132,375      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,450,640       $ 16,130,149       $ 14,898,055      
Net interest income/ net interest margin   $ 103,249   2.81 %   $ 105,002   2.93 %   $ 110,024   3.35 %
Cost of funding     0.30 %     0.31 %     0.44 %
Cost of total deposits     0.18 %     0.21 %     0.33 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.
(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, continued

(Dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
  Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Yield/  
 Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Yield/  
 Rate
Interest-earning assets:            
Non purchased loans $ 8,595,967 $ 334,492 3.79 % $ 7,927,817 $ 333,296 4.20 %
Purchased loans   1,265,144   68,010 5.38 %   1,807,354   101,785 5.63 %
PPP loans   448,959   24,794 7.38 %   858,385   23,605 2.75 %
Total loans   10,310,070   427,296 4.15 %   10,593,556   458,686 4.33 %
Loans held for sale   454,727   12,632 2.78 %   361,391   12,191 3.37 %
Taxable securities(1)   1,691,531   24,370 1.44 %   1,021,999   24,102 2.36 %
Tax-exempt securities   335,399   9,418 2.81 %   259,705   8,848 3.41 %
Total securities   2,026,930   33,788 1.67 %   1,281,704   32,950 2.57 %
Interest-bearing balances with banks   1,263,364   1,688 0.13 %   385,810   1,190 0.31 %
Total interest-earning assets   14,055,091   475,404 3.38 %   12,622,461   505,017 4.00 %
Cash and due from banks   199,705       201,815    
Intangible assets   966,733       973,287    
Other assets   684,457       705,886    
Total assets $ 15,905,986     $ 14,503,449    
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 6,177,944 $ 15,308 0.25 % $ 5,277,374 $ 23,995 0.45 %
Savings deposits   976,616   698 0.07 %   764,146   758 0.10 %
Time deposits   1,539,763   12,970 0.84 %   1,952,213   29,263 1.50 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   8,694,323   28,976 0.33 %   7,993,733   54,016 0.68 %
Borrowed funds   470,993   15,708 3.34 %   765,769   17,319 2.26 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   9,165,316   44,684 0.49 %   8,759,502   71,335 0.81 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   4,310,834       3,391,619    
Other liabilities   220,427       237,738    
Shareholders' equity   2,209,409       2,114,590    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,905,986     $ 14,503,449    
Net interest income/ net interest margin   $ 430,720 3.07 %   $ 433,682 3.44 %
Cost of funding     0.33 %     0.59 %
Cost of total deposits     0.22 %     0.47 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.
(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Supplemental Margin Information

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Earning asset mix:            
Loans held for investment excluding PPP loans   67.68 %   69.38 %   74.79 %     70.16 %   77.13 %
PPP loans   0.43     0.89     9.59       3.19     6.80  
Loans held for sale   3.41     3.17     2.98       3.24     2.86  
Securities   18.06     15.90     9.72       14.42     10.15  
Interest-bearing balances with banks   10.42     10.66     2.92       8.99     3.06  
Total   100.00 %   100.00 %   100.00 %     100.00 %   100.00 %
             
Funding sources mix:            
Noninterest-bearing demand   33.08 %   32.64 %   30.43 %     32.00 %   27.91 %
Interest-bearing demand   46.11     45.49     44.81       45.84     43.43  
Savings   7.47     7.35     6.63       7.25     6.29  
Time deposits   10.24     11.00     14.00       11.42     16.07  
Borrowed funds   3.10     3.52     4.13       3.49     6.30  
Total   100.00 %   100.00 %   100.00 %     100.00 %   100.00 %
             
Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 578   $ 316   $ 128     $ 4,412   $ 1,011  
Total accretion on purchased loans   2,187     2,871     4,130       10,783     19,248  
Total impact on net interest income $ 2,765   $ 3,187   $ 4,258     $ 15,195   $ 20,259  
Impact on net interest margin   0.08 %   0.09 %   0.13 %     0.11 %   0.16 %
Impact on loan yield   0.11 %   0.13 %   0.15 %     0.15 %   0.18 %
             
