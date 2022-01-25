 Skip to main content

CTS Corporation Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
January 25, 2022
LISLE, Ill., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) will release earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 results with management is scheduled for Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The dial-in number for the U.S. and Canada is 844-200-6205 (+1 929-526-1599, if calling from outside the U.S.). The passcode is 160107.   

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com where it will be archived for one year.

About CTS
CTS (NYSE:CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com


