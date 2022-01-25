Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Webcast

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC ("PSG") will host a webcast for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. RA (the "Fund") on Tuesday, February 1 at 4:30pm ET. PSG will provide an update on the Fund and on general market conditions.
There will be an opportunity to ask questions about the Fund during the call. Questions may also be submitted ahead of the call by sending an e-mail to publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com.
Registration and Webcast Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1523901&tp_key=b36e065f99
Audio Only Dial-In: 800-289-0720 or +1 323-701-0160
Event Code: 1399599
A replay will be available via this link shortly following the webcast. A transcript of the call will also be available by calling 855-777-8001 or by sending an e-mail request to the Fund at publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com.
Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC ("PSG") is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With over $20 billion of assets under management as of November 30, 2021, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $650 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2021. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com.
COMPANY CONTACT
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Brookfield Place
250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor
New York, NY 10281-1023
(855) 777-8001
publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com
Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
Quasar Distributors, LLC, provides filing administration for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
