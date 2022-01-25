DREAM Token launches first limited trading hours token on Ethereum network, launches Q1 22 roadmap.

Pearland, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launched on January 11th DREAM is the first major utility token with a protocol that mimics USA stock market trading hours,. DREAM's contract automatically limits trading to USS stock market trading hours which are 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST. Trading is closed on holidays, allowing holders to track the token much like the FTSE or NASDAQ.

The token price increased 20x on its first day of trading with global celebrity and corporate ambassadors commending the quality of the launch. The DREAM team is backed by an extensive list of advisors including well known figures in the cryptocurrency space, celebrities, and Fortune 500 company executives.

DREAM addresses some of the critical problems associated with 24/7 trading in crypto markets. This requires constant monitoring and can also very taxing on project developers. According to Coindesk, the #1 way to stay sane while trading crypto is to "set trading hours" and stick to this plan.

Beyond providing technology to address the rapid emergence of a mental health crisis, DREAM runs a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation called The Dream Foundation. The DREAM Foundation is dedicated to supporting programs, NGOs and charities helping to solve a wide range of mental health challenges. The DREAM token will donate a percentage of all transaction fees resulting from token trades to the foundation.

The DREAM team also launched their roadmap for the first half of 2022 which includes immediate utilities for its investors including token staking, an innovative play to earn game and an exclusive community club. The roadmap also hints at upcoming in-person and online virtual events in the metaverse.

The project has an ambitious roadmap to include the launch of additional smart contracts in other time zones, allowing global crypto traders to manage their hours online. In addition, the DREAM team has identified an opportunity to use the DREAM protocol as a launchpad and eventually standalone chain to allow other projects to leverage its core technology.

For more information and updates, please visit:

