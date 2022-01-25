THOMAS TEW RUM IS READY TO ROCK AT BOSTON CALLING

Newport, Rhode Island, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. is pleased to announce a partnership between its Thomas Tew Rum line and the Boston Calling Music Festival. Thomas Tew began in 2006 and today boasts a Single Barrel Rum, Reserve Rum, and a Spiced Rum. It is enjoyed at over 500 restaurants and bars including Citi Field ballpark and Walt Disney World's EPCOT. Thomas Tew perennially ranks in the top ten craft rums by USA Today. Newport Craft's portfolio also includes Radiant Pig Brewing Company and Braven Brewing Company, and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

"Thomas Tew Rum takes the traditional style Rum process and is then aged in Bourbon Barrels for five to ten years," said Newport Craft CEO, Brendan O'Donnell. "It's easy drinking, making it the perfect rum to add to your favorite cocktail."

Boston Calling, the acclaimed three-day festival poised to make its triumphant return to Allston, MA this Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 - 29, 2022, recently announced its exciting lineup. Headlining the festival are rock & roll icons Metallica; alternative rockers The Strokes, playing their first show in Boston since 2006; and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters. These three powerful rock bands will lead a lineup of over 50 performers, including the largest collection of regional talent ever to take the stage at Boston Calling. The 2022 bill features an incredibly diverse mix of globally recognized music stars, including Rüfüs Du Sol, Weezer, HAIM, Run The Jewels, Glass Animals, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Avril Lavigne, Black Pumas, Modest Mouse, Goose, Cheap Trick, Oliver Tree, EARTHGANG, Orville Peck, The Struts, and many more.

As an official partner, Thomas Tew will offer freshly made cocktails and canned cocktails in all Boston Calling VIP and Platinum areas. With thousands upon thousands of fans expected at this year's festival, Thomas Tew is eager to formally introduce its products to festivalgoers from New England and beyond, including a ready-to-drink cocktail that will make its debut at Boston Calling.

# # #

If you would like more information about the partnership between Thomas Tew Rum and Boston Calling Music Festival, please contact Rob Pihl at RPihl@newportcraft.com. Or visit www.thomastewrums.com. For more information on Boston Calling and to purchase tickets, visit www.bostoncalling.com.

About Newport Craft

Founded in 1999, Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island and distributes its portfolio of craft beers and spirits throughout the United States.

Since 2017, Newport Craft has solidified the Company's spot as a leader on the New England craft brewing stage. The Company has focused on its product lines, introducing new products, upgrading and expanding its manufacturing facility, and pursuing strategic acquisitions. Additionally, the Company is currently aging close to 1,000 barrels of Thomas Tew Rum and Sea Fog Whiskey; and has added gin, amaro, Vodka, rye whisky, and reserve and spiced rums to its portfolio of spirits. Newport Craft is now the largest combined brewing and distilling company in Rhode Island by production.

As Announced earlier, Newport Craft has contracted with Parker Construction, of East Providence, Rhode Island, to bring an estimated $10 Million renovation and expansion project for the facility to life. The expansion's design and groundwork is already in progress and will triple the footprint of Newport Craft's manufacturing. The new build creates separate brewing and distilling areas, maximizes year-round production, by increasing it to 100,000 BBL a year and facilitating the storage of house 5,000 barrels of aging spirits. The North End and Greater Newport, Rhode Island community should anticipate the project's completion by the beginning of 2023.

Katelyn McSherry Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company 401-595-3873 kmcsherry@mwmwealth.com