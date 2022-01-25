 Skip to main content

Checkpoint Therapeutics to Participate in the B. Riley Securities' Virtual Oncology Conference

January 25, 2022 4:30pm
WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. ("Checkpoint") (NASDAQ:CKPT), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, today announced that James Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Justin Walsh, Equity Research Analyst (Biotechnology), at the B. Riley Securities' Virtual Oncology Conference, taking place on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EST. Checkpoint management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the IR Calendar page under News & Events, located within the Investors section of Checkpoint's website, https://ir.checkpointtx.com/event-calendar/default.aspx, for approximately 30 days following the meeting.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. ("Checkpoint") is a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint is evaluating its lead antibody product candidate, cosibelimab, a potential best-in-class anti-PD-L1 antibody licensed from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in an ongoing global, open-label, multicohort Phase 1 clinical trial in checkpoint therapy-naïve patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers, including ongoing cohorts in locally advanced and metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma ("cSCC") intended to support one or more applications for marketing approval. Following positive topline results in metastatic cSCC announced earlier today, Checkpoint intends to submit a Biologics License Application for this indication later this year. Additionally, Checkpoint continues to enroll a global, randomized Phase 3 (CONTERNO) trial of cosibelimab in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer. Checkpoint is evaluating its lead small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agent, olafertinib (formerly CK-101), a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor ("EGFR") inhibitor, as a potential new treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Checkpoint is headquartered in Waltham, MA and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO). For more information, visit www.checkpointtx.com.

Company Contacts:
Jaclyn Jaffe and Bill Begien
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.
(781) 652-4500
ir@checkpointtx.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(617) 430-7577
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations Contacts:
Katie Kennedy and Morisa Young
Gregory FCA
(347) 428-4325
Checkpoint@gregoryfca.com


