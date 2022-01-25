Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) (the "Company") today announced earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $37.1 million, as compared to $31.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.66 for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.56 for the fourth quarter of 2020.



Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $175.9 million, as compared to net income of $83.7 million for the same period in 2020. Basic and diluted EPS were $3.13 and $3.12, respectively, for 2021, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $1.49 and $1.48, respectively, for 2020.

"I am proud of the Renasant team and the efforts they put forth in 2021. We generated strong loan production in the fourth quarter and throughout the year, had solid earnings, strengthened capital and have considerable balance sheet liquidity heading into 2022," commented C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that the economic strength of our markets is good and business activity is vibrant. Our focus remains on producing loan growth and on initiatives designed to improve profitability."

Quarterly Highlights

Earnings

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $37.1 million with diluted EPS of $0.66 and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (1) of $0.68

of $0.68 Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) and core net interest income (fully tax equivalent) (non-GAAP) (1) for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $103.2 and $100.0 million, respectively. Core net interest income increased $1.7 million from the third quarter of 2021

for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $103.2 and $100.0 million, respectively. Core net interest income increased $1.7 million from the third quarter of 2021 For the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest margin was 2.81%, down 12 basis points on a linked quarter basis, and core net interest margin (non-GAAP) (1) was 2.73%, down 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis

was 2.73%, down 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis Cost of total deposits was 18 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Noninterest income, excluding mortgage banking income and swap termination gains, for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased on a linked quarter basis, highlighting the Company's diverse revenue streams

The Company recognized a $4.7 million gain on terminated swaps with a total notional amount of $100 million on future FHLB borrowings that are no longer expected to occur

The mortgage division generated $1.17 billion in interest rate lock volume during the fourth quarter of 2021 and $5.88 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021

Fourth quarter noninterest expense decreased by $2.9 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense resulting from ongoing efficiency initiatives

The Company incurred a debt prepayment penalty of $6.1 million in connection with the prepayment of a $150 million long-term advance from the FHLB



Balance Sheet

Loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans (non-GAAP) (1) , grew modestly as compared to the balance at September 30, 2021 and increased $157.6 million, or 1.61%, year over year

, grew modestly as compared to the balance at September 30, 2021 and increased $157.6 million, or 1.61%, year over year The securities portfolio at the end of 2021 increased $258.0 million on a linked quarter basis

The Company established a held-to-maturity securities portfolio during the fourth quarter, which had a balance of $416.0 million at December 31, 2021

Deposits at December 31, 2021 increased $651.0 million on a linked quarter basis, and noninterest bearing deposits represented 33.93% of total deposits as of the end of 2021

Capital

During November 2021, the Company completed the public offering and sale of $200 million of its 3.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2031

The Company redeemed $15 million in subordinated notes in October 2021 and $30 million in December 2021, with an additional $30 million to be redeemed on March 1, 2022

The Company adopted a $50 million stock repurchase program that will remain in effect through October 2022; however, there was no buyback activity during the fourth quarter of 2021 and no current intent to repurchase stock



Credit Quality

The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses on loans of $500 thousand and a negative provision for unfunded commitments (recorded in other noninterest expense) of $300 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans and the allowance to total loans (excluding PPP loans) (non-GAAP) (1) decreased on a linked quarter basis to 1.64% and 1.65%, respectively, at December 31, 2021

decreased on a linked quarter basis to 1.64% and 1.65%, respectively, at December 31, 2021 The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 323.14% at December 31, 2021 as compared to 299.68% at September 30, 2021

Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $5.4 million, or 0.21% of average loans on an annualized basis, and net loan charge-offs for all of 2021 were $10.3 million, or 0.10% of average loans

Credit metrics improved on a linked quarter basis with nonperforming loans to total loans decreasing six basis points to 0.51% and classified loans to total loans decreasing 27 basis points to 1.60% at year end

Loan deferrals were approximately 0.01% of the Company's loan portfolio as of December 31, 2021, down from approximately 1.5% as of December 31, 2020