Interest income on PPP loans $ 485   $ 3,503   $ 10,271     $ 24,794   $ 23,605  
PPP impact on net interest margin   %   0.07 % (0.01)%     0.08 % (0.05)%
PPP impact on loan yield   %   0.09 % (0.10)%     0.06 % (0.13)%
                         

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) As of
  Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Loan Portfolio:          
Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 1,364,879 $ 1,368,557 $ 1,387,702 $ 1,388,423 $ 1,408,281
Lease financing   76,125   79,215   74,003   75,256   75,862
Real estate - construction   1,104,896   1,091,296   1,051,359   955,918   858,104
Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages   2,724,246   2,724,743   2,702,091   2,686,061   2,698,308
Real estate - commercial mortgages   4,549,037   4,535,730   4,530,169   4,549,027   4,554,852
Installment loans to individuals   143,340   149,821   156,987   172,859   209,537
Subtotal   9,962,523   9,949,362   9,902,311   9,827,544   9,804,944
PPP   58,391   67,462   246,931   860,864   1,128,703
Total loans $ 10,020,914 $ 10,016,824 $ 10,149,242 $ 10,688,408 $ 10,933,647
                     

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Dollars in thousands) As of
  Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Nonperforming Assets:          
Non purchased          
Non purchased nonaccruing loans $ 30,751   $ 29,266   $ 27,101   $ 24,794   $ 20,369  
Non purchased loans 90 days or more past due   1,074     908     800     2,235     3,783  
Total non purchased nonperforming loans   31,825     30,174     27,901     27,029     24,152  
Non purchased other real estate owned   951     2,252     1,675     2,292     2,045  
Total non purchased nonperforming assets   32,776     32,426     29,576     29,321     26,197  
Purchased          
Purchased nonaccruing loans $ 18,613   $ 26,492   $ 27,690   $ 28,947   $ 31,051  
Purchased loans 90 days or more past due   367     74     945     129     267  
Total purchased nonperforming loans   18,980     26,566     28,635     29,076     31,318  
Purchased other real estate owned   1,589     2,453     3,264     3,679     3,927  
Total purchased nonperforming assets $ 20,569   $ 29,019   $ 31,899   $ 32,755   $ 35,245  
Total nonperforming loans $ 50,805   $ 56,740   $ 56,536   $ 56,105   $ 55,470  
Total nonperforming assets $ 53,345   $ 61,445   $ 61,475   $ 62,076   $ 61,442  
Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 164,171   $ 170,038   $ 172,354   $ 173,106   $ 176,144  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 5,367   $ 1,116   $ 752   $ 3,038   $ 954  
Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans   0.21 %   0.04 %   0.03 %   0.11 %   0.03 %
Nonperforming loans / total loans   0.51     0.57     0.56     0.52     0.51  
Nonperforming assets / total assets   0.32     0.38     0.38     0.40     0.41  
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans   1.64     1.70     1.70     1.62     1.61  
Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans   323.14     299.68     304.86     308.54     317.55  
Nonperforming loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1)   0.51     0.57     0.57     0.57     0.57  
Nonperforming assets / total assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1)   0.32     0.38     0.39     0.42     0.45  
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1)   1.65     1.71     1.74     1.76     1.80  

(1)A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The webcast can be accessed through Renasant's investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=T0utveqz. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com beginning one hour after the call and will remain accessible for one year. Replays can also be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 1882552 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until February 9, 2022.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 117-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $16.8 billion and operates 199 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "focus," "possible," "may increase," "may fluctuate," "will likely result," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would" and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company's future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company's management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Important factors currently known to management that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (and variants thereof) and related governmental response measures on the U.S. economy and the economies of the markets in which we operate; (ii) the Company's ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management; (iii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iv) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (v) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, insurance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (vi) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vii) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (viii) changes in policy by regulatory agencies; (ix) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (x) the Company's potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (xi) changes in the quality or composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers; (xii) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xiii) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xiv) changes in demand for loan products and financial services; (xv) concentration of credit exposure; (xvi) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xvii) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xviii) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company's geographic area; (xix) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xx) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management's control.

Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company's forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, namely, (i) loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, (ii) core loan yield, (iii) core net interest income and margin, (iv) adjusted pre-provision net revenue, (v) adjusted net income, (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vii) tangible book value per share, (viii) tangible common equity ratio, (ix) certain asset quality ratios (namely, loans 30-89 past due to total loans, classified loans to total loans, nonperforming loans to total loans, nonperforming assets to total assets, net charge-offs to average loans and the allowance for credit losses to total loans) in each case excluding PPP loans, (x) certain performance ratios (namely, the ratio of adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets, the return on average assets and on average equity, and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each on an as-adjusted basis)), and (xi) the adjusted efficiency ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and/or certain charges (such as, among others, COVID-19 related expenses, debt prepayment penalties, restructuring charges and asset valuation adjustments) with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof or, with respect to core loan yield and its asset quality measures, to exclude the Company's PPP loans. With respect to COVID-19 related expenses in particular, management added these expenses as a charge to exclude when calculating non-GAAP financial measures because the expenses included within this line item are readily quantifiable and possess the same characteristics with respect to management's inability to accurately predict the timing or amount thereof as the other charges excluded when calculating non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy; with respect to the core loan yield and certain asset quality measures, management excludes PPP loans, which bear an interest rate fixed by Small Business Administration ("SBA") regulations and are both forgivable and guaranteed by the SBA, to more clearly measure loan yields affected by competitive factors and potential loss in the Company's loan portfolio and the coverage therefor. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, charges such as debt prepayment penalties, restructuring charges and COVID-19 related expenses, and the amount of PPP loans can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution's regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company's results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption "Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company's calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")            
Net Income (GAAP) $ 37,054   $ 40,063   $ 40,867   $ 57,908   $ 31,521     $ 175,892   $ 83,651  
Income taxes   11,363     11,185     7,545     16,842     6,818       46,935     19,840  
Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments)   (768 )   (1,400 )           11,000       (2,168 )   96,050  
Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 47,649   $ 49,848   $ 48,412   $ 74,750   $ 49,339     $ 220,659   $ 199,541  
Debt prepayment penalties   6,123                 3       6,123     121  
Swap termination gains   (4,676 )                     (4,676 )    
MSR valuation adjustment               (13,561 )   (1,968 )     (13,561 )   11,726  
Restructuring charges   61         15     292     7,365       368     7,365  
Swap termination charges                   2,040           2,040  
COVID-19 related expenses(1)   33     323     370     785     613       1,511     10,343  
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 49,190   $ 50,171   $ 48,797   $ 62,266   $ 57,392     $ 210,424   $ 231,136  
                 
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income            
Net Income (GAAP) $ 37,054   $ 40,063   $ 40,867   $ 57,908   $ 31,521     $ 175,892   $ 83,651  
Amortization of Intangibles   1,424     1,481     1,539     1,598     1,659       6,042     7,121  
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(2)   (335 )   (323 )   (333 )   (361 )   (297 )     (1,354 )   (1,382 )
Tangible Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 38,143   $ 41,221   $ 42,073   $ 59,145   $ 32,883     $ 180,580   $ 89,390  
                 
Net Income (GAAP) $ 37,054   $ 40,063   $ 40,867   $ 57,908   $ 31,521     $ 175,892   $ 83,651  
Debt prepayment penalties   6,123                 3       6,123     121  
Swap termination gain   (4,676 )                     (4,676 )    
MSR valuation adjustment               (13,561 )   (1,968 )     (13,561 )   11,726  
Restructuring charges   61         15     292     7,365       368     7,365  
Swap termination charges                   2,040           2,040  
COVID-19 related expenses(1)   33     323     370     785     613       1,511     10,343  
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(2)   (363 )   (71 )   (83 )   2,820     (1,443 )     2,294     (6,131 )
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 38,232   $ 40,315   $ 41,169   $ 48,244   $ 38,131     $ 167,951   $ 109,115  
Amortization of Intangibles   1,424     1,481     1,539     1,598     1,659       6,042     7,121  
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(2)   (335 )   (323 )   (333 )   (361 )   (297 )     (1,354 )   (1,382 )
Adjusted Tangible Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 39,321   $ 41,473   $ 42,375   $ 49,481   $ 39,493     $ 172,639   $ 114,854  
                 
Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders' Equity            
Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 2,231,681   $ 2,219,431   $ 2,213,743   $ 2,172,425   $ 2,132,375     $ 2,209,409   $ 2,114,590  
Average intangible assets   964,575     965,960     967,430     969,001     970,624       966,733     973,287  
Average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,267,106   $ 1,253,471   $ 1,246,313   $ 1,203,424   $ 1,161,751     $ 1,242,676   $ 1,141,303  
                 
Average assets (GAAP) $ 16,450,640   $ 16,130,149   $ 15,831,018   $ 15,203,691   $ 14,898,055     $ 15,905,986   $ 14,503,449  
Average intangible assets   964,575     965,960     967,430     969,001     970,624       966,733     973,287  
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 15,486,065   $ 15,164,189   $ 14,863,588   $ 14,234,690   $ 13,927,431     $ 14,939,253   $ 13,530,162  
                 
Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 2,209,853   $ 2,203,944   $ 2,203,807   $ 2,173,701   $ 2,132,733     $ 2,209,853   $ 2,132,733  
Intangible assets   963,781     965,205     966,686     968,225     969,823       963,781     969,823  
Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,246,072   $ 1,238,739   $ 1,237,121   $ 1,205,476   $ 1,162,910     $ 1,246,072   $ 1,162,910  
                 
Total assets (GAAP) $ 16,810,311   $ 16,155,550   $ 16,022,386   $ 15,622,571   $ 14,929,612     $ 16,810,311   $ 14,929,612  
Intangible assets   963,781     965,205     966,686     968,225     969,823       963,781     969,823  
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 15,846,530   $ 15,190,345   $ 15,055,700   $ 14,654,346   $ 13,959,789     $ 15,846,530   $ 13,959,789  
                 
Adjusted Performance Ratios                
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.89 %   0.99 %   1.04 %   1.54 %   0.84 %     1.11 %   0.58 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.92 %   0.99 %   1.04 %   1.29 %   1.02 %     1.06 %   0.75 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)   0.98 %   1.08 %   1.14 %   1.69 %   0.94 %     1.21 %   0.66 %
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)   1.19 %   1.23 %   1.24 %   1.66 %   1.53 %     1.32 %   1.59 %
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)   1.01 %   1.09 %   1.14 %   1.41 %   1.13 %     1.16 %   0.85 %
Return on average equity (GAAP)   6.59 %   7.16 %   7.40 %   10.81 %   5.88 %     7.96 %   3.96 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   6.80 %   7.21 %   7.46 %   9.01 %   7.11 %     7.60 %   5.16 %
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   11.94 %   13.05 %   13.54 %   19.93 %   11.26 %     14.53 %   7.83 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   12.31 %   13.13 %   13.64 %   16.68 %   13.52 %     13.89 %   10.06 %
                 
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share            
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding   56,105,050     56,447,184     56,635,898     56,519,199     56,489,809       56,424,484     56,468,165  
                 
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.66   $ 0.71   $ 0.72   $ 1.02   $ 0.56     $ 3.12   $ 1.48  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.68   $ 0.71   $ 0.73   $ 0.85   $ 0.68     $ 2.98   $ 1.93  
                 
Tangible Book Value Per Share                
Shares Outstanding   55,756,233     55,747,407     56,350,878     56,294,346     56,200,487       55,756,233     56,200,487  
                 
Book Value Per Share (GAAP) $ 39.63   $ 39.53   $ 39.11   $ 38.61   $ 37.95     $ 39.63   $ 37.95  
Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) $ 22.35   $ 22.22   $ 21.95   $ 21.41   $ 20.69     $ 22.35   $ 20.69  
                 
Tangible Common Equity Ratio                
Shareholders' Equity to Assets (GAAP)   13.15 %   13.64 %   13.75 %   13.91 %   14.29 %     13.15 %   14.29 %
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)   7.86 %   8.15 %   8.22 %   8.23 %   8.33 %     7.86 %   8.33 %
                 
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio                
Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP)   103,249     105,002     111,205     111,264     110,024       430,720     433,682  
                 
Total Noninterest income (GAAP)   47,582     50,755     47,610     81,037     62,864       226,984     235,532  
MSR Valuation Adjustment               13,561     1,968       13,561     (11,726 )
Swap termination gains   4,676                       4,676      
Securities gains (losses)   49     764         1,357     15       2,170     46  
Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)   42,857     49,991     47,610     66,119     60,881       206,577     247,212  
                 
