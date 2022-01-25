Garage Door Repair Company in Edmond OK Achieves Record Sales in 2021

Oklahoma City, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma -

Garage Door Solutions Inc., a company with a newly opened office in Edmond, OK, is proud to announce that they have achieved record sales in 2021. They have broken all records and are expanding rapidly, and they expect to break more records in 2022. That they have achieved record sales can easily be explained by the fact that they are top rated in Edmond when it comes to garage door repair.

There are a number of factors that make Garage Door Solutions Inc. stand out among the crowd. These include: same day service; 24/7 service; their team of highly trained garage door specialists; satisfaction guarantee; and their overall rating of 5.0 out of 5 stars on Google.

They offer garage door spring repair, garage door opener repair, off-track door repair, and more. They offer a five-step door replacement process that will guide through the whole process. During the first step, the customer is put in direct contact with one of their personal door advisors who have expertise in garage doors. In the second step, the advisor will visit the garage of the customer to personally assess the specific needs. They will also listen to the customer's ideas and share their ideas based on the unique needs of the customer.

In step three, the personal door advisor will make sure that the customer has been informed of all of the possible alternatives and all of the details regarding the planned garage door installation. In the fourth step, they will provide the professional garage door installation. And finally, after the installation of the garage door, the personal door advisor will make sure that the customer has a five-star experience all throughout.

And with regards to garage door repair, Garage Door Solutions Inc. has been repairing garage doors in Oklahoma since 2013. They have a team of well experienced and highly trained technicians. They will always use top quality parts for overhead garage door repair and pay careful attention to every detail of the repair work, whether the problem is off track garage doors, damaged garage doors, broken hinges, broken garage door openers, broken springs, and more.

Garage Door Solutions also offers residential and commercial garage door maintenance. For those requesting a garage door maintenance service, one of their highly trained garage door technicians will conduct a 25-point inspection of the garage door. Service will be provided in case it is found that the garage door requires immediate service. The technician will be taking down notes on the various aspects of the customer's garage door system, especially the problems encountered, including any special requests or needs.

They offer various kinds of garage door openers. These include the: LiftMaster 8500 Jackshaft; LiftMaster 85503; LiftMaster 8550WLED; and LiftMaster 8365W. The LiftMaster 8500 Jackshaft is a wall-mounted unit that offers the advantage of freeing up the ceiling, offering more flexibility with the garage vision and offers a powerful 1,500 lumens of Lighting from their patented myQ™ remote LED light. The LiftMaster 85503 offers both security and home automation. It is equipped with a high definition video camera with live feed and two-way audio communication, cloud storage, motion detection for walk-in lighting, and more.

Founded in 2013, Garage Door Solutions Inc. Is a family-owned and locally operated company in Oklahoma. Their team of professional and highly trained garage door professionals will guide customers from start to finish. They are committed to providing the best possible service that distinguishes them from other Oklahoma garage door companies. Currently, they are offering their services in Edmond, Norman, Oklahoma City, Yukon, Bethany, Moore, Nichols Hills, The Village, Piedmont, Del City, Broken Arrow, Midwest City, Central Oklahoma, Mustang, and surrounding areas.

Those who are interested in knowing more about the services provided by Garage Door Solutions Inc. can check out their website, or contact them on the telephone or through email. They can be contacted 24 hours a day, from Monday to Sunday. Those who want to learn about what is happening about the company can check out their press releases, such as the one accessible at https://www.pressadvantage.com/story/49023-ok-garage-door-repair-service-opens-new-office-in-edmond.

