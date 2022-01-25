Americold Realty Trust Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust COLD (the "Company" or "Americold") announced today that the Company will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24, 2022. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Webcast:
A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.
To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-3982
International: 1-201-493-6780
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 13726533
The playback can be accessed through March 10, 2022.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 248 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Telephone: 678-459-1959
Email: investor.relations@americold.com