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Interest income Loans held for investment $ 98,478 $ 102,627 $ 109,721 $ 112,006 $ 112,157 $ 422,832 $ 454,241 Loans held for sale 3,652 2,377 3,604 2,999 3,083 12,632 12,191 Securities 9,221 8,416 7,321 6,574 6,594 31,532 30,511 Other 568 593 345 183 92 1,689 1,189 Total interest income 111,919 114,013 120,991 121,762 121,926 468,685 498,132 Interest expense Deposits 6,056 6,972 7,669 8,279 9,841 28,976 54,016 Borrowings 4,381 3,749 3,743 3,835 3,958 15,708 17,319 Total interest expense 10,437 10,721 11,412 12,114 13,799 44,684 71,335 (Recovery) provision for credit losses (Recovery) provision for loan losses (500 ) (1,200 ) — — 9,000 (1,700 ) 85,350 Provision for credit losses on HTM securities 32 — — — — 32 — Provision for other credit losses — — — — 1,500 — 1,500 Total (recovery) provision for credit losses (468 ) (1,200 ) — — 10,500 (1,668 ) 86,850 Net interest income after (recovery) provision for credit losses 101,950 104,492 109,579 109,648 97,627 425,669 339,947 Noninterest income 47,582 50,755 47,610 81,037 62,864 226,984 235,532 Noninterest expense 101,115 103,999 108,777 115,935 122,152 429,826 471,988 Income before income taxes 48,417 51,248 48,412 74,750 38,339 222,827 103,491 Income taxes 11,363 11,185 7,545 16,842 6,818 46,935 19,840 Net income $ 37,054 $ 40,063 $ 40,867 $ 57,908 $ 31,521 $ 175,892 $ 83,651 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 38,232 $ 40,315 $ 41,169 $ 48,244 $ 38,131 $ 167,951 $ 109,115 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (non-GAAP)(1) $ 49,190 $ 50,171 $ 48,797 $ 62,266 $ 57,392 $ 210,424 $ 231,136 Basic earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 1.03 $ 0.56 $ 3.13 $ 1.49 Diluted earnings per share 0.66 0.71 0.72 1.02 0.56 3.12 1.48 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1) 0.68 0.71 0.73 0.85 0.68 2.98 1.93 Average basic shares outstanding 55,751,487 56,146,285 56,325,717 56,240,201 56,197,847 56,114,666 56,270,566 Average diluted shares outstanding 56,105,050 56,447,184 56,635,898 56,519,199 56,489,809 56,424,484 56,468,165 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.88 $ 0.88

Performance Ratios

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Return on average assets 0.89 % 0.99 % 1.04 % 1.54 % 0.84 % 1.11 % 0.58 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.92 0.99 1.04 1.29 1.02 1.06 0.75 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.98 1.08 1.14 1.69 0.94 1.21 0.66 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.01 1.09 1.14 1.41 1.13 1.16 0.85 Return on average equity 6.59 7.16 7.40 10.81 5.88 7.96 3.96 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 6.80 7.21 7.46 9.01 7.11 7.60 5.16 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 11.94 13.05 13.54 19.93 11.26 14.53 7.83 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 12.31 13.13 13.64 16.68 13.52 13.89 10.06 Efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent) 67.04 66.77 68.49 60.29 70.65 65.35 70.53 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 64.18 66.06 67.28 63.85 64.35 65.32 64.00 Dividend payout ratio 33.33 30.99 30.14 21.36 39.29 28.12 59.06 Effective Tax Rate 23.53 21.83 21.62 22.59 17.91 22.41 19.40

Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

As of Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Shares Outstanding 55,756,233 55,747,407 56,350,878 56,294,346 56,200,487 Market Value Per Share $ 37.95 $ 36.05 $ 40.00 $ 41.38 $ 33.68 Book Value Per Share 39.63 39.53 39.11 38.61 37.95 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP)(1) 22.35 22.22 21.95 21.41 20.69 Shareholders' Equity to Assets 13.15 % 13.64 % 13.75 % 13.91 % 14.29 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 7.86 8.15 8.22 8.23 8.33 Leverage Ratio 9.15 9.18 9.30 9.49 9.37 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.18 11.02 11.14 11.05 10.93 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.10 11.94 12.07 12.00 11.91 Total risk-based capital ratio 16.14 14.66 15.11 15.09 15.07

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 9,751 $ 9,337 $ 9,458 $ 8,023 $ 7,938 $ 36,569 $ 31,326 Fees and commissions 3,885 3,837 4,110 3,900 3,616 15,732 13,043 Insurance commissions 2,353 2,829 2,422 2,237 2,193 9,841 8,990 Wealth management revenue 5,273 5,371 5,019 4,792 4,314 20,455 16,504 Mortgage banking income 14,726 23,292 20,853 50,733 39,760 109,604 150,499 Swap termination gains 4,676 — — — — 4,676 — Net gains on sales of securities 49 764 — 1,357 15 2,170 46 BOLI income 2,048 1,602 1,644 2,072 1,868 7,366 5,627 Other 4,821 3,723 4,104 7,923 3,160 20,571 9,497 Total noninterest income $ 47,582 $ 50,755 $ 47,610 $ 81,037 $ 62,864 $ 226,984 $ 235,532 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 62,523 $ 69,115 $ 70,293 $ 78,696 $ 74,432 $ 280,627 $ 302,388 Data processing 5,346 5,277 5,652 5,451 5,373 21,726 20,685 Net occupancy and equipment 11,177 11,748 11,374 12,538 13,153 46,837 54,080 Other real estate owned (60 ) 168 104 41 683 253 2,754 Professional fees 3,209 2,972 2,674 2,921 2,938 11,776 11,293 Advertising and public relations 2,929 2,922 3,100 3,252 1,762 12,203 10,322 Intangible amortization 1,424 1,481 1,539 1,598 1,659 6,042 7,121 Communications 2,088 2,198 2,291 2,292 2,168 8,869 8,866 Restructuring charges 61 — 15 292 7,365 368 7,365 Swap termination charges — — — — 2,040 — 2,040 Debt prepayment penalty 6,123 — — — 3 6,123 121 Other 6,295 8,118 11,735 8,854 10,576 35,002 44,953 Total noninterest expense $ 101,115 $ 103,999 $ 108,777 $ 115,935 $ 122,152 $ 429,826 $ 471,988

Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Gain on sales of loans, net $ 10,801 $ 20,116 $ 17,581 $ 33,901 $ 36,080 $ 82,399 $ 150,406 Fees, net 4,320 3,420 4,519 4,902 5,318 17,161 18,914 Mortgage servicing income, net (395 ) (244 ) (1,247 ) (1,631 ) (3,606 ) (3,517 ) (7,095 ) MSR valuation adjustment — — — 13,561 1,968 13,561 (11,726 ) Total mortgage banking income $ 14,726 $ 23,292 $ 20,853 $ 50,733 $ 39,760 $ 109,604 $ 150,499

Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands) As of Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,877,965 $ 1,476,141 $ 1,605,488 $ 1,261,916 $ 633,203 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 415,975 — — — — Securities available for sale, at fair value 2,386,680 2,544,643 2,163,820 1,536,041 1,343,457 Loans held for sale, at fair value 453,533 452,869 448,959 502,002 417,771 Loans: Non purchased 9,011,012 8,875,880 8,892,544 9,292,502 9,419,540 Purchased 1,009,902 1,140,944 1,256,698 1,395,906 1,514,107 Total loans 10,020,914 10,016,824 10,149,242 10,688,408 10,933,647 Allowance for credit losses on loans (164,171 ) (170,038 ) (172,354 ) (173,106 ) (176,144 ) Loans, net 9,856,743 9,846,786 9,976,888 10,515,302 10,757,503 Premises and equipment, net 293,122 294,499 293,203 300,917 300,496 Other real estate owned 2,540 4,705 4,939 5,971 5,972 Goodwill 939,683 939,683 939,683 939,683 939,683 Other intangibles 24,098 25,522 27,003 28,542 30,139 Bank-owned life insurance 287,359 286,088 279,444 233,508 230,609 Mortgage servicing rights 89,018 86,387 84,912 80,263 62,994 Other assets 183,595 198,227 198,047 218,426 207,785 Total assets $ 16,810,311 $ 16,155,550 $ 16,022,386 $ 15,622,571 $ 14,929,612 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 4,718,124 $ 4,492,650 $ 4,349,135 $ 4,135,360 $ 3,685,048 Interest-bearing 9,187,600 8,762,179 8,766,216 8,601,548 8,374,033 Total deposits 13,905,724 13,254,829 13,115,351 12,736,908 12,059,081 Short-term borrowings 13,947 11,253 14,933 12,154 21,340 Long-term debt 471,209 468,863 469,406 467,660 474,970 Other liabilities 209,578 216,661 218,889 232,148 241,488 Total liabilities 14,600,458 13,951,606 13,818,579 13,448,870 12,796,879 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock $ 296,483 $ 296,483 $ 296,483 $ 296,483 $ 296,483 Treasury stock (118,027 ) (118,288 ) (97,249 ) (98,949 ) (101,554 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,300,192 1,298,022 1,295,879 1,294,911 1,296,963 Retained earnings 741,648 717,033 689,444 661,117 615,773 Accumulated other comprehensive income (10,443 ) 10,694 19,250 20,139 25,068 Total shareholders' equity 2,209,853 2,203,944 2,203,807 2,173,701 2,132,733 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,810,311 $ 16,155,550 $ 16,022,386 $ 15,622,571 $ 14,929,612

