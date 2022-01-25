Talisman Casualty Insurance Company Is Offering Cell Captive Insurance Services

Carson City, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson City, Nevada -

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is offering protected cell captive insurance services to clients all over the country. The high-grade insurance provider has been lauded as one of its industry's leading companies for several years now.

A Protected Cell Company is an insurance vehicle where multiple cells are connected to a core, creating a single legal entity. The core is linked to several cells that have their own separate assets and liabilities. Protected cell captive insurance companies are a perfect solution to launch a new product or expand capacity in restricted markets. Protected cell captive insurance companies establish unique underwriting cells so that the risk can be segregated, collateralized, and ceded all within a legally ring-fenced structure, offering unprecedented risk mitigation possibilities.

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company provides all the necessary infrastructure to take advantage of the Protected Cell model. Although the process to establish captives can be challenging and similar to the licensing process of a normal commercial insurer, there are many cost-saving benefits of using the captive structure. The insured can gain direct access to international reinsurance markets and negotiate pricing based on the experience of a particular small to a mid-sized book of business or even find capacity for a new concept. Claims can be managed in an efficient manner within the cell and security can be structured where there is little to no risk retained. Each of Talisman's unique protected cells operates as separate business units with the flexibility to make adjustments quickly to achieve the greatest underwriting success.

When it comes to dealing with lawsuits, Talisman Casualty suit avoidance strategies use claims technology that substantially boosts the efficiency of the claims process because it can be streamlined within the cell, providing participants a high level of service. Participants in the cell captive are owners, and the close relationship between the insured participant and claims professionals allows quicker response and resolution to claims which could lead to litigation.

A spokesperson for the company talks about what makes Talisman Casualty different by saying, "We place the utmost importance on the customer experience. We understand that insurance is one of the most critical parts of your business because it allows you to take risks and forge paths forward that others are too scared to walk on. We want to allow you to be creative and unleash the power of the highly skilled teams that you have assembled to rise up to your true potential in your chosen business landscape. That is why we provide the best possible service to all of our clients to help them understand and manage risk more intelligently. Our business resources comprised of our analytics and our technology give our clients the edge that they need to thrive in markets they might not be fully confident in entering. We also incorporate local knowledge into our services because we want to give our clients the most detailed understanding of the lay of the land before they venture out into these new and exciting markets. We listen to our clients and turn their valuable feedback into actionable items to help us adjust quickly. This gives us the flexibility to help them exceed expectations in an ever-changing business landscape."

Talisman Casualty Insurance is domiciled in Nevada and serves the specialty insurance sector by offering protected cells to underwriters who have seasoned books of business and need a regulated vehicle to transfer risk and direct access to capacity through reinsurance and alternative risk finance markets. All coverage provided by Talisman is commercial and is only available to those businesses who participate in an underwriting cell. Talisman insurance policies and bonds are duly licensed, regulated, and authorized insurance transactions governed by the laws of the state of Nevada department of insurance. All Talisman capital, surplus, reserves, and financial records are maintained per the provisions and regulations of NRS Chapter 694 C (Captive Insurers).

