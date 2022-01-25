Central 1 Board Appoints Sheila Vokey as President and CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central 1 Credit Union (Central 1) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sheila Vokey to the role of President & CEO, effective today, January 25, 2022.
The Central 1 Board of Directors undertook an extensive executive search which included significant stakeholder engagement throughout the process. At the end of the search process, the Board was unanimous in its decision and stands confidently behind Ms. Vokey, who has been in the role as Interim President and CEO since February 2021.
"As Interim President & CEO, Sheila has demonstrated her continued passion for the business and our members which the Board deeply appreciates," said Rob Paterson, Chair, Central 1. "We have witnessed firsthand her dedication in transforming Central 1 into the organization it needs to be to deliver on our purpose to enable a thriving credit union system."
Prior to her appointment as Interim President and CEO, Vokey served as Central 1's Chief Financial Officer. She brings over 25 years of experience in business, risk and financial leadership, including holding senior roles at Payments Canada and the Bank of Canada. Ms. Vokey has an extensive understanding of Central 1 and will continue to deliver the products and services necessary to meet the diverse needs of our members and clients.
"I look forward to driving business improvement and challenging the status quo in a thoughtful, collaborative and empathetic manner," said Sheila. "Central 1 will be recognized for our delivery with excellence, our ability to drive member value for and beyond the credit union system and for cultivating and leveraging external partnerships."
Central 1's executive leadership team also includes Brent Clode, Chief Investment Officer, Mark Derraugh, Interim Chief Payments and DBPX (Digital Banking Platforms & Experiences) Officer, Dinesh Garbharran, Chief Risk Officer, Kelly Latzel, SVP Strategy, Marketing and Communications, Brian Li, Acting Chief Financial Officer, and Kathy Parslow, Chief Corporate Services Officer.
About Central 1
Central 1 cooperatively empowers credit unions and other financial institutions who deliver banking choice to Canadians. With assets of $13.2 billion as at September 30, 2021, Central 1 provides critical services at scale to enable a thriving credit union system. We do this by collaborating with our clients, developing strategies, products, and services to support the financial well-being of their more than 5 million diverse customers in communities across Canada. For more information, visit www.central1.com.
For media inquiries:
John Ngo
Director, Communications
Central 1
T 403.615.8678
E john.ngo@central1.com
