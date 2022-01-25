Reservoir Media to Release Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on February 8, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. RSVR ("Reservoir" or the "Company"), an award-winning independent music company, today announced that it will release financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021, before market open on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Reservoir will host a conference call to discuss its results at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time the same day. A live audio webcast of Reservoir's second fiscal quarter results discussion will be accessible under the Events and Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.reservoir-media.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.
To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-249-2008 (U.S. and Canada) and 224-619-3936 (International) and enter the Conference ID 9432987. An archived version of the Company's webcast will also be available on Reservoir's website.
To access the call, please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call.
About Reservoir
Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. It is the first U.S.-based publicly traded independent music company and the first female founded and led publicly traded music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 140,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir holds a regular Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard's Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide's The A&R Awards, and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 Music Week Awards.
The company also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Records, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.
Media Contact
Reservoir
Suzy Arrabito
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
sa@reservoir-media.com
www.reservoir-media.com
Investor Contact
Alpha IR Group
Jackie Marcus or David Freund
RSVR@alpha-ir.com
Source: Reservoir Media, Inc.
