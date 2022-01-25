Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Opening of Waynesburg Terminal

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Sand, Inc. SND (the "Company") announced today that it has commenced operations and is delivering sand to its newly-constructed, unit-train-capable transloading terminal in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The terminal has more than four miles of track, is located on Norfolk Southern's Class 1 rail line, services the southwestern portion of the Marcellus Basin and is expected to have transloading capacity in excess of one million tons of frac sand per year. The terminal will also serve as the Company's new Northeastern hub for its SmartSystem™ last-mile storage and transloading solutions.
"Our new unit-train-capable terminal in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, allows us to continue growing our presence in the Marcellus Basin," stated Charles Young, CEO of Smart Sand. "This facility is ideally located being on the Norfolk Southern Class 1 rail line and in close proximity to our customers' drilling activity. Together, Smart Sand and its customers will share the benefit of reduced landed costs for Smart Sand's high quality Northern White sand. Equally important, the shortened truck rides will reduce carbon emissions and enhance safety, thus serving important ESG goals that Smart Sand is determined to fulfill." Young added, "We look forward to this terminal driving incremental opportunities to grow our business, including our SmartSystem™ utilization, as we did with our Van Hook terminal in the Bakken, where we have sold more than three million tons since commencing operations there in April 2018. We are looking forward to strong utilization of this asset in 2022 and beyond."
About Smart Sand:
We are a fully-integrated frac sand supply and services company, offering complete mine to wellsite proppant logistics, storage and management solutions to our customers. We produce low-cost, high quality Northern White frac sand and offer proppant logistics, storage and management solutions to our customers through our in-basin transloading terminal and our SmartSystem™ wellsite proppant storage capabilities. We provide our products and services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies. We own and operate premium frac sand mines and related processing facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, which have access to three Class I rail lines, allowing us to deliver products substantially anywhere in the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.smartsand.com.
Contact:
Josh Jayne
Phone: (281) 231-2660
Email: jjayne@smartsand.com
Lee Beckelman
Phone: (281) 231-2660
E-mail: lbeckelman@smartsand.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.