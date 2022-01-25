Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2021 Full Year Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. MBCN today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

2021 Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

Returned $16.6 million of capital to shareholders through dividends and the repurchase of 512,449 shares

Net income increased 123.2% to a record $18.6 million, compared to $8.3 million

Net interest margin improved by 25 basis points to 3.79%, compared to 3.54%

Total noninterest income increased 20.3% to $7.2 million

Pre-tax, pre-provision (1) income increased 19.4% to $23.4 million

income increased 19.4% to $23.4 million Return on average assets increased to 1.36% from 0.64%

Return on average equity increased to 12.74% from 5.87%

Return on average tangible common equity (1) increased to 14.38% from 6.66%

increased to 14.38% from 6.66% Efficiency ratio improved to 56.48%, compared to 58.77%

Strong asset quality with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.49%, compared to 0.71%

"We achieved record earnings in 2021 driven by strong asset quality, the contribution of PPP forgiveness, prudent expense management, and record annual noninterest income," stated Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We also returned a record amount of capital to our shareholders in 2021 through our share repurchase program and growing dividend policy. During 2021, we invested $12.3 million in our share repurchase program, retiring approximately 8.0% of our outstanding shares, and at an average price of $23.99 or 109.6% of our tangible book value of $21.88 at December 31, 2021. In addition, we paid $4.2 million in dividends during the year, reflecting an increase of 10.6% over the prior year.(1)"

"We expect loan growth will remain challenging in 2022, as we work to forgive the remaining $34.1 million balance of PPP loans in our loan portfolio at December 31, 2021, and we continue to focus on controlling risk and pricing on loans. However, we are proactively working on several growth initiatives that we expect will improve demand throughout 2022 and beyond. Strategies include enhancing our digital banking offerings, adding new lenders throughout our Northeast Ohio and Central Ohio markets, and pursuing new marketing initiatives that better promote our services to current and perspective customers."

"Having celebrated our 120th year in business, I am proud of the milestones we achieved in 2021. I believe Middlefield's local, community-oriented financial offerings are well positioned to add value to current and prospective customers and look forward to the Company's success in the future. Finally, our accomplishments are a direct result of the commitment and dedication of our associates and I want to thank everyone at Middlefield for their continued hard work," concluded Mr. Caldwell.

Income Statement

For the 2021 full year, net interest income increased 11.3% to $48.3 million, compared to $43.4 million for the same period last year. The net interest margin for the 2021 twelve-month period was 3.79%, compared to 3.54% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2021 fourth quarter was $12.0 million, compared to $11.3 million for the 2020 fourth quarter. The 6.4% increase in net interest income for the 2021 fourth quarter was largely a result of a 51.7% reduction in interest expense. The net interest margin for the 2021 fourth quarter was 3.82%, compared to 3.49% for the same period of 2020.

For the 2021 full year, noninterest income increased 20.3% to $7.2 million, compared to $6.0 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2021 fourth quarter was $1.5 million, compared to $1.6 million for the 2020 fourth quarter. These increases were driven primarily through the service charges recognized on deposit account activity.

For the 2021 full year, noninterest expense increased 7.7% to $32.1 million, compared to $29.8 million for the same period last year. For the 2021 fourth quarter, noninterest expense was $7.9 million, compared to $7.8 million for the same period last year. These changes were driven primarily by changes in salaries and benefits expense between the periods.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was a record $18.6 million, or a record $3.00 per diluted share, compared to $8.3 million, or $1.30 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the 2021 fourth quarter, was $4.8 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2021, were $1.33 billion from $1.39 billion at December 31, 2020. Net loans at December 31, 2021, decreased 11.3% to $967.3 million, compared to $1.09 billion at December 31, 2020, as PPP forgiveness increased. Throughout 2021, Middlefield has helped customers receive $149.6 million of forgiveness payments under the terms of the program, including processing $20.1 million of forgiveness payments during the fourth quarter of 2021. The balance of PPP loans outstanding at December 31, 2021, was $34.1 million.

Total deposits at December 31, 2021, were $1.17 billion, compared to $1.23 billion at December 31, 2020. The 4.8% decrease in deposits was primarily due to a decline in time-based and money market accounts, partially offset by increased noninterest-bearing, savings, and interest-bearing accounts. The investment portfolio was $170.2 million December 31, 2021, compared with $114.4 million at December 31, 2020.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer stated, "We are well positioned to continue returning capital to our shareholders, while supporting our growth oriented strategic plan as a result of our strong balance sheet, liquidity position, and asset quality. The prudent funding of our allowance in 2020, combined with favorable asset quality throughout 2021, has resulted in one of the strongest reserve levels in our 120-year history."

