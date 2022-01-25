Australia construction equipment market size will be valued at USD 567.3 million and to reach a volume of 15,221 units by 2027

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Australia Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221912/?utm_source=GNW

The demand for Australia construction equipment in the mining sector is expected to rise consistently during the forecast period due to the high demand for primary mineral commodities. Australia will boost defense with local missile production. This is going to support the mining industry in Australia as minerals such as iron ore, tantalum, etc. are going to be used in the process. The infrastructure programs in Australia led by their government are going to open a great opportunity for the construction equipment market. This is because construction equipment such as Earth Moving, Road Construction & Material Handling will be used in these projects.



AUSTRALIA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET INSIGHTS



• Water infrastructure projects to spur the demand for heavy construction equipment market in Australia.

• Construction equipment powered by green hydrogen fuel is likely to replace the electric construction equipment.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN THE REPORT



• The used construction equipment market has a more enormous scope than the new one as small and medium businesses go for the rental or used equipment rather than buying the new one. Australian Construction Equipment Rental Market will see a surge in demand in the forecast period.

• Australian government invested USD 1 billion to boost defense with local missile production. This will support the mining industry in Australia as minerals such as iron ore, tantalum, etc., are going to be used in the process, thus also propelling the demand of the machinery and equipment manufacturing industry in Australia.



AUSTRALIA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

• The demand for earth-moving equipment in Australia is increasing rapidly due to several infrastructure projects. The Australian government introduced the ‘Melbourne Intermodal Terminal' (USD 2 billion) because of its excavation feature and carrying large amounts of weight.



Market Segmentation by Moving Equipment



• Earth Moving Equipment

o Excavator

o Backhoe Loader

o Motor Grader

o Other Earth Moving Equipment

• Road Construction Equipment

o Asphalt Paver

o Road Roller

• Material Handling Equipment

o Crane

o Forklift and Telescopic Handler

o Arial Platforms (articulated boom lifts, telescopic boom lifts, scissor lifts, etc)



Market Segmentation by Application



• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Mining

• Others



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Climate change is a hot topic for all countries across the globe. Even construction equipment manufacturers are innovating new technologies for machines to reduce carbon emissions. For instance, Caterpillar has announced to offer 100% green hydrogen fuel-based construction equipment as they are as efficient as gasoline fuel-based construction equipment.



Major Vendors



• Caterpillar

• Liebherr

• Komatsu

• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG

• Kubota

• Volvo Construction Equipment

• JCB

• SANY

• Hitachi

• John Deere & Company



Other Prominent Vendors



• Yanmar

• Aerial Access

• Dingo Australia

• Kanga Loaders

• Modular Cranes



Distributor Profiles

• Construction Equipment Australia

• Semco Equipment Sales

• Australian Construction Equipment Sales

• Tutt Bryant

• Capital Construction Equipment

• BPF Equipment



