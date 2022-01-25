Moore Kuehn Encourages SPKB, DMKBA, CRHC, and EXTN Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:
- Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. II SPKB
Silver Spike II has agreed to merge with Eleusis. Under the proposed transaction, Silver Spike II shareholders will own only 41% of the combined company.
- Denmark Bancshares, Inc. DMKBA
Denmark Bancshares has agreed to merge with Bank First. Under the proposed transaction, Denmark Bancshares shareholders will receive $38.10 in cash or 0.5276 shares of Bank First per share.
- Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp CRHC
CRHC has agreed to merge with Allwyn Entertainment. Under the proposed transaction, CRHC shareholders will own only 11% of the combined company.
- Exterran Corporation EXTN
Exterran has agreed to merge with Enerflex. Under the proposed transaction, Exterran shareholders will receive 1.021 shares of Enerflex per share.
Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.
Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.
Moore Kuehn is a 5-star client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245
