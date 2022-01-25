Pinnacle Releases Economics of Reliability Report for the US Power Generation, Transmission, & Distribution Industry

PASADENA, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle, a reliability data analytics company, released its Economics of Reliability report for the US power generation, transmission, and distribution industry today. The report, which is the fifth installment of Pinnacle's Economics of Reliability report series, analyzes the impact that reliability has on the power industry.
"In February 2021, Texans learned firsthand the price to be paid when electrical systems fail," said Jeff Krimmel, Chief Strategy Officer at Pinnacle. "Many key facilities in Texas were vulnerable to extreme cold temperatures and when such an unexpected, widespread weather event struck, the power infrastructure broke down in painful ways. As power companies continue to adapt to the electrification of the economy and stricter carbon emissions regulations, the reliability of their assets will become even more critical to preventing future catastrophic events."
The report leverages data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) and financial reports of 32 publicly traded US power generation, transmission, and distribution companies including Duke Energy, NextEra Energy, and NRG Energy. Pinnacle analysts estimate that the US power generation industry spends about $20 billion on reliability per year.
"In our analysis, we see that in 2011 through 2020, the total electricity generated in the US increased while the amount of carbon emissions produced decreased," said Krimmel. "In 2011, 43% of the total electricity generated in the US was produced by coal while natural gas only generated 24% of the total. In 2020, coal only accounted for 20% of the total electricity generation while natural gas produced 40%. While there are numerous factors that can affect carbon emissions, this shift shows one measure of the environmental impact that moving toward natural gas and renewables as the primary sources of electricity generation can have on carbon emissions intensity."
For more information or to download the report, visit pinnaclereliability.com.
About Pinnacle
Headquartered in Pasadena, Texas, Pinnacle is exclusively focused on helping industrial facilities in the oil and gas, chemical, mining, and water and wastewater industries better leverage their data to improve reliability performance, resulting in increased production, optimized reliability and maintenance spend, and improved process safety and environmental impact. Pinnacle is privately held and has been consistently recognized for its growth by Inc. Magazine, the Houston Business Journal, and more. For more information, visit pinnaclereliability.com.
Contact: Brittany Kopech,
Director, Marketing and Communications
281-598-1330
Brittany.Kopech@pinnaclereliability.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e1a195b-1199-43a0-ad7a-418269c0fe72
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.