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Non purchased loans $ 8,806,254 $ 85,362 3.85 % $ 8,690,443 $ 84,427 3.86 % $ 8,167,922 $ 81,626 3.98 % Purchased loans 1,079,630 13,823 5.09 % 1,200,429 15,840 5.24 % 1,598,593 21,560 5.37 % PPP loans 62,726 485 3.07 % 126,870 3,503 10.95 % 1,252,990 10,271 3.26 % Total loans 9,948,610 99,670 3.98 % 10,017,742 103,770 4.11 % 11,019,505 113,457 4.10 % Loans held for sale 498,724 3,652 2.93 % 451,586 2,376 2.13 % 389,435 3,083 3.15 % Taxable securities(1) 2,245,249 7,293 1.30 % 1,942,647 6,688 1.38 % 985,695 4,953 2.00 % Tax-exempt securities 392,700 2,503 2.55 % 324,219 2,297 2.83 % 283,413 2,238 3.14 % Total securities 2,637,949 9,796 1.49 % 2,266,866 8,985 1.59 % 1,269,108 7,191 2.25 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 1,522,433 568 0.15 % 1,520,227 592 0.15 % 381,919 92 0.10 % Total interest-earning assets 14,607,716 113,686 3.09 % 14,256,421 115,723 3.23 % 13,059,967 123,823 3.77 % Cash and due from banks 201,941 195,095 196,552 Intangible assets 964,575 965,960 970,624 Other assets 676,408 712,673 670,912 Total assets $ 16,450,640 $ 16,130,149 $ 14,898,055 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 6,460,178 $ 3,487 0.21 % $ 6,231,718 $ 3,821 0.24 % $ 5,607,906 $ 4,380 0.31 % Savings deposits 1,045,784 151 0.06 % 1,006,847 192 0.08 % 830,304 165 0.08 % Time deposits 1,434,162 2,418 0.67 % 1,506,192 2,959 0.78 % 1,752,787 5,296 1.20 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,940,124 6,056 0.27 % 8,744,757 6,972 0.32 % 8,190,997 9,841 0.48 % Borrowed funds 434,546 4,381 4.03 % 482,709 3,749 3.08 % 516,414 3,958 3.05 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,374,670 10,437 0.44 % 9,227,466 10,721 0.46 % 8,707,411 13,799 0.63 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,633,885 4,470,262 3,808,595 Other liabilities 210,404 212,990 249,674 Shareholders' equity 2,231,681 2,219,431 2,132,375 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,450,640 $ 16,130,149 $ 14,898,055 Net interest income/ net interest margin $ 103,249 2.81 % $ 105,002 2.93 % $ 110,024 3.35 % Cost of funding 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.44 % Cost of total deposits 0.18 % 0.21 % 0.33 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, continued

(Dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Non purchased loans $ 8,595,967 $ 334,492 3.79 % $ 7,927,817 $ 333,296 4.20 % Purchased loans 1,265,144 68,010 5.38 % 1,807,354 101,785 5.63 % PPP loans 448,959 24,794 7.38 % 858,385 23,605 2.75 % Total loans 10,310,070 427,296 4.15 % 10,593,556 458,686 4.33 % Loans held for sale 454,727 12,632 2.78 % 361,391 12,191 3.37 % Taxable securities(1) 1,691,531 24,370 1.44 % 1,021,999 24,102 2.36 % Tax-exempt securities 335,399 9,418 2.81 % 259,705 8,848 3.41 % Total securities 2,026,930 33,788 1.67 % 1,281,704 32,950 2.57 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 1,263,364 1,688 0.13 % 385,810 1,190 0.31 % Total interest-earning assets 14,055,091 475,404 3.38 % 12,622,461 505,017 4.00 % Cash and due from banks 199,705 201,815 Intangible assets 966,733 973,287 Other assets 684,457 705,886 Total assets $ 15,905,986 $ 14,503,449 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 6,177,944 $ 15,308 0.25 % $ 5,277,374 $ 23,995 0.45 % Savings deposits 976,616 698 0.07 % 764,146 758 0.10 % Time deposits 1,539,763 12,970 0.84 % 1,952,213 29,263 1.50 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,694,323 28,976 0.33 % 7,993,733 54,016 0.68 % Borrowed funds 470,993 15,708 3.34 % 765,769 17,319 2.26 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,165,316 44,684 0.49 % 8,759,502 71,335 0.81 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,310,834 3,391,619 Other liabilities 220,427 237,738 Shareholders' equity 2,209,409 2,114,590 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,905,986 $ 14,503,449 Net interest income/ net interest margin $ 430,720 3.07 % $ 433,682 3.44 % Cost of funding 0.33 % 0.59 % Cost of total deposits 0.22 % 0.47 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Supplemental Margin Information

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Earning asset mix: Loans held for investment excluding PPP loans 67.68 % 69.38 % 74.79 % 70.16 % 77.13 % PPP loans 0.43 0.89 9.59 3.19 6.80 Loans held for sale 3.41 3.17 2.98 3.24 2.86 Securities 18.06 15.90 9.72 14.42 10.15 Interest-bearing balances with banks 10.42 10.66 2.92 8.99 3.06 Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Funding sources mix: Noninterest-bearing demand 33.08 % 32.64 % 30.43 % 32.00 % 27.91 % Interest-bearing demand 46.11 45.49 44.81 45.84 43.43 Savings 7.47 7.35 6.63 7.25 6.29 Time deposits 10.24 11.00 14.00 11.42 16.07 Borrowed funds 3.10 3.52 4.13 3.49 6.30 Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 578 $ 316 $ 128 $ 4,412 $ 1,011 Total accretion on purchased loans 2,187 2,871 4,130 10,783 19,248 Total impact on net interest income $ 2,765 $ 3,187 $ 4,258 $ 15,195 $ 20,259 Impact on net interest margin 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.13 % 0.11 % 0.16 % Impact on loan yield 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.18 % Interest income on PPP loans $ 485 $ 3,503 $ 10,271 $ 24,794 $ 23,605 PPP impact on net interest margin — % 0.07 % (0.01)% 0.08 % (0.05)% PPP impact on loan yield — % 0.09 % (0.10)% 0.06 % (0.13)%