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   101,115     103,999     108,777     115,935     122,152       429,826     471,988  
Amortization of intangibles   1,424     1,481     1,539     1,598     1,659       6,042     7,121  
Debt prepayment penalty   6,123                 3       6,123     121  
Swap termination charges                   2,040           2,040  
Restructuring charges   61         15     292     7,365       368     7,365  
Provision for unfunded commitments   (300 )   (200 )           500       (500 )   9,200  
COVID-19 related expenses(1)   33     323     370     785     613       1,511     10,343  
Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)   93,774     102,395     106,853     113,260     109,972       416,282     435,798  
                 
Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)   67.04 %   66.77 %   68.49 %   60.29 %   70.65 %     65.35 %   70.53 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)   64.18 %   66.06 %   67.28 %   63.85 %   64.35 %     65.32 %   64.00 %
                 
Core Net Interest Income and Core Net Interest Margin            
Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 103,249   $ 105,002   $ 111,205   $ 111,264   $ 110,024     $ 430,720   $ 433,682  
Net interest income collected on problem loans   578     316     1,339     2,180     128       4,412     1,011  
Accretion recognized on purchased loans   2,187     2,871     2,638     3,088     4,130       10,783     19,248  
Interest income recognized on PPP loans   485     3,503     10,120     10,687     10,271       24,794     23,605  
Core net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 99,999   $ 98,312   $ 97,108   $ 95,309   $ 95,495     $ 390,731   $ 389,818  
                 
Average earning assets (GAAP) $ 14,607,716   $ 14,256,421   $ 13,989,264   $ 13,358,677   $ 13,059,967     $ 14,055,091   $ 12,622,461  
Average PPP loans   62,726     126,870     628,462     985,561     1,252,990       448,959     858,385  
Average earning assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 14,544,990   $ 14,129,551   $ 13,360,802   $ 12,373,116   $ 11,806,977     $ 13,606,132   $ 11,764,076  
                 
Net interest margin (GAAP)   2.81 %   2.93 %   3.19 %   3.37 %   3.35 %     3.07 %   3.44 %
Core net interest margin (non-GAAP)   2.73 %   2.76 %   2.92 %   3.12 %   3.22 %     2.87 %   3.31 %
                 
Core Loan Yield                
Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 99,670   $ 103,769   $ 110,785   $ 113,072   $ 113,457     $ 427,296   $ 458,686  
Net interest income collected on problem loans   578     316     1,339     2,180     128       4,412     1,011  
Accretion recognized on purchased loans   2,187     2,871     2,638     3,088     4,130       10,783     19,248  
Interest income recognized on PPP loans   485     3,503     10,120     10,687     10,271       24,794     23,605  
Core loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 96,420   $ 97,079   $ 96,688   $ 97,117   $ 98,928     $ 387,307   $ 414,822  
                 
Average loans (GAAP) $ 9,948,610   $ 10,017,742   $ 10,478,121   $ 10,802,991   $ 11,019,505     $ 10,310,070   $ 10,593,556  
Average PPP loans   62,726     126,870     628,462     985,561     1,252,990       448,959     858,385  
Average loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 9,885,884   $ 9,890,872   $ 9,849,659   $ 9,817,430   $ 9,766,515     $ 9,861,111   $ 9,735,171  
                 
Loan yield (GAAP)   3.98 %   4.11 %   4.24 %   4.24 %   4.10 %     4.15 %   4.33 %
Core loan yield (non-GAAP)   3.87 %   3.89 %   3.94 %   4.01 %   4.03 %     3.93 %   4.26 %
                 
Adjusted Asset Quality Ratios                
Total loans (GAAP) $ 10,020,914   $ 10,016,824   $ 10,149,242   $ 10,688,408   $ 10,933,647     $ 10,020,914   $ 10,933,647  
PPP loans   58,391     67,462     246,931     860,864     1,128,703       58,391     1,128,703  
Total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 9,962,523   $ 9,949,362   $ 9,902,311   $ 9,827,544   $ 9,804,944     $ 9,962,523   $ 9,804,944  
                 
