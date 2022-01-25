CMP 2022 Resource Limited Partnership Announces filing of final prospectus

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. ("Manager") is pleased to announce that the CMP 2022 Resource Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") has received a receipt for its final prospectus in connection with its offering of Class A and Class F limited partnership units (the "Units").
The Units are being offered in all provinces and territories in Canada at a price per Unit of $1,000 with a minimum subscription of 5 Units ($5,000). The initial closing is anticipated to be on or about February 17, 2022.
The offering is being made through a syndicate of agents led by Scotia Capital Inc. and including CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., TD Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd.
About CMP
CMP™ is a pioneer in flow-through investing, with a history dating back to when flow-through shares were first introduced by the federal government. Since its creation in 1984, CMP has successfully raised and invested over $3.1 billion in companies active in exploration and development efforts across Canada. When combined with the flow-through limited partnerships of Canada Dominion, the two form the largest flow-through investing platform in Canada, raising a combined total of more than $4.4 billion in assets throughout their history.
About the Manager
The Manager is a subsidiary of Dundee Corporation DC. The Manager is a registered portfolio manager and exempt market dealer across Canada, and a registered investment fund manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.
This offering is made only by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from one of the dealers noted above. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.
For more information, contact our Customer Relations Centre at 1.866.694.5672 or visit www.goodmanandcompany.com.