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) As of Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 1,364,879 $ 1,368,557 $ 1,387,702 $ 1,388,423 $ 1,408,281 Lease financing 76,125 79,215 74,003 75,256 75,862 Real estate - construction 1,104,896 1,091,296 1,051,359 955,918 858,104 Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages 2,724,246 2,724,743 2,702,091 2,686,061 2,698,308 Real estate - commercial mortgages 4,549,037 4,535,730 4,530,169 4,549,027 4,554,852 Installment loans to individuals 143,340 149,821 156,987 172,859 209,537 Subtotal 9,962,523 9,949,362 9,902,311 9,827,544 9,804,944 PPP 58,391 67,462 246,931 860,864 1,128,703 Total loans $ 10,020,914 $ 10,016,824 $ 10,149,242 $ 10,688,408 $ 10,933,647

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Dollars in thousands) As of Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Nonperforming Assets: Non purchased Non purchased nonaccruing loans $ 30,751 $ 29,266 $ 27,101 $ 24,794 $ 20,369 Non purchased loans 90 days or more past due 1,074 908 800 2,235 3,783 Total non purchased nonperforming loans 31,825 30,174 27,901 27,029 24,152 Non purchased other real estate owned 951 2,252 1,675 2,292 2,045 Total non purchased nonperforming assets 32,776 32,426 29,576 29,321 26,197 Purchased Purchased nonaccruing loans $ 18,613 $ 26,492 $ 27,690 $ 28,947 $ 31,051 Purchased loans 90 days or more past due 367 74 945 129 267 Total purchased nonperforming loans 18,980 26,566 28,635 29,076 31,318 Purchased other real estate owned 1,589 2,453 3,264 3,679 3,927 Total purchased nonperforming assets $ 20,569 $ 29,019 $ 31,899 $ 32,755 $ 35,245 Total nonperforming loans $ 50,805 $ 56,740 $ 56,536 $ 56,105 $ 55,470 Total nonperforming assets $ 53,345 $ 61,445 $ 61,475 $ 62,076 $ 61,442 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 164,171 $ 170,038 $ 172,354 $ 173,106 $ 176,144 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 5,367 $ 1,116 $ 752 $ 3,038 $ 954 Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.21 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.11 % 0.03 % Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.51 0.57 0.56 0.52 0.51 Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.32 0.38 0.38 0.40 0.41 Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.64 1.70 1.70 1.62 1.61 Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans 323.14 299.68 304.86 308.54 317.55 Nonperforming loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1) 0.51 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 Nonperforming assets / total assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1) 0.32 0.38 0.39 0.42 0.45 Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1) 1.65 1.71 1.74 1.76 1.80