Loans 30-89 days past due $ 27,604   $ 14,806   $ 15,077   $ 21,801   $ 26,286     $ 27,604   $ 26,286  
Loans 30-89 days past due / total loans (GAAP)   0.28 %   0.15 %   0.15 %   0.20 %   0.24 %     0.28 %   0.24 %
Loans 30-89 days past due / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)   0.28 %   0.15 %   0.15 %   0.22 %   0.27 %     0.28 %   0.27 %
                 
Classified loans $ 160,790   $ 187,223   $ 206,724   $ 229,243   $ 236,063     $ 160,790   $ 236,063  
Classified loans / total loans (GAAP)   1.60 %   1.87 %   2.04 %   2.14 %   2.16 %     1.60 %   2.16 %
Classified loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)   1.61 %   1.88 %   2.09 %   2.33 %   2.41 %     1.61 %   2.41 %
                 
Nonperforming loans $ 50,805   $ 56,740   $ 56,536   $ 56,105   $ 55,470     $ 50,805   $ 55,470  
Nonperforming loans / total loans (GAAP)   0.51 %   0.57 %   0.56 %   0.52 %   0.51 %     0.51 %   0.51 %
Nonperforming loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)   0.51 %   0.57 %   0.57 %   0.57 %   0.57 %     0.51 %   0.57 %
                 
Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 164,171   $ 170,038   $ 172,354   $ 173,106   $ 176,144     $ 164,171   $ 176,144  
ACL / total loans (GAAP)   1.64 %   1.70 %   1.70 %   1.62 %   1.61 %     1.64 %   1.61 %
ACL / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)   1.65 %   1.71 %   1.74 %   1.76 %   1.80 %     1.65 %   1.80 %
                 
Average loans (GAAP) $ 9,948,610   $ 10,017,742   $ 10,478,121   $ 10,802,991   $ 11,019,505     $ 10,310,070   $ 10,593,556  
Average PPP loans   62,726     126,870     628,462     985,561     1,252,990       448,959     858,385  
Average loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 9,885,884   $ 9,890,872   $ 9,849,659   $ 9,817,430   $ 9,766,515     $ 9,861,111   $ 9,735,171  
                 
Net charge-offs $ 5,367   $ 1,116   $ 752   $ 3,038   $ 954     $ 10,273   $ 3,852  
Annualized net charge-offs / average loans (GAAP)   0.21 %   0.04 %   0.03 %   0.11 %   0.03 %     0.10 %   0.04 %
Annualized net charge-offs / average loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)   0.22 %   0.04 %   0.03 %   0.13 %   0.04 %     0.10 %   0.04 %
                 
Total assets (GAAP) $ 16,810,311   $ 16,155,550   $ 16,022,386   $ 15,622,571   $ 14,929,612     $ 16,810,311   $ 14,929,612  
PPP loans   58,391     67,462     246,931     860,864     1,128,703       58,391     1,128,703  
Total assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 16,751,920   $ 16,088,088   $ 15,775,455   $ 14,761,707   $ 13,800,909     $ 16,751,920   $ 13,800,909  
                 
Nonperforming assets $ 53,345   $ 61,445   $ 61,475   $ 62,076   $ 61,442     $ 53,345   $ 61,442  
Nonperforming assets / total assets (GAAP)   0.32 %   0.38 %   0.38 %   0.40 %   0.41 %     0.32 %   0.41 %
Nonperforming assets / total assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)   0.32 %   0.38 %   0.39 %   0.42 %   0.45 %     0.32 %   0.45 %

(1)Primarily consists of employee overtime and employee benefit accruals directly related to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and federal legislation enacted to address the pandemic, such as the CARES Act, and expenses associated with supplying branches with protective equipment and sanitation supplies (such as floor markings and cautionary signage for branches, face coverings and hand sanitizer) as well as more frequent and rigorous branch cleaning.
(2)Tax effect is calculated based on the respective periods' effective tax rate.

Contacts: For Media:   For Financials:
  John S. Oxford   James C. Mabry IV
  Senior Vice President   Executive Vice President
  Director of Marketing   Chief Financial Officer
  (662) 680-1219   (662) 680-1281


