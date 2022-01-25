Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Operating Results

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. ("Veritex" or the "Company") VBTX, the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.



"We reported strong fourth quarter and 2021 results as the Texas economy continues to improve and we remained focused on our organic growth strategy," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Malcolm C. Holland, III. "Deposit growth remained strong and loan balances increased for the sixth quarter in a row with loan balances, excluding our mortgage warehouse and PPP loans, growing approximately 16% during 2021."

"We remained laser focused and delivered on one of our main strategies as a company....be transformative and deliver top tier financial results. With our 49% investment in Thrive Mortgage, LLC ("Thrive"), which has contributed $6 million of increased noninterest income since July 2021, and our acquisition of North Avenue Capital, LLC ("NAC"), the nation's leader in USDA lending, which has contributed $1.3 million of increased noninterest income since November 1, 2021, we transformed, delivered and positioned Veritex to further diversify revenue streams as we continue to organically grow."

"Asset quality continues to improve, with loss rates driven by economic forecasts approaching pre-pandemic levels, leading to a release in credit reserves. Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") to total assets improved 26 basis points to 0.51% during the fourth quarter, the lowest level since December 31, 2019."

"Business momentum, continued organic growth, investment in talent, revenue diversification, improving credit metrics, a recovering economy, maintaining our strong culture and pursuit of opportunities to further scale have me excited for 2022 and the future of this Company."

Financial Highlights Quarter to Date Year to Date Q4 2021 Q3 2021 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) GAAP Net income $ 41,506 $ 36,835 $ 139,584 $ 73,883 Diluted EPS 0.82 0.73 2.77 1.48 Book value per common share 26.64 26.09 26.64 24.39 Return on average assets2 1.68 % 1.56 % 1.49 % 0.87 % Efficiency ratio 48.53 47.55 49.45 50.90 Return on average equity2 12.65 11.32 11.01 6.34 Non-GAAP1 Operating earnings $ 42,410 $ 35,072 $ 139,647 $ 77,980 Diluted operating EPS 0.84 0.70 2.77 1.56 Tangible book value per common share 17.49 17.53 17.49 15.70 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings 48,640 43,858 171,205 162,447 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets2 1.97 % 1.85 % 1.83 % 1.91 % Operating return on average assets2 1.72 1.48 1.49 0.91 Operating efficiency ratio 47.64 48.51 49.27 47.69 Return on average tangible common equity2 20.06 17.72 17.57 11.16 Operating return on average tangible common equity2 20.48 16.92 17.58 11.72

1 Refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2 Annualized ratio.

Other Fourth Quarter and 2021 Highlights:

Total loans held for investment ("LHI"), excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and mortgage warehouse ("MW") loans, grew $150.1 million, from the third quarter of 2021, or 9.1% annualized, and grew $918.1 million, or 15.7%, year-over-year;

Total deposits grew $184.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, or 10.3% annualized, with the average cost of total deposits decreasing to 0.18% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 0.20% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Total deposits grew $850.8 million, or 13.1%, year-over-year;

NPAs to total assets decreased to 0.51% , or 26 basis points from September 30, 2021, and decreased 48 basis points from December 31, 2020;

Announced the completion of the Company's 49% investment in Thrive during the third quarter of 2021 and recognized $5.8 million of equity method investment income, which includes $1.9 million of PPP loan forgiveness income;

Closed the acquisition of NAC on November 1, 2021; and

Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of outstanding common stock payable on February 25, 2022.

Result of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $76.7 million and net interest margin was 3.37% compared to $71.3 million and 3.26%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The $5.4 million increase in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $3.0 million increase in interest income on loans driven by an increase in average balances and the recognition of $2.1 million of prepayment penalty income on debt securities during three months ended December 31, 2021. Net interest margin increased 11 basis points from the three months ended September 30, 2021 primarily due to the increase in yields earned on debt securities as a result of the recognition of $2.1 million of prepayment penalty income during three months ended December 31, 2021. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 4 basis points to 0.26% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 0.30% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased by $9.9 million from $66.8 million to $76.7 million and net interest margin increased 8 basis points from 3.29% to 3.37% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $4.6 million increase in interest income on loans driven by an increase in average balances, the recognition of $2.1 million of prepayment penalty income on debt securities and a $2.3 million decrease in interest expenses on certificates and other time deposits during the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net interest margin increased 8 basis points compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to an increase in yields earned on debt securities as a result of the recognition of $2.1 million of prepayment penalty income and decreases in the average rate paid on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits and certificates and other time deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2021. As a result, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased to 0.26% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 0.55% for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $16.2 million, an increase of $523 thousand, or 3.3% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to a $1.1 million increase in government guaranteed loan income, net, and a $951 thousand increase in loan fees. These increases were partially offset by a $3.2 million decrease in equity method investment income.

Compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020, noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 grew $7.1 million, or 79.2%. The increase was primarily due to a $3.0 million increase in government guaranteed loan income, a $2.0 million increase in loan fees, a $1.2 million increase in equity method investment income and a $811 thousand increase in service charges and fees on deposit accounts.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $45.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $41.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $3.8 million, or 9.1%. The increase was primarily driven by a $2.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $826 thousand increase in merger and acquisition expenses incurred as a result of the acquisition of NAC in November of 2021.

Noninterest expense was $45.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $47.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 4.8%. The decrease in noninterest expense was primarily due to debt extinguishment costs of $9.7 million incurred in the three months ended December 31, 2020 with no corresponding expense in the same period in 2021. The decrease was partially offset by an increase of $5.4 million in salaries and employee benefits, a $826 thousand increase in merger and acquisition expenses incurred related to the acquisition of NAC, a $498 thousand increase in marketing expense and a $359 thousand increase in data processing and software expense.

Financial Condition

Total LHI, excluding MW and PPP, were $6.8 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $150.1 million, or 9.1% annualized, compared to September 30, 2021, and an increase of $918.1 million, or 15.7%, compared to December 31, 2020. These increases were the result of the continued execution and success of our loan growth strategy.

Total deposits were $7.4 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $184.9 million, or 10.3% annualized, compared to September 30, 2021 and an increase of $850.8 million, or 13.1%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase from September 30, 2021 was primarily the result of increase of $207.8 million in non-interest bearing demand deposits and an increase of $48.0 million in interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits accounts. The increase from December 31, 2020 was primarily the result of increases of $413.6 million, $317.9 million and $119.3 million in non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits accounts and certificates and other time deposits, respectively.

Asset Quality

NPAs decreased to $50.1 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, compared to $74.0 million, or 0.77% of total assets, at September 30, 2021. The Company had net charge-offs of $12.7 million for the quarter, which were substantially reserved against in prior quarters under our allowance for credit loss model.

The Company recorded a benefit for credit losses of $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to no provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. The benefit for credit losses reported for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, was attributable to improvement in the Texas economic forecasts used in the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") model in the fourth quarter of 2021 to reflect the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as of December 31, 2021, as compared to our Texas economic forecasts and expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. During the three months ended December 31, 2021, we recorded a $1.0 million benefit for unfunded commitments, which was also attributable to improvement in the Texas economic forecasts.

Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") as a percentage of LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans, was 1.15%, 1.42% and 1.80% at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Dividend Information

On January 25, 2022, Veritex's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Veritex's management uses certain non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value per common share, operating earnings, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets, diluted operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible common equity and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call to review the results on Wednesday, January 26, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rcmgsdby and will receive a unique PIN number, which can be used when dialing in for the call. This will allow attendees to enter the call immediately. Alternatively, participants may call toll-free at (877) 703-9880.