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, namely, (i) loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, (ii) core loan yield, (iii) core net interest income and margin, (iv) adjusted pre-provision net revenue, (v) adjusted net income, (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vii) tangible book value per share, (viii) tangible common equity ratio, (ix) certain asset quality ratios (namely, loans 30-89 past due to total loans, classified loans to total loans, nonperforming loans to total loans, nonperforming assets to total assets, net charge-offs to average loans and the allowance for credit losses to total loans) in each case excluding PPP loans, (x) certain performance ratios (namely, the ratio of adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets, the return on average assets and on average equity, and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each on an as-adjusted basis)), and (xi) the adjusted efficiency ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and/or certain charges (such as, among others, COVID-19 related expenses, debt prepayment penalties, restructuring charges and asset valuation adjustments) with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof or, with respect to core loan yield and its asset quality measures, to exclude the Company's PPP loans. With respect to COVID-19 related expenses in particular, management added these expenses as a charge to exclude when calculating non-GAAP financial measures because the expenses included within this line item are readily quantifiable and possess the same characteristics with respect to management's inability to accurately predict the timing or amount thereof as the other charges excluded when calculating non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy; with respect to the core loan yield and certain asset quality measures, management excludes PPP loans, which bear an interest rate fixed by Small Business Administration ("SBA") regulations and are both forgivable and guaranteed by the SBA, to more clearly measure loan yields affected by competitive factors and potential loss in the Company's loan portfolio and the coverage therefor. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, charges such as debt prepayment penalties, restructuring charges and COVID-19 related expenses, and the amount of PPP loans can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution's regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company's results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption "Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company's calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") Net Income (GAAP) $ 37,054 $ 40,063 $ 40,867 $ 57,908 $ 31,521 $ 175,892 $ 83,651 Income taxes 11,363 11,185 7,545 16,842 6,818 46,935 19,840 Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments) (768 ) (1,400 ) — — 11,000 (2,168 ) 96,050 Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 47,649 $ 49,848 $ 48,412 $ 74,750 $ 49,339 $ 220,659 $ 199,541 Debt prepayment penalties 6,123 — — — 3 6,123 121 Swap termination gains (4,676 ) — — — — (4,676 ) — MSR valuation adjustment — — — (13,561 ) (1,968 ) (13,561 ) 11,726 Restructuring charges 61 — 15 292 7,365 368 7,365 Swap termination charges — — — — 2,040 — 2,040 COVID-19 related expenses(1) 33 323 370 785 613 1,511 10,343 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 49,190 $ 50,171 $ 48,797 $ 62,266 $ 57,392 $ 210,424 $ 231,136 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income Net Income (GAAP) $ 37,054 $ 40,063 $ 40,867 $ 57,908 $ 31,521 $ 175,892 $ 83,651 Amortization of Intangibles 1,424 1,481 1,539 1,598 1,659 6,042 7,121 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(2) (335 ) (323 ) (333 ) (361 ) (297 ) (1,354 ) (1,382 ) Tangible Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 38,143 $ 41,221 $ 42,073 $ 59,145 $ 32,883 $ 180,580 $ 89,390 Net Income (GAAP) $ 37,054 $ 40,063 $ 40,867 $ 57,908 $ 31,521 $ 175,892 $ 83,651 Debt prepayment penalties 6,123 — — — 3 6,123 121 Swap termination gain (4,676 ) — — — — (4,676 ) — MSR valuation adjustment — — — (13,561 ) (1,968 ) (13,561 ) 11,726 Restructuring charges 61 — 15 292 7,365 368 7,365 Swap termination charges — — — — 2,040 — 2,040 COVID-19 related expenses(1) 33 323 370 785 613 1,511 10,343 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(2) (363 ) (71 ) (83 ) 2,820 (1,443 ) 2,294 (6,131 ) Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 38,232 $ 40,315 $ 41,169 $ 48,244 $ 38,131 $ 167,951 $ 109,115 Amortization of Intangibles 1,424 1,481 1,539 1,598 1,659 6,042 7,121 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(2) (335 ) (323 ) (333 ) (361 ) (297 ) (1,354 ) (1,382 ) Adjusted Tangible Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 39,321 $ 41,473 $ 42,375 $ 49,481 $ 39,493 $ 172,639 $ 114,854 Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders' Equity Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 2,231,681 $ 2,219,431 $ 2,213,743 $ 2,172,425 $ 2,132,375 $ 2,209,409 $ 2,114,590 Average intangible assets 964,575 965,960 967,430 969,001 970,624 966,733 973,287 Average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,267,106 $ 1,253,471 $ 1,246,313 $ 1,203,424 $ 1,161,751 $ 1,242,676 $ 1,141,303 Average assets (GAAP) $ 16,450,640 $ 16,130,149 $ 15,831,018 $ 15,203,691 $ 14,898,055 $ 15,905,986 $ 14,503,449 Average intangible assets 964,575 965,960 967,430 969,001 970,624 966,733 973,287 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 15,486,065 $ 15,164,189 $ 14,863,588 $ 14,234,690 $ 13,927,431 $ 14,939,253 $ 13,530,162 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 2,209,853 $ 2,203,944 $ 2,203,807 $ 2,173,701 $ 2,132,733 $ 2,209,853 $ 2,132,733 Intangible assets 963,781 965,205 966,686 968,225 969,823 963,781 969,823 Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,246,072 $ 1,238,739 $ 1,237,121 $ 1,205,476 $ 1,162,910 $ 1,246,072 $ 1,162,910 Total assets (GAAP) $ 16,810,311 $ 16,155,550 $ 16,022,386 $ 15,622,571 $ 14,929,612 $ 16,810,311 $ 14,929,612 Intangible assets 963,781 965,205 966,686 968,225 969,823 963,781 969,823 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 15,846,530 $ 15,190,345 $ 15,055,700 $ 14,654,346 $ 13,959,789 $ 15,846,530 $ 13,959,789 Adjusted Performance Ratios Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.89 % 0.99 % 1.04 % 1.54 % 0.84 % 1.11 % 0.58 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.92 % 0.99 % 1.04 % 1.29 % 1.02 % 1.06 % 0.75 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 0.98 % 1.08 % 1.14 % 1.69 % 0.94 % 1.21 % 0.66 % Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.19 % 1.23 % 1.24 % 1.66 % 1.53 % 1.32 % 1.59 % Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.01 % 1.09 % 1.14 % 1.41 % 1.13 % 1.16 % 0.85 % Return on average equity (GAAP) 6.59 % 7.16 % 7.40 % 10.81 % 5.88 % 7.96 % 3.96 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 6.80 % 7.21 % 7.46 % 9.01 % 7.11 % 7.60 % 5.16 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 11.94 % 13.05 % 13.54 % 19.93 % 11.26 % 14.53 % 7.83 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 12.31 % 13.13 % 13.64 % 16.68 % 13.52 % 13.89 % 10.06 % Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 56,105,050 56,447,184 56,635,898 56,519,199 56,489,809 56,424,484 56,468,165 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.66 $ 0.71 $ 0.72 $ 1.02 $ 0.56 $ 3.12 $ 1.48 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.68 $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 0.85 $ 0.68 $ 2.98 $ 1.93 Tangible Book Value Per Share Shares Outstanding 55,756,233 55,747,407 56,350,878 56,294,346 56,200,487 55,756,233 56,200,487 Book Value Per Share (GAAP) $ 39.63 $ 39.53 $ 39.11 $ 38.61 $ 37.95 $ 39.63 $ 37.95 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) $ 22.35 $ 22.22 $ 21.95 $ 21.41 $ 20.69 $ 22.35 $ 20.69 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Shareholders' Equity to Assets (GAAP) 13.15 % 13.64 % 13.75 % 13.91 % 14.29 % 13.15 % 14.29 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) 7.86 % 8.15 % 8.22 % 8.23 % 8.33 % 7.86 % 8.33 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) 103,249 105,002 111,205 111,264 110,024 430,720 433,682 Total Noninterest income (GAAP) 47,582 50,755 47,610 81,037 62,864 226,984 235,532 MSR Valuation Adjustment — — — 13,561 1,968 13,561 (11,726 ) Swap termination gains 4,676 — — — — 4,676 — Securities gains (losses) 49 764 — 1,357 15 2,170 46 Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) 42,857 49,991 47,610 66,119 60,881 206,577 247,212 Noninterest expense (GAAP) 101,115 103,999 108,777 115,935 122,152 429,826 471,988 Amortization of intangibles 1,424 1,481 1,539 1,598 1,659 6,042 7,121 Debt prepayment penalty 6,123 — — — 3 6,123 121 Swap termination charges — — — — 2,040 — 2,040 Restructuring charges 61 — 15 292 7,365 368 7,365 Provision for unfunded commitments (300 ) (200 ) — — 500 (500 ) 9,200 COVID-19 related expenses(1) 33 323 370 785 613 1,511 10,343 Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 93,774 102,395 106,853 113,260 109,972 416,282 435,798 Efficiency Ratio (GAAP) 67.04 % 66.77 % 68.49 % 60.29 % 70.65 % 65.35 % 70.53 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) 64.18 % 66.06 % 67.28 % 63.85 % 64.35 % 65.32 % 64.00 % Core Net Interest Income and Core Net Interest Margin Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 103,249 $ 105,002 $ 111,205 $ 111,264 $ 110,024 $ 430,720 $ 433,682 Net interest income collected on problem loans 578 316 1,339 2,180 128 4,412 1,011 Accretion recognized on purchased loans 2,187 2,871 2,638 3,088 4,130 10,783 19,248 Interest income recognized on PPP loans 485 3,503 10,120 10,687 10,271 24,794 23,605 Core net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 99,999 $ 98,312 $ 97,108 $ 95,309 $ 95,495 $ 390,731 $ 389,818 Average earning assets (GAAP) $ 14,607,716 $ 14,256,421 $ 13,989,264 $ 13,358,677 $ 13,059,967 $ 14,055,091 $ 