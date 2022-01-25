New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global B2B Telecommunication Market By Solution, By Organization Size, By End User,e, Healthcare, Telecom & IT, Government and Others), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06222236/?utm_source=GNW

This type of communication is different from communication between businesses and clients or clients and clients. In addition, these communications can occur in several mediums including fax, e-mail, radio, instant messaging, voice, sound, and video, which enable one-to-one communication between businesses. In addition, marketers are increasingly utilizing telecommunication platforms to fuel the visibility of their company within the market and explore different networking opportunities.



Business to business telecommunications used to be restricted to simple telephone and computer networks. Business representatives can now meet remotely via video conferencing and collaborate via cloud-based file sharing attributed to the increasing availability and lower prices of broadband Internet and data storage.



COVID-19 Impact



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic brought an unparalleled challenge for humans, governments, and businesses. Governments around the world have formulated stringent lockdown guidelines to enforce COVID-appropriate behavior among the citizens. In addition, the global pandemic caused a spike in the demand for B2B telecommunication due to the increasing acceptance of the work-from-home model by many organizations.



To accept new normal and continue with the existing routines, telecommunication infrastructure and its services are playing a major role to keep employees and companies connected and running. Additionally, the majority of the organizations follow business continuity plans. However, these plans could not completely manage the rapidly growing and unspecified variables of an outbreak such as the COVID-19 pandemic.



Market Growth Factors



Growing adoption of IoT



In the last couple of years, there has been a massive adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) across several industrial sectors. In addition, many manufacturers and factory owners are moving to digitalize their workflows and look for speed, reliability, and security of the networks they are attached to. Also, B2B telecommunication brought a transformation in smart factories, enabling owners to disassociate from fixed-line networks, obtain operational intelligence in real-time, and facilitate enhanced security.



Growing demand for B2B telecommunication among corporate and government organizations



The requirement for B2B telecommunication would be driven by the growing focus of companies in expanding their business and managing workforces around the world. Additionally, a large number of companies in different sectors like BFSI, government, corporate, education, and healthcare are rapidly embracing the technology to offer superior services to their clients during the COVID-19 pandemic to decrease the overhead cost and drive up the productivity of employees. In addition, many key market players are launching new software for varied industries to enhance security features and address the loopholes in communication between companies and workers.



Market Restraining Factors



Absence of security solutions



Businesses across several industries are not willing to embrace sophisticated technologies due to the rise in the number of security issues. In addition, new technologies come along with the different types of security breaches that could grant permission to unauthorized users to gain access to valuable information. Additionally, the rise in the number of security risks along with cyber theft would create reluctance among worldwide companies to adopt B2B telecommunication services. Also, third-party owners manage these services for daily operation, which may fuel the possibility of data theft, information leak, and loss of data. Moreover, there is a need for the high cost to implement these solutions which is not easy for some small businesses facing budgetary constraints.



Solution Outlook



Based on Solution, the market is segmented into Cloud Services, Unified Communication & Collaboration, VoIP, WAN, and M2M. M2M communication segment would showcase a promising growth rate throughout the forecasting period. This is credited to the growing deployment of M2M communication solutions among several SMEs with an aim to increase the speed of communication across the enterprise.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises. SMEs segment would exhibit a significant growth rate in the market during the forecasting period. The growth of the segment is credited to the drastic rise in the number of small and medium-scale enterprises around the world.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Telecom & IT, Government and Others. E-commerce platforms are increasingly using telecommunications to easily reaching to their broad customer base. Telecommunication systems also enable these platforms to expand their services to the national or worldwide market, which could result in higher sales and revenues.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. APAC would display a promising growth rate throughout the forecasting period. This is attributed to the existence of various large-scale manufacturers and the high accessibility of high-speed communication networks across the region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Verizon Communications, Inc. is the major forerunner in the B2B Telecommunication Market. Companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Orange S.A., Amdocs Limited are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Orange S.A., Comarch SA, Telefonica S.A., Amdocs Limited, Vodafone Group Plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, NTT Data Corporation, AT&T, Inc. (AT&T Intellectual Property), and Verizon Communications, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in B2B Telecommunication Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Dec-2021: Amdocs joined hands with Giesecke+Devrient, a global security technology group, and Orange Belgium, a Belgium-based telecommunication company. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to allow Orange Belgium's customers to order, activate and manage embedded SIM (eSIM) on their corporate devices. In addition, the companies would offer a completely digital shopping experience to their customers.



