FHLBank San Francisco Names Nikki A. Beasley and Erin Rank to Affordable Housing Advisory Council and Reappoints Five Current Members

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is pleased to announce the appointment of Nikki Beasley and Erin Rank to its Affordable Housing Advisory Council (Advisory Council) and the reappointment of five current members to new three-year terms.
The Advisory Council provides the Bank with expert guidance on affordable housing and economic development issues and advice on FHLBank San Francisco's community grant and credit programs.
New AHAC members are:
Nikki A. Beasley
Executive Director, Richmond Neighborhood Housing Services, Richmond, California
Nikki A. Beasley is the Executive Director of Richmond Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc (RNHS). She joined the organization in 2016 after retiring from a 25-year career in banking and financial services. Although new to housing, she had a strong affinity for community and service. Because of her leadership, RNHS has doubled its property management rental portfolio for low- to moderate- income families through multifamily acquisition; established the organization's Changing the Narrative of Homeownership Initiative; started the Lender Ready program in 2017, assisting over 200 new first-time homebuyers secure ownership; established the RNHS Money Matters Series, which the organization hosts monthly; and became a small-site infill developer in 2018. RNHS has also become a staple in the housing conversation throughout the Bay Area and Region, advocating for tenant and landlord rights, consumer affairs, fair housing, and working with municipalities to address zoning and create equitable programs for its residents. Nikki serves on the Board of California Reinvestment Coalition and serves on several working groups including Black Cultural Zone, Black Developers Forum, and Oakland Preservation Collaborative.
Erin Rank
President and Chief Executive Officer, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California
Erin Rank is the President & CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA). Under her more than two decades of leadership, Habitat LA has helped build new affordable homes in partnership with thousands of volunteers each year. Habitat LA also helps people with critical home repairs, and recently Habitat LA helped families rebuild after the California wildfires. Rank has led the organization to become the top nonprofit residential home builder in Los Angeles as listed by the Los Angeles Business Journal four years in a row. She has held several leadership positions for Habitat for Humanity International, served as the Board Chair of Housing California, and is a licensed REALTOR and Mortgage Loan Originator. Erin was named among the "Top 100 Irish Americans" by Irish American Magazine and "Alumni of the Year" by Pepperdine University. Erin has built homes in countries all around the world, and this year she celebrates her personal 1,000th home completed in Los Angeles County.
Members reappointed to new three-year terms on the Advisory Council are:
Holly Benson
Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Abode Communities, Los Angeles, California
Diana Yazzie Devine
President and Chief Executive Officer, Native American Connections, Phoenix, Arizona
Hilary Lopez, Ph.D.
Senior Associate, Praxis Consulting Group, Reno, Nevada
Takao Suzuki
Director of Community Development, Little Tokyo Service Center, Los Angeles, California
Tyrone Williams
Chief Executive Officer, Fresno Housing Authority, Fresno, California
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco
The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco delivers low-cost funding and other services that help member financial institutions make home mortgages to people of all income levels and provide credit that supports neighborhoods and communities. The Bank also funds community programs that help members create affordable housing and promote community economic development. The Bank's members are headquartered in Arizona, California, and Nevada and include commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions.