The call and corresponding presentation slides will be webcast live on the home page of the Company's website, www.veritexbank.com . An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call at (855) 859-2056, Conference #9296970. This replay, as well as the webcast, will be available until February 2, 2021.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected payment date of Veritex's quarterly cash dividend, the impact of certain changes in Veritex's accounting policies, standards and interpretations, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto, Veritex's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain important factors could affect future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, that the businesses of the Company and NAC will not be integrated successfully, that the cost savings and any synergies from the acquisition may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, disruption from the acquisition making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers or other parties with whom the Company or NAC have business relationships, diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues, the reaction to the transaction of the companies' customers, employees and counterparties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and NAC. Further, certain important factors could affect future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, that the businesses of the Company and NAC will not be integrated successfully, that the cost savings and any synergies from the acquisition may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, disruption from the acquisition making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers or other parties with whom the Company or NAC have business relationships, diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues, the reaction to the transaction of the companies' customers, employees and counterparties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and NAC. We refer you to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Veritex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Veritex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Veritex's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Veritex anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Veritex does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Veritex or persons acting on Veritex's behalf may issue.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per-share data) Per Share Data (Common Stock): Basic EPS $ 0.84 $ 0.75 $ 0.60 $ 0.64 $ 0.46 $ 2.83 $ 1.48 Diluted EPS 0.82 0.73 0.59 0.64 0.46 2.77 1.48 Book value per common share 26.64 26.09 25.72 24.96 24.39 26.64 24.39 Tangible book value per common share1 17.49 17.53 17.16 16.34 15.70 17.49 15.70 Dividends paid per common share outstanding2 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.17 0.17 0.77 0.68 Common Stock Data: Shares outstanding at period end 49,372 49,229 49,498 49,433 49,340 49,372 49,340 Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period 49,329 49,423 49,476 49,394 49,571 49,405 49,884 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period 50,441 50,306 50,331 49,998 49,837 50,352 50,036 Summary of Credit Ratios: ACL to total LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans 1.15 % 1.42 % 1.59 % 1.76 % 1.80 % 1.15 % 1.80 % NPAs to total assets 0.51 0.77 0.85 0.92 0.99 0.51 0.99 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.19 0.09 0.09 — 0.28 0.38 0.36 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets3 1.68 % 1.56 % 1.27 % 1.44 % 1.04 % 1.49 % 0.87 % Return on average equity3 12.65 11.32 9.42 10.53 7.58 11.01 6.34 Return on average tangible common equity1, 3 20.06 17.72 15.18 17.17 12.84 17.57 11.16 Efficiency ratio 48.53 47.55 52.42 49.62 62.52 49.45 50.90 Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.26 % 3.11 % 3.22 % 3.29 % 3.24 % 3.39 % Selected Performance Metrics - Operating: Diluted operating EPS1 $ 0.84 $ 0.70 $ 0.60 $ 0.64 $ 0.60 $ 2.77 $ 1.56 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1, 2 1.97 % 1.85 % 1.66 % 1.82 % 1.75 % 1.83 % 1.91 % Operating return on average assets1, 3 1.72 1.48 1.29 1.46 1.35 1.49 0.91 Operating return on average tangible common equity1, 3 20.48 16.92 15.42 17.39 16.44 17.58 11.72 Operating efficiency ratio1 47.64 48.51 51.63 49.62 49.49 49.27 47.69 Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios: Average stockholders' equity to average total assets 13.30 % 13.75 % 13.46 % 13.69 % 13.67 % 13.54 % 13.66 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 9.28 9.43 9.51 9.17 9.23 9.28 9.23 Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage) 9.05 9.54 9.38 9.50 9.43 9.05 9.43 Common equity tier 1 capital 8.58 8.75 9.03 9.27 9.30 8.58 9.30 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 8.89 9.06 9.36 9.61 9.66 8.89 9.66 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.60 12.31 12.86 13.38 13.56 11.60 13.56

1 Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

2 Dividend amount represents dividend paid per common share subsequent to each respective quarter end.

3 Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(in thousands)

Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 379,784 $ 229,712 $ 390,027 $ 468,029 $ 230,825 Debt securities 1,052,494 1,103,745 1,125,877 1,077,860 1,055,201 Other investments 190,591 191,786 87,558 87,226 87,192 Loans held for sale 26,007 18,896 12,065 19,864 21,414 LHI PPP loans, carried at fair value 53,369 135,842 291,401 407,353 358,042 LHI, MW 565,645 615,045 559,939 599,001 577,594 LHI, excluding MW and PPP 6,766,009 6,615,905 6,272,087 5,963,493 5,847,862 Total loans 7,411,030 7,385,688 7,135,492 6,989,711 6,804,912 ACL (77,754 ) (93,771 ) (99,543 ) (104,936 ) (105,084 ) Bank-owned life insurance 83,194 83,781 83,304 83,318 82,855 Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net 109,271 116,063 123,504 114,585 115,063 Other real estate owned ("OREO") — — 2,467 2,337 2,337 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 66,017 54,682 57,143 59,236 61,733 Goodwill 403,771 370,840 370,840 370,840 370,840 Other assets 138,851 129,774 72,856 89,304 114,997 Total assets $ 9,757,249 $ 9,572,300 $ 9,349,525 $ 9,237,510 $ 8,820,871 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,510,723 $ 2,302,925 $ 2,388,068 $ 2,171,719 $ 2,097,099 Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits 3,276,312 3,228,306 3,112,974 3,189,693 2,958,456 Certificates and other time deposits 1,576,580 1,647,521 1,477,860 1,543,158 1,457,291 Total deposits 7,363,615 7,178,752 6,978,902 6,904,570 6,512,846 Accounts payable and other liabilities 69,160 66,571 55,499 55,902 61,928 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") 777,562 777,601 777,640 777,679 777,718 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 227,764 262,761 262,766 262,774 262,778 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 4,069 2,455 1,811 2,777 2,225 Total liabilities 8,442,170 8,288,140 8,076,618 8,003,702 7,617,495 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 560 559 558 557 555 Additional paid-in capital 1,142,758 1,137,889 1,134,603 1,131,324 1,126,437 Retained earnings 275,273 243,633 216,704 195,661 172,232 Accumulated other comprehensive income 64,070 69,661 77,189 62,413 56,225 Treasury stock (167,582 ) (167,582 ) (156,147 ) (156,147 ) (152,073 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,315,079 1,284,160 1,272,907 1,233,808 1,203,376 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,757,249 $ 9,572,300 $ 9,349,525 $ 9,237,510 $ 8,820,871









VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(in thousands, except per share data)

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 74,174 $ 71,139 $ 67,814 $ 67,399 $ 69,597 $ 280,526 $ 286,583 Debt securities 9,553 7,613 7,529 7,437 7,652 32,132 30,726 Deposits in financial institutions and Fed Funds sold 165 130 167 127 99 589 1,221 Equity securities and other investments 1,004 898 672 663 752 3,237 3,320 Total interest income 84,896 79,780 76,182 75,626 78,100 316,484 321,850 Interest expense: Transaction and savings deposits 1,629 1,588 1,661 1,980 2,105 6,858 13,233 Certificates and other time deposits 1,661 1,934 2,423 3,061 3,919 9,079 23,678 Advances from FHLB 1,847 1,848 1,829 1,812 2,222 7,336 10,609 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 3,018 3,134 3,138 3,138 3,088 12,428 8,532 Total interest expense 8,155 8,504 9,051 9,991 11,334 35,701 56,052 Net interest income 76,741 71,276 67,131 65,635 66,766 280,783 265,798 (Benefit) provision for credit losses (3,349 ) — — — — (3,349 ) 56,640 (Benefit) provision for unfunded commitments (1,040 ) (448 ) 577 (570 ) 902 (1,481 ) 9,029 Net interest income after provisions 81,130 71,724 66,554 66,205 65,864 285,613 200,129 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 4,782 4,484 3,847 3,629 3,971 16,742 13,703 Loan fees 2,697 1,746 1,823 1,341 684 7,607 4,556 (Loss) gain on sales of investment securities — (188 ) — — (256 ) (188 ) 2,615 Gain on sales of mortgage loans held for sale 293 407 385 507 317 1,592 1,239 Government guaranteed loan income, net 3,423 2,341 3,448 6,548 448 15,760 14,150 Equity method investment income 1,238 4,522 — — — 5,760 — Other 3,717 2,315 2,953 2,147 3,848 11,132 11,081 Total noninterest income 16,150 15,627 12,456 14,172 9,012 58,405 47,344 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 25,401 22,964 23,451 22,932 20,011 94,748 79,453 Occupancy and equipment 4,398 4,536 4,233 4,096 4,116 17,263 16,363 Professional and regulatory fees 3,017 3,401 3,086 3,441 3,578 12,945 11,729 Data processing and software expense 2,597 2,494 2,536 2,319 2,238 9,946 9,213 Marketing 1,443 1,151 1,841 909 945 5,344 3,651 Amortization of intangibles 2,494 2,509 2,517 2,537 2,558 10,057 10,790 Telephone and communications 380 380 337 337 340 1,434 1,312 Merger and acquisition expense 826 — — — — 826 — COVID expenses — — — — — — 1,377 Debt extinguishment costs — — — — 9,746 — 11,307 Other 4,521 3,886 3,716 3,026 3,841 15,149 14,192 Total noninterest expense 45,077 41,321 41,717 39,597 47,373 167,712 159,387 Income before income tax expense 52,203 46,030 37,293 40,780 27,503 176,306 88,086 Income tax expense 10,697 9,195 7,837 8,993 4,702 36,722 14,203 Net income $ 41,506 $ 36,835 $ 29,456 $ 31,787 $ 22,801 $ 139,584 $ 73,883 Basic EPS $ 0.84 $ 0.75 $ 0.60 $ 0.64 $ 0.46 $ 2.83 $ 1.48 Diluted EPS $ 0.82 $ 0.73 $ 0.59 $ 0.64 $ 0.46 $ 2.77 $ 1.48 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 49,329 49,423 49,476 49,394 49,571 49,405 49,884 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 50,441 50,306 50,331 49,998 49,837 50,352 50,036









VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans1 $ 6,777,397 $ 70,334 4.12 % $ 6,384,856 $ 66,911 4.16 % $ 5,798,692 $ 65,259 4.48 % LHI, MW 483,850 3,629 2.98 465,945 3,697 3.15 446,027 3,355 2.99 PPP loans 83,553 211 1.00 210,092 531 1.00 390,509 983 1.00 Debt securities 1,092,089 9,553 3.47 1,119,952 7,613 2.70 1,076,031 7,652 2.83 Interest-earning deposits in other banks 417,266 165 0.16 336,289 130 0.15 258,687 99 0.15 Equity securities and other investments 191,031 1,004 2.09 167,242 898 2.13 95,706 752 3.13 Total interest-earning assets 9,045,186 84,896 3.72 8,684,376 79,780 3.64 8,065,652 78,100 3.85 ACL (95,218 ) (99,482 ) (121,162 ) Noninterest-earning assets 838,703 800,576 805,651 Total assets $ 9,788,671 $ 9,385,470 $ 8,750,141 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 3,357,958 1,629 0.19 % $ 3,201,409 $ 1,588 0.20 % $ 2,862,084 2,105 0.29 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,615,066 1,661 0.41 1,519,824 1,934 0.50 1,467,250 3,919 1.06 Advances from FHLB 777,577 1,847 0.94 777,617 1,848 0.94 885,014 2,222 1.00 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 259,191 3,018 4.62 264,714 3,134 4.70 259,581 3,088 4.73 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,009,792 8,155 0.54 5,763,564 8,504 0.59 5,473,929 11,334 0.82 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,413,443 2,271,197 2,011,995 Other liabilities 63,760 60,181 67,943 Total liabilities 8,486,995 8,094,942 7,553,867 Stockholders' equity 1,301,676 1,290,528 1,196,274 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,788,671 $ 9,385,470 $ 8,750,141 Net interest rate spread2 3.18 % 3.05 % 3.03 % Net interest income and margin3 $ 76,741 3.37 % $ 71,276 3.26 % $ 66,766 3.29 %

1 Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $8,987, $8,542 and $11,938 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans.

2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans1 $ 6,285,510 $ 263,583 4.19 % $ 5,770,228 $ 273,999 4.97 % LHI, MW 468,001 14,219 3.04 318,657 9,672 3.04 PPP loans 272,770 2,724 1.00 290,851 2,912 1.00 Debt securities 1,092,967 32,132 2.94 1,083,633 30,726 2.84 Interest-earning deposits in other banks 410,785 589 0.14 276,970 1,221 0.44 Equity securities and other investments 133,594 3,237 2.42 100,556 3,320 3.30 Total interest-earning assets 8,663,627 316,484 3.65 7,840,895 321,850 4.10 ACL (101,383 ) (98,527 ) Noninterest-earning assets 799,334 782,907 Total assets $ 9,361,578 $ 8,525,275 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 3,198,225 6,858 0.21 $ 2,726,462 13,233 0.49 Certificates and other time deposits 1,540,188 9,079 0.59 1,550,995 23,678 1.53 Advances from FHLB 777,635 7,336 0.94 1,024,142 10,609 1.04 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 263,535 12,428 4.72 172,594 8,532 4.94 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,779,583 35,701 0.62 5,474,193 56,052 1.02 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,256,546 1,825,806 Other liabilities 57,457 60,303 Total liabilities 8,093,586 7,360,302 Stockholders' equity 1,267,992 1,164,973 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,361,578 $ 8,525,275 Net interest rate spread2 3.03 % 3.08 % Net interest income and margin3 $ 280,783 3.24 % $ 265,798 3.39 %

1Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $12,093 and $15,315 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans.

2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.









VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Yield Trend

For the Quarter Ended Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans1 4.12 % 4.16 % 4.16 % 4.31 % 4.48 % LHI, MW 2.98 3.15 3.06 3.03 2.99 PPP loans 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 Debt securities 3.47 2.70 2.76 2.84 2.83 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 0.16 0.15 0.12 0.15 0.15 Equity securities and other investments 2.09 2.13 3.08 3.08 3.13 Total interest-earning assets 3.72 % 3.64 % 3.53 % 3.71 % 3.85 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.26 % 0.29 % Certificates and other time deposits 0.41 0.50 0.64 0.82 1.06 Advances from FHLB 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 1.00 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 4.62 4.70 4.75 4.80 4.73 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.54 % 0.59 % 0.63 % 0.72 % 0.82 % Net interest rate spread2 3.18 % 3.05 % 2.90 % 2.99 % 3.03 % Net interest margin3 3.37 % 3.26 % 3.11 % 3.22 % 3.29 %

1 Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $8,987, $8,542, $14,364, $16,602 and $11,938 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans.