Dec-2021: Comarch S.A signed a memorandum of understanding with IS-Wireless, a developer of software-defined 4G and 5G mobile networks. Under this agreement, the companies would integrate their development plans, comprising BSS, OSS, and SMO designed and delivered by Comarch S.A along with 4G and 5G technology consisting of Core, RAN, and MANO by IS-Wireless. In addition, the integration would offer completely functional mobile networks based on the Open RAN model.



Oct-2021: Cisco extended its two-decades-long partnership with Tata Communications, an India-based telecommunications company. The extended partnership aimed to equip businesses with conveniently installable and manageable, as well as easy to analyze IT infrastructure intending to provide remote access. Moreover, the companies would roll out a best-in-class range of advanced cloud-managed Wi-Fi services, based on the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology along with SD-WAN services for numerous industries.



Sep-2021: Telefonica joined hands with IBM, an American multinational technology corporation. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to implement UNICA Next, IBM's first cloud-native, 5G core network platform. Through this platform, Telefonica would integrate the latency and bandwidth advancements of 5G with the personalization and intelligence of the cloud. Moreover, Telefonica would provide an intelligent, secured, open, and highly automated network with the ability to transform businesses and customers of all industries.



Aug-2021: Amdocs entered into a multi-year agreement with Three UK, a subsidiary of CK Hutchison. Through this agreement, the companies aimed to expand their collaboration to the business-to-business (B2B) domain to the consumer sector. Moreover, Amdocs would enhance the capabilities of Three UK to provide more agility, allowing faster time to market new services, and offer an improved customer experience to individual end-users. This partnership would allow Three UK's customers to reap the benefits of an end-to-end omnichannel digital business system that would enable the company to provide attractive and unbeatable offers to fulfill the demand of customers.



Jul-2021: Cisco teamed up with Bharti Airtel, an India-based telecommunication solution provider. Following the collaboration, the companies would unveil cisco's SD-WAN technology-based, advanced connectivity solutions for businesses. The new solution would allow the organizations to develop, implement, customize, migrate, and manage their WAN infrastructure quickly. In addition, the companies would fulfill the concurrent demands of cloud computing, digitization, and mobility.



Mar-2021: Deutsche Telekom partnered with VRdirect, a virtual reality platform. The partnership aimed to offer Deutsche Telekom's customers to leverage VRdirect Studio software that would facilitate them to easily design virtual reality applications by themselves with professional knowledge through the TelekomCLOUD portal.



Feb-2021: Amdocs came into a multi-year partnership agreement with T-Mobile, a wireless network operator. Through this partnership, Amdocs aimed to help T-Mobile in expediting its digital transformation along with advanced hybrid-cloud operations intending to encourage T-Mobile's post-merger integration activities and explore its operational alliances. In addition, Amdocs would accelerate T-Mobile's business growth, time-to-market agility, and operational proficiencies for upcoming and prevailing services comprising 5G.



Dec-2020: Verizon collaborated with Deloitte, a multinational professional services network. Under this collaboration, the companies would innovate mobile edge computing and 5G solutions with abilities to transform production and retail, and eventually expand to other sectors. Through this collaboration, Deloitte's prominent industry-leading and solution engineering expertise would be integrated with Verizon's advanced mobile and private enterprise wireless networks, MEC platform, SD-WAN, 5G Edge, IoT, and VNS Application Edge potentials.



Aug-2020: Telefonica Deutschland joined hands with Tech Mahindra, a multinational information technology services and consulting company based in India. Under this collaboration, Tech Mahindra would help Telefonica Deutschland in operating its network and services to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence, 5G, and machine learning use cases. In addition, Tech Mahindra would help Telefonica Germany to accelerate the launch of products and deliver more human-centric to its users in the mass market segment.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Oct-2021: Cisco rolled out Webex Hologram comprising new functions including interoperability with platforms such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Through this launch, the company aimed to deliver an all-inclusive end-to-end hybrid work solution. Moreover, the new product would allow customers to collaborate in new ways and drive a comprehensive experience by facilitating them to use the capabilities of their hybrid workforces.



Apr-2021: Cisco introduced various networking equipment to assist communication service providers (CSPs) and web-scale companies to fulfill the growing demand and to assist in 5G network rollouts. Moreover, the company has updated the Cisco Silicon One platform from a routing-focused solution to a platform that is also beneficial for the web-scale switching market, providing ten networking chips ranging from 3.2Tbps to 25.6Tbps.



