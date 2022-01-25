Open Lending to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on February 24, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation LPRO ("Open Lending"), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 5:00pm ET. Hosting the call will be John Flynn, Chairman and CEO, Ross Jessup, President and COO, and Chuck Jehl, CFO. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.
The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the "Events" section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-4018, or for international callers (201) 689-8471. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 13726488. The replay will be available until Thursday, March 10, 2022. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.
About Open Lending
Open Lending LPRO provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 20 years they have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying "YES" to more automotive loans. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.
Contact information:
Investor Inquiries:
openlending@icrinc.com