"Reflecting our commitment to help our communities navigate the Covid-19 pandemic, we helped our customers receive $212.6 million of PPP loans over the past two years, while processing $178.4 million of forgiveness during this period. In addition, we also supported 390 customers during the pandemic through our Covid-19 related deferral programs. At December 31, 2021, there were no loans with Covid-19 related payment modifications," concluded Mr. Stacy.

Stockholders' Equity and Dividends

At December 31, 2021, shareholders' equity increased 1.1% to $145.3 million compared to $143.8 million at December 31, 2020. On a per share basis, shareholders' equity at December 31, 2021, increased 9.5% to $24.68 compared to $22.54 at the same period last year.

Tangible stockholders' equity(1) increased 1.5% to $128.9 million for the 2021 fourth quarter, compared to $127.0 million at December 31, 2020. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) at December 31, 2021, increased 9.9% to $21.88, compared to $19.91 at December 31, 2020.

For the 2021 full year, cash dividends declared per share increased 15.0% to $0.69 totaling $4.2 million, compared to $0.60 per share or $3.8 million for the same period last year. Dividends in 2021, included a $0.04 per share one-time dividend payment declared in the 2021 fourth quarter.

At December 31, 2021, the Company had an equity-to-assets leverage ratio of 10.92%, compared to 10.33% at December 31, 2020. The year-over-year increase in the Company's equity-to-assets leverage ratio occurred even as Middlefield invested $12.3 million in its share repurchase program.

Asset Quality

The Company had a negative provision for loan losses for the 2021 fourth quarter of $200,000, versus a provision for loan losses of $2.1 million for the fourth quarter last year. The year-over-year decline in the provision for loan losses was partially due to strong asset quality and last year's prudent build in the Company's allowance for loan losses associated with the potential economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses for 2021 full year was $700,000 compared to $9.8 million for the 2020 full year.

Net recoveries were $308,000, or 0.12% of average loans, annualized, during the 2021 fourth quarter, compared to no net charge-offs for the same quarter last year. For the 2021 full year, net recoveries were $183,000, or 0.02% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $3.1 million, or 0.29% of average loans for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2021, improved 22.3% to $11.9 million, compared to $15.2 million at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans at December 31 2021, were $4.9 million, a 38.2% decrease from the same period last year. The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2021, stood at $14.3 million, or 1.46% of total loans, compared to $13.5 million, or 1.22% of total loans at December 31, 2020.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.33 billion at December 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets, and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Balance Sheets (period end) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 97,172 $ 113,177 $ 82,435 $ 93,037 $ 92,874 Federal funds sold 22,322 19,174 10,034 7,436 19,543 Cash and cash equivalents 119,494 132,351 92,469 100,473 112,417 Equity securities, at fair value 819 833 730 690 609 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 170,199 163,057 150,850 123,218 114,360 Loans held for sale 1,051 676 790 1,260 878 Loans: Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 111,470 110,883 109,777 104,379 103,121 Non-owner occupied 283,618 310,222 304,324 304,623 309,424 Multifamily 31,189 30,762 34,926 39,015 39,562 Residential real estate 240,089 232,020 228,102 228,052 233,995 Commercial and industrial 148,812 163,052 200,558 242,651 232,044 Home equity lines of credit 104,355 105,450 107,685 111,474 112,543 Construction and other 54,148 49,378 62,229 64,960 63,573 Consumer installment 8,010 8,515 8,694 9,046 9,823 Total loans 981,691 1,010,282 1,056,295 1,104,200 1,104,085 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 14,342 14,234 14,200 14,122 13,459 Net loans 967,349 996,048 1,042,095 1,090,078 1,090,626 Premises and equipment, net 17,272 17,507 17,680 18,002 18,333 Goodwill 15,071 15,071 15,071 15,071 15,071 Core deposit intangibles 1,403 1,484 1,564 1,644 1,724 Bank-owned life insurance 17,060 16,954 16,846 16,740 16,938 Other real estate owned 6,992 7,090 7,090 7,372 7,387 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 14,296 14,794 15,033 13,545 13,636 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,331,006 $ 1,365,865 $ 1,360,218 $ 1,388,093 $ 1,391,979 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 334,171 $ 316,770 $ 326,665 $ 317,224 $ 291,347 Interest-bearing demand 196,308 237,576 207,725 215,684 195,722 Money market 177,281 178,423 183,453 187,204 198,493 Savings 260,125 256,114 252,171 259,973 243,888 Time 198,725 211,674 225,271 245,342 295,750 Total deposits 1,166,610 1,200,557 1,195,285 1,225,427 1,225,200 Other borrowings 12,901 12,966 13,031 13,095 17,038 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 6,160 6,287 5,858 4,901 5,931 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,185,671 1,219,810 1,214,174 1,243,423 1,248,169 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,330,548 shares issued, 5,888,737 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 87,131 87,131 87,131 87,073 86,886 Retained earnings 83,971 80,376 76,150 72,729 69,578 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,462 3,610 3,893 2,917 4,284 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,441,811 shares as of December 31, 2021 (29,229 ) (25,062 ) (21,130 ) (18,049 ) (16,938 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 145,335 146,055 146,044 144,670 143,810 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,331,006 $ 1,365,865 $ 1,360,218 $ 1,388,093 $ 1,391,979







MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, Statements of Income 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 11,586 $ 12,258 $ 11,885 $ 12,167 $ 12,041 $ 47,896 $ 49,003 Interest-earning deposits in other institutions 30 30 12 18 9 90 118 Federal funds sold 1 1 1 - 1 3 22 Investment securities: Taxable interest 438 461 410 370 297 1,679 909 Tax-exempt interest 732 673 602 558 591 2,565 2,472 Dividends on stock 23 24 26 29 28 102 114 Total interest and dividend income 12,810 13,447 12,936 13,142 12,967 52,335 52,638 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 783 915 1,010 1,205 1,655 3,913 8,962 Short-term borrowings - - - - (2 ) - 79 Other borrowings 37 37 39 39 43 152 209 Total interest expense 820 952 1,049 1,244 1,696 4,065 9,250 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,990 12,495 11,887 11,898 11,271 48,270 43,388 Provision (credit) for loan losses (200 ) - 200 700 2,100 700 9,840 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 12,190 12,495 11,687 11,198 9,171 47,570 33,548 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 906 876 856 787 729 3,425 2,539 (Losses) gains on equity securities (14 ) 102 40 81 56 209 (101 ) Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 106 108 106 226 106 546 427 Gains on sale of loans 118 309 221 592 332 1,240 1,487 Other income 419 426 409 532 387 1,786 1,638 Total noninterest income 1,535 1,821 1,632 2,218 1,610 7,206 5,990 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 4,088 4,488 4,321 4,254 4,458 17,151 15,835 Occupancy expense 572 457 549 600 628 2,178 2,158 Equipment expense 358 333 313 357 365 1,361 1,308 Data processing costs 660 736 698 786 617 2,880 2,650 Ohio state franchise tax 285 287 286 286 251 1,144 1,082 Federal deposit insurance expense 50 150 150 144 103 494 423 Professional fees 435 136 323 419 352 1,313 1,359 (Losses) gains on other real estate owned (66 ) 9 22 46 44 11 (172 ) Advertising expense 221 222 221 221 55 885 698 Software amortization expense 119 88 74 80 66 361 351 Core deposit intangible amortization 80 81 80 80 83 321 332 Other expense 1,059 951 889 1,080 803 3,979 3,764 Total noninterest expense 7,861 7,938 7,926 8,353 7,825 32,078 29,788 Income before income taxes 5,864 6,378 5,393 5,063 2,956 22,698 9,750 Income taxes 1,027 1,174 968 896 467 4,065 1,401 NET INCOME $ 4,837 $ 5,204 $ 4,425 $ 4,167 $ 2,489 $ 18,633 $ 8,349 PTPP (1) $ 5,664 $ 6,378 $ 5,593 $ 5,763 $ 5,056 $ 23,398 $ 19,590 (1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Per common share data Net income per common share - basic $ 0.81 $ 0.85 $ 0.70 $ 0.65 $ 0.39 $ 3.01 $ 1.31 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.85 $ 0.70 $ 0.65 $ 0.39 $ 3.00 $ 1.30 Dividends declared per share $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.69 $ 0.60 Book value per share (period end) $ 24.68 $ 24.13 $ 23.50 $ 22.80 $ 22.54 $ 24.68 $ 22.54 Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3) $ 21.88 $ 21.39 $ 20.82 $ 20.17 $ 19.91 $ 21.88 $ 19.91 Dividends declared $ 1,242 $ 978 $ 1,004 $ 1,016 $ 957 $ 4,240 $ 3,834 Dividend yield 3.37 % 2.66 % 2.72 % 3.10 % 2.65 % 2.79 % 2.67 % Dividend payout ratio 25.68 % 18.79 % 22.69 % 24.38 % 38.45 % 22.76 % 45.92 % Average shares outstanding - basic 5,951,838 6,136,648 6,297,071 6,364,132 6,378,706 6,186,666 6,385,350 Average shares outstanding - diluted 5,975,333 6,157,181 6,312,230 6,378,493 6,397,681 6,211,076 6,404,524 Period ending shares outstanding 5,888,737 6,054,083 6,215,511 6,344,657 6,379,323 5,888,737 6,379,323 Selected ratios Return on average assets 1.41 % 1.51 % 1.30 % 1.22 % 0.72 % 1.36 % 0.64 % Return on average equity 13.17 % 13.95 % 12.10 % 11.65 % 6.76 % 12.74 % 5.87 % Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4) 14.85 % 15.71 % 13.65 % 13.17 % 7.64 % 14.38 % 6.66 % Efficiency (1) 56.65 % 54.15 % 57.28 % 57.91 % 59.29 % 56.48 % 58.77 % Equity to assets at period end 10.92 % 10.69 % 10.74 % 10.42 % 10.33 % 10.92 % 10.33 % Noninterest expense to average assets 0.58 % 0.58 % 0.58 % 0.60 % 0.57 % 2.34 % 2.27 % (1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below (3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding (4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, Yields 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (2) 4.61 % 4.74 % 4.43 % 4.48 % 4.28 % 4.56 % 4.55 % Investment securities (2) 3.30 % 3.37 % 3.47 % 3.75 % 3.65 % 3.45 % 3.68 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.45 % Total interest-earning assets 4.07 % 4.20 % 4.05 % 4.11 % 4.00 % 4.11 % 4.28 % Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.21 % 0.13 % 0.31 % Money market deposits 0.47 % 0.46 % 0.46 % 0.47 % 0.53 % 0.47 % 0.87 % Savings deposits 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.06 % 0.24 % Certificates of deposit 0.90 % 1.08 % 1.19 % 1.28 % 1.56 % 1.13 % 1.87 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.36 % 0.41 % 0.46 % 0.53 % 0.70 % 0.44 % 1.02 % Non-Deposit Funding: Borrowings 1.13 % 1.13 % 1.18 % 1.10 % 0.95 % 1.13 % 0.75 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.37 % 0.42 % 0.47 % 0.54 % 0.71 % 0.45 % 1.01 % Cost of deposits 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.34 % 0.40 % 0.54 % 0.32 % 0.79 % Cost of funds 0.27 % 0.31 % 0.35 % 0.41 % 0.55 % 0.33 % 0.79 % Net interest margin (1) 3.82 % 3.91 % 3.72 % 3.73 % 3.49 % 3.79 % 3.54 % (1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.