12,622,461 Average PPP loans 62,726 126,870 628,462 985,561 1,252,990 448,959 858,385 Average earning assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 14,544,990 $ 14,129,551 $ 13,360,802 $ 12,373,116 $ 11,806,977 $ 13,606,132 $ 11,764,076 Net interest margin (GAAP) 2.81 % 2.93 % 3.19 % 3.37 % 3.35 % 3.07 % 3.44 % Core net interest margin (non-GAAP) 2.73 % 2.76 % 2.92 % 3.12 % 3.22 % 2.87 % 3.31 % Core Loan Yield Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 99,670 $ 103,769 $ 110,785 $ 113,072 $ 113,457 $ 427,296 $ 458,686 Net interest income collected on problem loans 578 316 1,339 2,180 128 4,412 1,011 Accretion recognized on purchased loans 2,187 2,871 2,638 3,088 4,130 10,783 19,248 Interest income recognized on PPP loans 485 3,503 10,120 10,687 10,271 24,794 23,605 Core loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 96,420 $ 97,079 $ 96,688 $ 97,117 $ 98,928 $ 387,307 $ 414,822 Average loans (GAAP) $ 9,948,610 $ 10,017,742 $ 10,478,121 $ 10,802,991 $ 11,019,505 $ 10,310,070 $ 10,593,556 Average PPP loans 62,726 126,870 628,462 985,561 1,252,990 448,959 858,385 Average loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 9,885,884 $ 9,890,872 $ 9,849,659 $ 9,817,430 $ 9,766,515 $ 9,861,111 $ 9,735,171 Loan yield (GAAP) 3.98 % 4.11 % 4.24 % 4.24 % 4.10 % 4.15 % 4.33 % Core loan yield (non-GAAP) 3.87 % 3.89 % 3.94 % 4.01 % 4.03 % 3.93 % 4.26 % Adjusted Asset Quality Ratios Total loans (GAAP) $ 10,020,914 $ 10,016,824 $ 10,149,242 $ 10,688,408 $ 10,933,647 $ 10,020,914 $ 10,933,647 PPP loans 58,391 67,462 246,931 860,864 1,128,703 58,391 1,128,703 Total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 9,962,523 $ 9,949,362 $ 9,902,311 $ 9,827,544 $ 9,804,944 $ 9,962,523 $ 9,804,944 Loans 30-89 days past due $ 27,604 $ 14,806 $ 15,077 $ 21,801 $ 26,286 $ 27,604 $ 26,286 Loans 30-89 days past due / total loans (GAAP) 0.28 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.20 % 0.24 % 0.28 % 0.24 % Loans 30-89 days past due / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.28 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.22 % 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.27 % Classified loans $ 160,790 $ 187,223 $ 206,724 $ 229,243 $ 236,063 $ 160,790 $ 236,063 Classified loans / total loans (GAAP) 1.60 % 1.87 % 2.04 % 2.14 % 2.16 % 1.60 % 2.16 % Classified loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.61 % 1.88 % 2.09 % 2.33 % 2.41 % 1.61 % 2.41 % Nonperforming loans $ 50,805 $ 56,740 $ 56,536 $ 56,105 $ 55,470 $ 50,805 $ 55,470 Nonperforming loans / total loans (GAAP) 0.51 % 0.57 % 0.56 % 0.52 % 0.51 % 0.51 % 0.51 % Nonperforming loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.51 % 0.57 % 0.57 % 0.57 % 0.57 % 0.51 % 0.57 % Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 164,171 $ 170,038 $ 172,354 $ 173,106 $ 176,144 $ 164,171 $ 176,144 ACL / total loans (GAAP) 1.64 % 1.70 % 1.70 % 1.62 % 1.61 % 1.64 % 1.61 % ACL / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.65 % 1.71 % 1.74 % 1.76 % 1.80 % 1.65 % 1.80 % Average loans (GAAP) $ 9,948,610 $ 10,017,742 $ 10,478,121 $ 10,802,991 $ 11,019,505 $ 10,310,070 $ 10,593,556 Average PPP loans 62,726 126,870 628,462 985,561 1,252,990 448,959 858,385 Average loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 9,885,884 $ 9,890,872 $ 9,849,659 $ 9,817,430 $ 9,766,515 $ 9,861,111 $ 9,735,171 Net charge-offs $ 5,367 $ 1,116 $ 752 $ 3,038 $ 954 $ 10,273 $ 3,852 Annualized net charge-offs / average loans (GAAP) 0.21 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.11 % 0.03 % 0.10 % 0.04 % Annualized net charge-offs / average loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.22 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.13 % 0.04 % 0.10 % 0.04 % Total assets (GAAP) $ 16,810,311 $ 16,155,550 $ 16,022,386 $ 15,622,571 $ 14,929,612 $ 16,810,311 $ 14,929,612 PPP loans 58,391 67,462 246,931 860,864 1,128,703 58,391 1,128,703 Total assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 16,751,920 $ 16,088,088 $ 15,775,455 $ 14,761,707 $ 13,800,909 $ 16,751,920 $ 13,800,909 Nonperforming assets $ 53,345 $ 61,445 $ 61,475 $ 62,076 $ 61,442 $ 53,345 $ 61,442 Nonperforming assets / total assets (GAAP) 0.32 % 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.32 % 0.41 % Nonperforming assets / total assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.32 % 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.42 % 0.45 % 0.32 % 0.45 %

(1)Primarily consists of employee overtime and employee benefit accruals directly related to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and federal legislation enacted to address the pandemic, such as the CARES Act, and expenses associated with supplying branches with protective equipment and sanitation supplies (such as floor markings and cautionary signage for branches, face coverings and hand sanitizer) as well as more frequent and rigorous branch cleaning.

(2)Tax effect is calculated based on the respective periods' effective tax rate.