2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





Supplemental Yield Trend

For the Quarter Ended Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.35 % 0.45 % 0.55 % Average costs of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing 0.18 0.20 0.23 0.31 0.38









VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

LHI and Deposit Portfolio Composition

Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) LHI1 Commercial $ 2,006,876 29.6 % $ 1,793,740 27.1 % $ 1,771,100 28.2 % $ 1,632,040 27.4 % $ 1,559,546 26.7 % Real Estate: Owner occupied commercial ("OOCRE") 665,537 9.8 711,476 10.7 744,899 11.9 733,310 12.3 717,472 12.3 Non-owner occupied commercial ("NOOCRE") 2,120,309 31.3 2,194,438 33.1 1,986,538 31.6 1,970,945 33.0 1,904,132 32.5 Construction and land 1,062,144 15.7 936,174 14.1 871,765 13.9 723,444 12.1 693,030 11.8 Farmland 55,827 0.8 73,550 1.1 13,661 0.2 14,751 0.2 13,844 0.2 1-4 family residential 542,566 8.0 543,518 8.2 513,635 8.2 492,609 8.3 524,344 9.0 Multi-family residential 310,241 4.6 356,885 5.4 367,445 5.9 386,844 6.5 424,962 7.3 Consumer 11,998 0.2 14,266 0.2 10,530 0.1 12,431 0.2 13,000 0.2 Total LHI $ 6,775,498 100 % $ 6,624,047 100 % $ 6,279,573 100 % $ 5,966,374 100 % $ 5,850,330 100 % MW 565,645 615,045 559,939 599,001 577,594 PPP loans 53,369 135,842 291,401 407,353 358,042 Total LHI1 $ 7,394,512 $ 7,374,934 $ 7,130,913 $ 6,972,728 $ 6,785,966 Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 2,510,723 34.1 % $ 2,302,925 32.1 % $ 2,388,068 34.3 % $ 2,171,719 31.6 % $ 2,097,099 32.2 % Interest-bearing transaction 579,408 7.9 514,537 7.2 451,307 6.5 463,343 6.7 453,110 7.0 Money market 2,568,843 34.9 2,585,926 36.0 2,539,061 36.4 2,602,903 37.7 2,398,526 36.8 Savings 128,061 1.7 127,843 1.8 122,606 1.8 123,447 1.8 106,820 1.6 Certificates and other time deposits 1,576,580 21.4 1,647,521 22.9 1,477,860 21.2 1,543,158 22.2 1,457,291 22.4 Total deposits $ 7,363,615 100 % $ 7,178,752 100 % $ 6,978,902 100 % $ 6,904,570 100 % $ 6,512,846 100 % Loan to Deposit Ratio 100.4 % 102.7 % 102.2 % 101.0 % 104.2 % Loan to Deposit Ratio, excluding MW and PPP loans 92.0 % 92.3 % 90.0 % 86.4 % 89.8 %

1 Total LHI does not include deferred fees of $8.1 million September 30, 2021 and deferred costs of $9.5 million, $7.5 million, $2.9 million and $2.5 million at December 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.









VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Asset Quality

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 (Dollars in thousands) NPAs: Nonaccrual loans $ 49,687 $ 72,317 $ 76,994 $ 73,594 $ 81,096 $ 49,687 $ 81,096 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due1 441 1,711 462 9,093 4,204 441 4,204 Total nonperforming loans held for investment ("NPLs") 50,128 74,028 77,456 82,687 85,300 50,128 85,300 OREO — — 2,467 2,337 2,337 — 2,337 Total NPAs $ 50,128 $ 74,028 $ 79,923 $ 85,024 $ 87,637 $ 50,128 $ 87,637 Charge-offs: Residential $ — $ (64 ) $ (300 ) $ (15 ) $ (18 ) $ (379 ) $ (18 ) OOCRE (898 ) (813 ) (689 ) — — (2,400 ) (2,421 ) NOOCRE (7,936 ) — — — (2,865 ) (7,936 ) (2,865 ) Commercial (4,114 ) (5,508 ) (5,608 ) (346 ) (13,699 ) (15,576 ) (15,507 ) Consumer (44 ) (17 ) (20 ) (18 ) (26 ) (99 ) (162 ) Total charge-offs (12,992 ) (6,402 ) (6,617 ) (379 ) (16,608 ) (26,390 ) (20,973 ) Recoveries: Residential 6 26 29 3 49 64 57 OOCRE — — 500 — — 500 — Commercial 61 596 659 226 52 1,542 102 Consumer 257 8 36 2 — 303 287 Total recoveries 324 630 1,224 231 101 2,409 446 Net charge-offs $ (12,668 ) $ (5,772 ) $ (5,393 ) $ (148 ) $ (16,507 ) $ (23,981 ) $ (20,527 ) CECL transition adjustment $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 39,137 ACL at end of period $ 77,754 $ 93,771 $ 99,543 $ 104,936 $ 105,084 $ 77,754 $ 105,084 Asset Quality Ratios: NPAs to total assets 0.51 % 0.77 % 0.85 % 0.92 % 0.99 % 0.51 % 0.99 % NPLs to total LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans 0.74 1.12 1.23 1.39 1.46 0.74 1.46 ACL to total LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans 1.15 1.42 1.59 1.76 1.80 1.15 1.80 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.19 0.09 0.09 — 0.28 0.38 0.36