For the Three Months Ended

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Asset quality data 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) Nonperforming loans (1) $ 4,859 $ 6,806 $ 7,760 $ 8,958 $ 7,858 Other real estate owned 6,992 7,090 7,090 7,372 7,387 Nonperforming assets $ 11,851 $ 13,896 $ 14,850 $ 16,330 $ 15,245 Allowance for loan losses $ 14,342 $ 14,234 $ 14,200 $ 14,122 $ 13,459 Allowance for loan losses/total loans 1.46 % 1.41 % 1.34 % 1.28 % 1.22 % Net charge-offs (recoveries): Quarter-to-date $ (308 ) $ (34 ) $ 122 $ 37 $ 0 Year-to-date (183 ) 125 159 37 3,149 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized: Quarter-to-date (0.12 )% (0.01 )% 0.05 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Year-to-date (0.02 )% 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.29 % Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.49 % 0.67 % 0.73 % 0.81 % 0.71 % Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans 295.16 % 209.14 % 182.99 % 157.65 % 171.28 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.89 % 1.02 % 1.09 % 1.18 % 1.10 % (1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.





Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Stockholders' Equity $ 145,335 $ 146,055 $ 146,044 $ 144,670 $ 143,810 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 16,474 16,555 16,635 16,715 16,795 Tangible Common Equity $ 128,861 $ 129,500 $ 129,409 $ 127,955 $ 127,015 Shares outstanding 5,888,737 6,054,083 6,215,511 6,344,657 6,379,323 Tangible book value per share $ 21.88 $ 21.39 $ 20.82 $ 20.17 $ 19.91





Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Average Stockholders' Equity $ 145,716 $ 148,048 $ 146,719 $ 145,065 $ 146,374 $ 146,237 $ 142,241 Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles 16,513 16,594 16,674 16,754 16,836 16,634 16,960 Average Tangible Common Equity $ 129,203 $ 131,454 $ 130,045 $ 128,311 $ 129,538 $ 129,603 $ 125,281 Net income $ 4,837 $ 5,204 $ 4,425 $ 4,167 $ 2,489 $ 18,633 $ 8,349 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 14.85% 15.71% 13.65% 13.17% 7.64% 14.38% 6.66%





Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 4,837 $ 5,204 $ 4,425 $ 4,167 $ 2,489 $ 18,633 $ 8,349 Add Income Taxes 1,027 1,174 968 896 467 4,065 1,401 Add Provision for loan losses (200) - 200 700 2,100 700 9,840 PTPP $ 5,664 $ 6,378 $ 5,593 $ 5,763 $ 5,056 $ 23,398 $ 19,590









MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Average Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (3) $ 999,229 $ 11,586 4.61 % $ 1,121,259 $ 12,041 4.28 % Investment securities (3) 164,254 1,170 3.30 % 113,801 888 3.65 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4) 104,804 54 0.20 % 70,803 38 0.21 % Total interest-earning assets 1,268,287 12,810 4.07 % 1,305,863 12,967 4.00 % Noninterest-earning assets 90,556 78,064 Total assets $ 1,358,843 $ 1,383,927 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 212,861 $ 66 0.12 % $ 186,933 $ 97 0.21 % Money market deposits 180,201 214 0.47 % 191,771 255 0.53 % Savings deposits 257,344 39 0.06 % 238,991 66 0.11 % Certificates of deposit 204,904 464 0.90 % 316,293 1,237 1.56 % Short-term borrowings - - 0.00 % 26 - 0.00 % Other borrowings 12,934 37 1.13 % 17,068 41 0.96 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 868,244 820 0.37 % 951,082 1,696 0.71 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 337,900 281,608 Other liabilities 6,983 4,863 Stockholders' equity 145,716 146,374 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,358,843 $ 1,383,927 Net interest income $ 11,990 $ 11,271 Interest rate spread (1) 3.70 % 3.29 % Net interest margin (2) 3.82 % 3.49 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 146.07 % 137.30 % (1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $210 and $178 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.





For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

2021

2021

Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (3) $ 999,229 $ 11,586 4.61 % $ 1,027,935 $ 12,258 4.74 % Investment securities (3) 164,254 1,170 3.30 % 154,718 1,134 3.37 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4) 104,804 54 0.20 % 105,910 55 0.21 % Total interest-earning assets 1,268,287 12,810 4.07 % 1,288,563 13,447 4.20 % Noninterest-earning assets 90,556 82,952 Total assets $ 1,358,843 $ 1,371,515 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 212,861 $ 66 0.12 % $ 225,264 $ 67 0.12 % Money market deposits 180,201 214 0.47 % 182,831 214 0.46 % Savings deposits 257,344 39 0.06 % 253,960 38 0.06 % Certificates of deposit 204,904 464 0.90 % 218,323 596 1.08 % Short-term borrowings - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Other borrowings 12,934 37 1.13 % 12,999 37 1.13 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 868,244 820 0.37 % 893,377 952 0.42 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 337,900 323,726 Other liabilities 6,983 6,364 Stockholders' equity 145,716 148,048 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,358,843 $ 1,371,515 Net interest income $ 11,990 $ 12,495 Interest rate spread (1) 3.70 % 3.78 % Net interest margin (2) 3.82 % 3.91 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 146.07 % 144.24 % (1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $210 and $195 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively. (4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.





For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (3) $ 1,052,351 $ 47,896 4.56 % $ 1,079,788 $ 49,003 4.55 % Investment securities (3) 142,705 4,244 3.45 % 109,863 3,381 3.68 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4) 97,417 195 0.20 % 56,222 254 0.45 % Total interest-earning assets 1,292,473 52,335 4.11 % 1,245,873 52,638 4.28 % Noninterest-earning assets 78,802 68,219 Total assets $ 1,371,275 $ 1,314,092 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 212,063 $ 274 0.13 % $ 144,897 $ 445 0.31 % Money market deposits 186,009 869 0.47 % 172,587 1,501 0.87 % Savings deposits 255,267 162 0.06 % 211,151 510 0.24 % Certificates of deposit 231,662 2,608 1.13 % 347,609 6,506 1.87 % Short-term borrowings 85 - 0.00 % 22,637 79 0.35 % Other borrowings 13,313 152 1.14 % 15,629 209 1.34 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 898,399 4,065 0.45 % 914,510 9,250 1.01 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 320,104 252,615 Other liabilities 6,535 4,726 Stockholders' equity 146,237 142,241 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,371,275 $ 1,314,092 Net interest income $ 48,270 $ 43,388 Interest rate spread (1) 3.66 % 3.27 % Net interest margin (2) 3.79 % 3.54 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 143.86 % 136.23 % (1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $752 and $742 for 2021 and 2020, respectively. (4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.