1 Accruing loans greater than 90 days past due exclude purchase credit deteriorated loans greater than 90 days past due that are accounted for on a pooled basis.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

We identify certain financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being "non-GAAP financial measures." In accordance with SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively either one or both of (i) financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and (ii) operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other financial institutions calculate their financial measures that appear to be similar or have similar names to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (b) tangible book value per common share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by number of common shares outstanding. For tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value per common share.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders' equity to tangible common equity and presents our tangible book value per common share compared with our book value per common share:

As of Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 1,315,079 $ 1,284,160 $ 1,272,907 $ 1,233,808 $ 1,203,376 Adjustments: Goodwill (403,771 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) Core deposit intangibles (47,998 ) (50,436 ) (52,873 ) (55,311 ) (57,758 ) Tangible common equity $ 863,310 $ 862,884 $ 849,194 $ 807,657 $ 774,778 Common shares outstanding 49,372 49,229 49,498 49,433 49,340 Book value per common share $ 26.64 $ 26.09 $ 25.72 $ 24.96 $ 24.39 Tangible book value per common share $ 17.49 $ 17.53 $ 17.16 $ 16.34 $ 15.70





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; (b) tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) tangible common equity to tangible assets as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by tangible assets (as described in clause (b)). For tangible common equity to tangible assets, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is total stockholders' equity to total assets.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period in common equity and total assets, in each case, exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total stockholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders' equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets and presents our tangible common equity to tangible assets:

As of Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 1,315,079 $ 1,284,160 $ 1,272,907 $ 1,233,808 $ 1,203,376 Adjustments: Goodwill (403,771 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) Core deposit intangibles (47,998 ) (50,436 ) (52,873 ) (55,311 ) (57,758 ) Tangible common equity $ 863,310 $ 862,884 $ 849,194 $ 807,657 $ 774,778 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 9,757,249 $ 9,572,300 $ 9,349,525 $ 9,237,510 $ 8,820,871 Adjustments: Goodwill (403,771 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) Core deposit intangibles (47,998 ) (50,436 ) (52,873 ) (55,311 ) (57,758 ) Tangible Assets $ 9,305,480 $ 9,151,024 $ 8,925,812 $ 8,811,359 $ 8,392,273 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 9.28 % 9.43 % 9.51 % 9.17 % 9.23 %









VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles (which we refer to as "return") as net income, plus amortization of core deposit intangibles, less tax benefit at the statutory rate; (b) average tangible common equity as total average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) return (as described in clause (a)) divided by average tangible common equity (as described in clause (b)). For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the return on common equity, exclusive of the impact of core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and core deposit intangibles have the effect of increasing total stockholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity. This measure is particularly relevant to acquisitive institutions that may have higher balances in goodwill and core deposit intangibles than non-acquisitive institutions.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, average tangible common equity to average common equity and net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles, net of taxes to net income and presents our return on average tangible common equity:

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 (Dollars in thousands) Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles Net income $ 41,506 $ 36,835 $ 29,456 $ 31,787 $ 22,801 $ 139,584 $ 73,883 Adjustments: Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,438 2,438 2,438 2,447 2,451 9,761 9,804 Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate 512 512 512 514 515 2,050 2,060 Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles $ 43,432 $ 38,761 $ 31,382 $ 33,720 $ 24,737 $ 147,295 $ 81,627 Average Tangible Common Equity Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,301,676 $ 1,290,528 $ 1,254,371 $ 1,224,294 $ 1,196,274 $ 1,267,992 $ 1,164,973 Adjustments: Average goodwill (393,220 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (376,480 ) (370,840 ) Average core deposit intangibles (49,596 ) (52,043 ) (54,471 ) (56,913 ) (59,010 ) (53,233 ) (62,803 ) Average tangible common equity $ 858,860 $ 867,645 $ 829,060 $ 796,541 $ 766,424 $ 838,279 $ 731,330 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized) 20.06 % 17.72 % 15.18 % 17.17 % 12.84 % 17.57 % 11.16 %









VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Operating Earnings, Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings and performance metrics calculated using Operating Earnings and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings, including Diluted Operating Earnings per Share, Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Assets, Operating Return on Average Tangible Common Equity and Operating Efficiency Ratio. Operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and the performance metrics calculated using these metrics, listed below, are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company's financial performance. We calculate (a) operating earnings as net income plus severance payments, plus loss (gain) on sale of securities, net, plus debt extinguishment costs, less Thrive PPP loan forgiveness income, plus merger and acquisition expenses, less tax impact of adjustments, plus nonrecurring tax adjustments. We calculate (b) diluted operating earnings per share as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. We calculate (c) pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as operating earnings as described in clause (a) plus provision for income taxes, plus benefit (provision) for credit losses and unfunded commitments. We calculate (d) pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets as pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by total average assets. We calculate (e) operating return on average assets as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by total average assets. We calculate (f) operating return on average tangible common equity as operating earnings as described in clause (a), adjusted for the amortization of intangibles and tax benefit at the statutory rate, divided by total average tangible common equity (average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization). We calculate (g) operating efficiency ratio as non interest expense plus adjustments to operating non interest expense divided by non interest income plus adjustments to operating non interest income, plus net interest income.

We believe that these measures and the operating metrics calculated utilizing these measures are important to management and many investors in the marketplace who are interested in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers.

The following tables reconcile, as of the dates set forth below, operating net income and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and related metrics:

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 (Dollars in thousands) Operating Earnings Net income $ 41,506 $ 36,835 $ 29,456 $ 31,787 $ 22,801 $ 139,584 $ 73,883 Plus: Severance payments1 — — 627 — — 627 — Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities available for sale, net — 188 — — 256 188 (2,615 ) Plus: Debt extinguishment costs2 — — — — 9,746 — 11,307 Less: Thrive PPP loan forgiveness income3 — 1,912 — — — 1,912 — Plus: Merger and acquisition expenses 826 — — — — 826 — Operating pre-tax income 42,332 35,111 30,083 31,787 32,803 139,313 82,575 Less: Tax impact of adjustments (78 ) 39 131 — 2,100 92 1,823 Plus: Nonrecurring tax adjustments4 — — — 426 (973 ) 426 (2,772 ) Operating earnings $ 42,410 $ 35,072 $ 29,952 $ 32,213 $ 29,730 $ 139,647 $ 77,980 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 50,441 50,306 50,331 49,998 49,837 50,352 50,036 Diluted EPS $ 0.82 $ 0.73 $ 0.59 $ 0.64 $ 0.46 $ 2.77 $ 1.48 Diluted operating EPS $ 0.84 $ 0.70 $ 0.60 $ 0.64 $ 0.60 $ 2.77 $ 1.56

1 Severance payments relate to branch restructurings made during the three months ended June 30, 2021.

2 Debt extinguishment costs relate to prepayment penalties paid in connection with the early payoff of FHLB structured advances.

3 During the third quarter of 2021, Thrive's PPP loan with another bank was 100% forgiven by the Small Business Administration. As a result of our 49% investment in Thrive, the $1.9 million represents our portion of the PPP loan forgiveness. PPP fee income is not taxable and as such has no tax impact.

4 A nonrecurring tax adjustment of $426 thousand recorded in the first quarter of 2021 was due to a true-up of a deferred tax liability. A nonrecurring tax adjustment of $973 thousand recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due the reversal of acquired deferred tax liabilities resulting in a tax benefit of $1.2 million offset by tax expense of $281 thousand for the setup of an uncertain tax position liability relating to state tax exposure for tax years prior to the year ending December 31, 2020. A nonrecurring tax adjustment of $1,799 was recorded in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the Company amending a prior year Green Bancorp, Inc. tax return to carry back a net operating loss ("NOL") incurred by Green Bancorp, Inc. on January 1, 2019. The Company was allowed to carry back this NOL as result of a provision in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which permits NOL generated in tax years 2018, 2019 or 2020 to be carried back five years.